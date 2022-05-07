With just inside of 20 days of the 2021-22 school year left, it is that time that many are reflecting upon the successes, weaknesses, lessons, and “do betters.” There are many times in life and school — like the end of a season, the completion of a major project, transitioning to the next grade level or school, or graduating high school — that we all pause to congratulate, reach out to those who contributed or influenced, or solidify a commitment to something larger than ourselves as we look forward.
Some years ago, I received the gift of a book, “The Art of the Handwritten Note: A Guide to Reclaiming Civilized Communication,” by Margaret Shepherd. In many instances, we have mutated into an ever-increasing fast-paced society that has become more comfortable and accepting of a lack of face-to-face conversation (largely due to the pandemic in recent years). Multitasking, distractions such as news tickers, social media notifications, emails, and drive-by conversations as we rush to-and-fro and try to check off boxes or to-do lists have become the norm. Many are tempted to react or talk instead of pause, reflect, discuss, sympathize, or appreciate the good.
It’s this time of year, particularly, that Shepherd leads us to turn to the handwritten note because it “doesn’t arrive demanding to be read when you’ve just sat down to dinner; it courteously lets you know who sent it even before you open it; you won’t be annoyed by the sounds coming from the pens of compulsive note-writers at the next table. You’ll never get a busy signal from a mailbox; you won’t have to play “note tag” to get read; and your readers won’t use ‘note-waiting’ to put you on hold while they open a note that arrives while they’re opening yours.” We all yearn for an uninterrupted time, an acknowledgement, or to be the object of someone’s peaceful or supportive thoughts. The handwritten note is a tool that has survived hundreds of years for that reason, according to Shepherd. Like an individually-created piece of art that inspires and symbolizes something, “The handwritten note does more than inspire the reader who reads it; it inspires the writer who writes it.” It is a personal tribute that someone took his or her time to acknowledge what ANOTHER put into something or a struggle ANOTHER is enduring.
This past month there are many examples of how we paused to issue our own version of a handwritten note to the universe. As Marion County’s largest employer, it is not only heart-warming, but it is a testament to the impact of our work when so many boosters, PTOs, student councils, families, students, businesses, and organizations recognize our employees. In small and big gestures, they honored nearly 40 principals for National Principals Day on May 1 and 565 teachers and 186 substitutes, during National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2 through 6.
Fittingly, in a week where so many paid tributes to the heart and pillars of our communities, our schools, we saluted an expert among many when Charlotte Romberger, an English Language Arts teacher at East Fairmont Middle School, was named Marion County Teacher of the Year.
In the same week, for his 28 years of service to Marion County students, his kindness, and hard work, Mike Hayes, a cook at Fairmont Senior High was named Service Personnel of the Year. On May 6, National School Lunch Hero Day, all recognized the entire team of our cooks who greet students and provide more than just a basic need, breakfast and lunch. They build relationships with students and often extend their care and concern far beyond the cafeteria walls and into the summer months.
Similarly, Celi Oliveto, one of 22 National Board Certified Teachers in Marion County Schools and a Theater and English Language Arts teacher at North Marion High
, earned the highest credential that a teacher can earn in the nation. She was recognized this month by the board of education, the State Superintendent of Schools, and countless parents and students who have seen the products of her work, particularly in theater when the NMHS theater troupe was honored at the state level this month.
Earlier, we celebrated 45 secretaries during National Administrative Professional Day on April 27. As the first face and voice of our schools and offices and a point of security, we salute our secretaries for their attention to detail and being the glue that often keeps a school connected, efficient, and viewed as a positive place to enter.
On May 11, the nation will celebrate School Nurses Day. If you think of a group that has been instrumental throughout these past two years of the pandemic and far beyond for what they do to provide for the safety and comfort of our students and families, we would be remiss in not celebrating our conscientious and stellar team of LPNs and RNs.
