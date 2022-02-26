“Jesus said, ‘My kingdom is not of this world. If it were, my servants would fight ... But now my kingdom is from another place.”
John 18:36, New International Version
By the time this article will be in print, we will be just a few days away from the beginning of Lent.
Lent emphasizes a wonderful invitation to new life — metanoia or repentance, as it is called in the Greek New Testament. Much of my life I have heard the emphasis of repentance placed upon the sorrow for one’s sins or regret for one’s current posture before God. I think this is an improper focus. It is part of the journey, but only one part.
Repentance (metanoia indicates the turning away from one direction toward another) should properly emphasize the new direction, not memorialize the old. As such, it is an invitation to a new vantage point or what we might simply call learning or growth. Repentance is a journey to a new way of being.
I am a counselor. As I work with various clients at their unique stages of life and functionality, I can tell you that when one is stuck in one’s brokenness, problems, or mistakes of the past, it becomes very difficult to reframe one’s experience to envision a different future.
Perhaps it is a modern imposition upon an ancient text to see Jesus in the Gospels as a master psychologist, but this capacity to reframe life and one’s experience seems to be at the very heart of Jesus’ invitation to the Kingdom of God. It is not a Kingdom rooted in the world as it is but a world as it is meant to be.
It is a call to welcome something more and something larger that can actually reframe our perspective and transform our current systems and structures to embrace the full potential for which we have all been created. This Kingdom, Jesus believes, can and will supplant ordinary social structures and values of injustice and needless suffering; and, at the same time, bridge the dichotomies and divides that are so common to the human experience.
It is a field of divine possibility.
So, in our day where the headlines boldly capture deep divisions, animosity, factions, and small-mindedness (all of which are driven by our own pain and broken stories of the past), we need to hear Jesus’ invitation to a new way of life more than ever.
We must hear his call to repent and chose a new way of living before God and living with one another. We must be willing to live into a Kingdom that is much more like a mosaic —extured, colorful, and three-dimensional — instead of our own small and unimaginative vision of ourselves captured in ways of being that are monochromatic, two-dimensional photocopies where only those who are exactly like us are acceptable and everyone else is to be mistrusted.
The journey to this Kingdom and for a better, more humane world begins with repentance as a leaving of the baggage of our past and an embrace of God’s possibility, not just for the future, but for the here-and-now.
