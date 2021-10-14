Good morning Mannington. I hope everyone has enjoyed the week. It has been such nice weather, unless you have allergies. I have heard some folks that are suffering, and sorry to hear it. Fall appears to be really showing its true colors. There are still a few events that are taking place during this time of year, a time to get out to see friends and have some time together.
The mums that some have placed around their homes look so nice and the colors are blend so well with the season. Thank you to those who take the time to add the little splash of color for everyone’s enjoyment. I hope everyone has a good week. Remember that there maybe another person near you that needs a little help. Take just a minute to make that phone call, at least check on that neighbor that just does not like to call for help. Look out for each other and yourselves and stay safe.
City Cleanup Day
The City of Mannington will hold a Fall Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 16. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St., close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in the regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computer, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents only and a water stub must be shown to prove residency. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters and there will be a city employee with the dumpster all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
Homecoming
North Marion High will celebrate their annual homecoming this weekend. This has been Spirit Week and the school is well decorated for this event. The homecoming game will be held on Friday evening. With the parade, game and dance, I hope that everyone has a great time and stays safe. A few changes from the normal that we know but they are able to still celebrate. Good luck to all.
Gun and Cash Bash
There are still a few tickets available for The Great Buffalo Creek Gun and Cash Bash planned for Saturday, Oct. 16. This event will be held at the Mannington District Fair Grounds. Doors open at 11 a.m. and drawings will be held every 15 minutes, starting at noon. There are only 1,000 tickets to be sold. The donation is $30 per person per ticket, $20 for a guest. The proceeds from this event will benefit the Mannington District Fair and Mannington Fire Department. Must be 18 years old to purchase tickets. Photo I.D. will be required upon entry. Meals and beverage will be available by 12 noon.
Tickets may be purchased from any Fire Department Member or from Fair Board members. Also, stop by the Fire Department building on Monroe Street, as there is often someone there, in the early evening. Plan to help support these two organizations of the community, they give support to the area and help protect our homes.
Chicken and biscuit dinner
The Katy Church of God of Prophecy will serve a chicken and biscuit dinner on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 2-6 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for children under 10 years of age. This dinner is carry-out only. The church is located on 250 North to Farmington.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
