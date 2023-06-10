This last April, the Fleming Memorial Presbyterian Church on Locust Avenue in Fairmont, recognized her founder, Nathan Fleming. Please find below some key points of our history as a congregation:
On October 3, 1912. A meeting of 24 men, women and children was held for the purpose of organizing an independent church, separate from the First Presbyterian Church of Fairmont. Before that time, in 1789, brothers Nathan, Boaz and Benoni Fleming settled in Middletown, Virginia (now Fairmont, West Virginia). Along with the Asa Hall and William Barnes families, the Flemings held church meetings under the trees at the Hall Farm in Burnsville (now Bellview). In 1830, meetings were moved to a new church located in Middletown, which later became First Presbyterian of Fairmont.
In 1893, Mrs. Elizabeth B. Hays, granddaughter of Nathan Fleming wished to erect a monument in memory of her mother, Rachel Fleming Hart. Reverend Barr, pastor of First Presbyterian Church at that time, with others, persuaded her to build a church as a monument. Mrs. Hart had been born near the present site of Fleming Memorial Church. By 1894, the present structure was completed on grounds donated by the Nathan Fleming family.
The church, like all our histories, is intertwined with the blessing of God and the help of others to become what we are presently. Presently, I served a congregation that is loving, kind and interested in connecting to God through Word and Sacrament. The congregation is not perfect because it is made up of human beings! And the minister is far from perfect. However there is a desire to become more intimate with the God that gives us joy. Our present worship is aided by a small but dedicated choir and music ministry whose purpose is to glorify God in worship. Our Evangelism committee every month raises funds or supports homeless veterans, those needed shelter from domestic violence as well as a soup drive to raise funds for those with debilitating medical conditions. That’s because we believe that God is just and therefore we are given power and insight by God, the Holy Spirit, to seek and bring justice to others – especially those that suffer.
I could go on and on but there is simply not enough room on this page to list all that this small congregation does for the community, to glorify God!
As the minister chosen to serve at Fleming, I like to remind our members and visitors, that we are a “purple church,” which is the blending of the current popular political stances of, “blue and red,” in this country. This constituency means that our unity is not based on political uniformity. This dynamic presents to us the opportunity to love, respect and listen to Christians who do not think, speak or act like us. Besides, expecting uniformity in unity is quite unrealistic when our God is so big and diverse in glory and majesty! The Lord has given us the gift of diversity in unity.
The congregation of the Fleming Memorial Presbyterian Church is grateful for those 24 charter members of the “Fleming Chapel,” who dreamed of becoming a viable ministry in their community.
Just as they were called by God in 1912, so we are called to serve the community around us. May God bless us as we engage the second century of our faith journey and continually seek God’s will as we seek to serve others in God’s name.
Thank you for the privilege to “crow” just a little bit about Fleming.
