Invitations have been mailed to current and former Town of White Hall employees and council members for our 30 Year Anniversary celebration on Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. Open house starts at 6 p.m. for the public

Election Day is Nov. 8 and polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Make your voice heard!

Happy Birthday to Cindy Stover, White Hall town administrator.

The Town of White Hall is collecting new or gently worn winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens, and gloves at the White Hall Public Safety, Building 118 Tygart Mall Loop now through Jan. 15. A donation box is in the front entry of our building. Join us for a community drive to help neighbors in need.

The Town of White Hall’s Community Caring Box needs food and nonperishable goods. The box is located in the front of the White Hall Public Safety Building 118 Tygart Mall Loop.

Beverly CEOS Meeting

Beverly CEOS — Community Educational Outreach Service — will meet Monday, Nov. 7 at the Beverly Clubhouse, Old Nixon School, on Nixon School Road at 1:30 p.m.

The lesson leader will be Jean Conley. The lesson will be “Soup-Healthy, Easy and Good for You.”

Happy Birthday to Patti Connor and Vicki Crandall. Visitors are always welcome to attend the meetings and new members are always welcome.

White Hall Elementary

Nov. 8: Election Day. School Levy Day

Nov. 11: Veterans Day Holiday

Nov. 14: Photo retake day by Lifetouch

Nov. 16: 2-hour delay day

Nov. 17: 4th grade field trip to Morgantown

Nov. 18: Way to go Wildcats announced

Nov. 18: WVU Tailgate Lunch (by the school hot lunch program for the students) Wear Blue and Gold.

Nov. 21-22: Weather Days

Nov. 23-25: No School

Nov. 30: November Terrific Kids announced

Reminder to parents: Please do not make pick up changes after 2:30 p.m. and any pickup instructions must go through the office secretary. Please do not assume that the teacher has checked her DoJo while teaching.

If you are picking up a walker, please park in the back parking lot only. The front parking lot is to load buses.

Things to do this weekend

Magic’s Bar and Grill hosts the Zona Hester Band from 9 p.m. to Midnight on Nov. 4.

Home “Fur” Thanksgiving Adoption Event Nov. 5 from Noon to 3:30 p.m., Pet Works at Middletown Commons.

Last day for early voting is Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The entrance for voting and parking is in the back of the building.

Upcoming Town of White Hall events

Ribbon cutting for the Little Free Library side of Apple Annie’s at the Middletown Commons Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. Sponsored by Marion County Literacy Volunteers.

Fall Craft Show, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at White Hall Ship and More 13 Opal Dr. White Hall. For more information contact Tami at 304-322-5142.

Marketplace Health Insurance Open Enrollment Event at Middletown Commons on Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more details call 844-982-2737.

White Hall Municipal Offices will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Nov. 24 and 25, 2022 for Thanksgiving.

White Hall Christmas Parade, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in participating in the Parade, please contact the Town of White Hall at 304-367-1687 or email me at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.

The Town of White Hall will host an afternoon with Santa on Dec. 11 from 2-4 p.m. Free to the public.

The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.

December White Hall Town Council meetings are scheduled for Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.

Contact

If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687.

Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.

All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you