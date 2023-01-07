Hearing the scripture proscribed to be read this Sunday, churches and Christians in locations around the world will be reminded and others advised that “God shows no partiality” as proclaimed in the Book of Acts, chapter 10, verse 34.
The world in which we live today is in need of such a message. The political disarray in the U.S. House of Representatives provided major evidence of this. Other factors express the lack of impartiality and the persistence of greed and grasping for power and influence. Only a casual look at the news reveals the absence of impartiality. Much of the conflict and tension in countries around the world is rooted in efforts to hold onto exclusive power and control that is being confronted by those affected by exclusion and repression.
Those who examine the situation surrounding that proclamation in Acts 10:34 will discover a turning point in the movement of Christianity. Initially Christianity was essentially a movement within Judaism. But Peter, the chief among the Disciples of Jesus, had a transforming experience. He was guided, due to a dream, to accept an invitation from Cornelius who was a “devout man who feared God.” Cornelius was very generous and regularly prayed to God, but he was not a Jew. When Peter arrived at the home of Cornelius, he said very clearly that “you know it is unlawful for a Jew to associate with or to visit a Gentile, but God has shown me that I should not call anyone profane or unclean.”
Peter was asked to speak to the people gathered at the home of Cornelius. Peter’s message, though clearly about Jesus and his ministry, began by proclaiming, “I truly understand that God shows no partiality, but in every nation, anyone who fears God and does what is right is acceptable to God.”
One of the more unusual experiences in my ministry is an example of the inclusiveness of God.
I was blessed 30 or so years ago to be “the spiritual guide” for a medical mission to the Philippines organized by a Filipino-American physician in West Virginia. This was a time when there had been serious conflict among indigenous people and Christian missionaries as well as occasional violent attacks on “outsiders,” especially from our country.
The medical team and we who accompanied them were therefore protected by military or police members who travelled with us. I was the house guest of the Mayor of Pagadian City who was a Baptist. His administration was carefully designed to be inclusive with staff persons from the indigenous people, Muslims and others.
Because I was minister, he arranged for me to preach in two churches one evening. I was provided with a driver and a rifleman to protect me! At each church, they ushered me in and the rifleman stood at the back of the sanctuary with his gun cradled. The congregation was attentive as was the driver and the rifleman. What I learned after returning “home” that night was that both the driver and the rifleman were Muslims.
The message about Peter and Cornelius speaks clearly to me and hopefully to others that God shows no partiality, and that we who profess the Christian faith will affirm that in our actions and activities and in the issues and concerns we support.
