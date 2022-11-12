On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the North Central WV Airport, CKB, will host our inaugural flight on Contour Airlines to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, CLT, a hub we have never served before.
Flights will continue on a daily basis and thanks in part to Contour’s interline agreement with American Airlines, travelers will be able to ticket seamlessly from CKB through CLT and beyond in the American Airlines network. Passengers on Contour Flights will enjoy legroom in the 30-seat regional jet on par with the first-class offerings of major carriers on similar aircraft types, and all flights feature an in-flight snack and beverage service by a flight attendant.
The mission and goal of the North Central WV Airport is to continue to offer world class reliable air service to our dedicated flying community.
CKB, by state statute, is governed by Harrison and Marion County by the Benedum Airport Authority, operating as a regional airport. This airport is home to almost half of the counties in W.Va. as people travel here to work and to fly. In order to make this new flight a continuation of our successes at CKB, we will continue to work with all of our community partners to promote these essential air service flights. Our partners include our Convention and Visitors Bureaus, our Chambers of Commerce, businesses, residents from W.Va. and surrounding states, and our students that attend our higher education institutions.
CLT offers over 600 daily flights with non-stop service to 138 destinations, including 36 international destinations. The business and vacation traveler will have opportunities to fly and connect worldwide and equally important, it gives family and friends the chance to come home to W.Va. Charlotte is an exciting travel opportunity as it is known for arts, culture, family-friendly adventures, and inviting food and drink options. Charlotte is also in the Top 5 areas of West Virginia University alumni locations outside of W.Va. and this new flight will give all of those folks’ opportunities to come home for games, events, and family functions.
Tourism in W.Va. has had a 3.8 percent increase in visitors over pre-pandemic levels and continued growth is dependent on W.Va. airports. In order to remain competitive, we have to have a way to bring travelers into and out of W.Va., and CKB plays a key role in our transportation options. Our airports must have reliable commercial air service in order to provide travel options that our customers can depend on and CKB is proud to have Contour Airlines as our partner to help us achieve this goal. West Virginia is recognized by Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Luxury Travel, TIME Magazine and more as a leading global destination.
With the new Contour flights starting in December, it will give folks a chance to come home to W.Va. for the holidays and a chance to plan for winter adventures at some of the best ski slopes on the east coast!
You can start making your travel plans now by visiting www.contourairlines.com or call 1-888-33-CONTOUR. Please log in to sign up and receive email updates. CKB will continue to offer our destination flights on Allegiant Air to Daytona Beach/Orlando/Sanford, Fla. (SFB), Clearwater/St Pete/Tampa, Fla. (PIE), Destin/Fort Walton Beach (VPS), and Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR). The North Central WV Airport is here to serve you and show you the world, so check our website for all flight information: http://www.flyckb.com/ There has never been a better time to see the world, and more importantly, “Come Home to Almost Heaven West Virginia.”
Tracy Miller is the President of the Mid Atlantic Aerospace Complex and Rick Rock is the Director of the North Central WV Airport