As an example straight out of Shepherd’s book, students from East Park and East Fairmont Middle School, who ride Bus 105-20, gave a hand-made card to local law enforcement for keeping them safe on the way to and from school. Shepherd says “children who have learned to write thank you notes have an extra advantage as they go through life because people who happen to help them once will tend to keep helping them.” The example set by these students, and many like them throughout the district who wrote notes to teachers, cooks, nurses, secretaries, and principals during the month of May, makes a difference — not just when the handwritten note is received but far beyond for the recipient and the author. Watching my own 8-year-old sit at the dining room table and diligently and precisely, in the best cursive he learned this year, write a note to his teacher this week was as good for me as it was for him. “Ms. M., thank you for helping me to be awesome.”
I have practiced note-writing myself for a number of years. Each week I commit to writing at least one thank you, on behalf of MCS, to a student, employee, alumni, or community member for some contribution they’ve made to our team. As modeled by their mother for years, my niece and nephew, now in high school and college, still send me a handwritten note of thanks for birthdays and attending their events. One of my siblings cherishes a handwritten note of my late father, written on a scrap piece of paper years ago as he joked about going to run an errand.
There are numerous examples of students and leaders throughout the school system who bring the special feeling of a handwritten note to mind. “A handwritten note is a keepsake; with a few extra minutes you can shine a light on your relationship and capture the moment forever,” writes Shepherd, who cites that in a survey of a thousand, nearly half preferred a handwritten note over other forms of acknowledgement.
Just to cite a few recent examples of those deserving recipients in Marion County Schools this month: band, choir, and theater groups who have recently traveled out of county to all-state choir, band competitions and performances with their directors to shine their light from Marion County and into a broader audience. With countless hours of dedication, the robotics and rocketry teams from North Marion and East Fairmont Middle have similarly taken their talents to a national level to represent our schools.
There is also the Boy Scout in pursuit of his Eagle Badge, which is the highest honor earned by only 2 percent, who has opted to give back to East Fairmont High by helping create an outdoor classroom in a third phase. A student at Fairmont Senior is another example because she delivered her own letter to the Earth, through a public service announcement video for the WV Climate Change Professional Development Program on Earth Day April 22. Let’s thank her as she encouraged others to be conscious and aware of what each of us can do. There are examples of students who care for and comfort their immediate communities, such as a classroom at White Hall that created, built, and stocked a Blessing Box this month.
This past weekend over 950 students, plus their families, packed the Field House in a state championship-style crowd at the Marion County Literacy Fair. Like a last minute take down or shot at the buzzer, it was a beautiful celebration to see so many community groups, teachers sharing best practices, local authors, and students giving back to other students — all in the name of promoting the joy of literacy inside our school walls and throughout the community.
This past month, we graduated groups of grandparents, who are raising school-aged children. West Virginia is second in the nation for this group of selfless and dedicated kin who are, in some instances at a point in their lives where they are struggling financially, physically, and mentally to give back to their grandchildren on their journey through life. So many have donated time and money to Healthy Grandfamilies to support them and say “thank you.”
It’s no secret that I, along with so many, believe that teaching is the greatest profession. Earlier this month, I met with soon-to-be graduates of Fairmont State University’s teacher prep program, the oldest in the state. I spoke with them, but most importantly I thanked them for CHOOSING teaching, and in a handwritten note I encouraged them to consider becoming a part of Marion County’s team in our “pursuit of excellence.”
In a few weeks approximately 500 high school graduates will walk across the stage at commencement to become the latest alumni of Marion County Schools. Just this week, I reminded a parent and daughter to seize these last 8 days of the senior year and focus on enjoying them without getting lost in the hustle and bustle as it rapidly passes us by. As I often remind students, in the lyrics of Tim McGraw, “When you get where you’re going, don’t forget turn back around.
“And help the next one in line.” I hope each graduate takes time to start their own tradition in the art of the handwritten note to thank someone for a chance, a scholarship, a gesture, or an impact. What we say matters. Make it as memorable for yourself and the recipient. Build others and yourself up. In the words of Marian Wright of “Letters of a Nation,” “Let us all then leave behind letters of love and friendship, family and devotion, hope and consolation, so that future generations will know what we valued and believed and achieved.”
