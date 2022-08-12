Preferring to people watch is my usual position when attending a public function. Admittedly after four years of marching band and going into my third as a band mom, I still have not picked up any knowledge of the game of football.
Instead I sit in the stands, wave to and exchange pleasantries with people I know, and wait for the halftime show. Sure I cheer when the Huskies run the ball but that’s as far as my understanding goes. So this week is particularly fun for a social observer such as myself.
Monday evening I stood on the streets of our neighboring Mannington and cheered for my band kids in the sweltering heat as they marched in their first parade of the season. It was nice to see so many people I knew from former classmates now running for office to siblings and parents of friends also spectating or waiting for their parade entry to make its way down Water Street. Tuesday, Kyan and I headed back up to the fairgrounds to work the gates. As you can imagine, one sees all kinds from the best of the worst that the county has to offer when selling wristbands for admittance inside. But it’s not a bad gig, to be sure. Even when it gets congested and patience thins faster than the line to get in, I still enjoy it.
Around town
Marsha and the gang at Bakers Nook released this note early in the week. “Due to limited staff availability (felt everywhere) Bakers Nook will be closed this week, 8/8 through 8/13. We will be fulfilling online orders and special orders as scheduled. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience. This has been and is, a challenging time for small businesses. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We hope everyone has a safe and fun welcome to college and Mannington fair week!”
If anyone is interested in working in a “sweet” atmosphere, who is reliable and kind, please stop by and apply.
Rosemary Angelucci continues to improve and hasn’t let her little injury set her back. In fact, she and granddaughter Melissa spent the day canning and I think she exhausted the poor girl. I know Rosemary reads the column every Friday so I just wanted to say that I hope you keep at it. Whatever would we do if she wasn’t able to keep the rest of the Angelucci’s in order. (P.S. My husband wants to learn to can. If I need any tips, I’ll head to Dunkard Mill to learn some secrets!)
Ladies Fellowship at the Plum Run Baptist Church will meet Tuesday the 16th at 11 a.m. Please join them! FHI will meet on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. in the Farmington Community Building. Despite regulations they still ask you to wear a mask and social distance.
School days are here
Several Open Houses are scheduled at local schools this week all over the county. Barrackville welcomes you on the 21st from 3-5 p.m., Blackshere Elementary will hold Orientation on the 18th from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and Open House the 25th from 4-6 p.m. Fairview Elementary will have Orientation on the 15th, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. while the Middle School plans for the 18th at 6 p.m. Mannington Middle Orientation is slated for the 19th from 5-6 p.m., which doubles as an Open House as well. Monongah Elementary will be open the 18th from 3-5 p.m. and its Middle School on the 17th at 5 p.m. You can attend North Marion’s Orientation on the 17th from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Please meet in the cafeteria.
Back to school revival
A meeting to pray and lift up spirits in rejoicing and praise for another year of continued education is planned and produced by Flame Youth Ministry. You can attend the revival tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. in the Youth Building at Noah’s Ark, Fairview.
Birthdays
A Very, Very Happy Birthday this week to Sophia Tomana, Sheila Doshen, Don D’Lusky, Jesse Macias, Cameron Huggins, Jon Sanders, John Belton, Dixie Rinehart, Brayden Daft, Maggie Gaines, Linda Pethtel, John Efaw, Isaac Stottlemire, Reagan Ash, Tony Aloi, Mike Demo, Raelyn Hayes, Mary Jean Vandergrift, Theresa Kittle, Dajia Jones, Jan McNeil Jennifer Wills, Rachel Hullderman, Angel Triplett, Tony Stingo, Krista Hamrick, Jack Starsick, Nayeli Espinoza, Samantha Carpenter and Crystal Luna. My own special wish for one of my “Special K’s”. Kyan is turning 16 on Monday (at 4 p.m. if you want to be precise) and although we will celebrate all weekend with lots of fun, I wanted to extend a birthday wish to him with all my love in the column as well. So if you see him out and about please tell him Happy Birthday!
Miners reunion to take place
After a two year absence due to the pandemic, the 14th Annual Four States Mine 20 Reunion is planned for Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Parrish Run Park located by the Teverbaugh Church. The reunion is open to employees and their families who worked at Four States Mine No. 20. Meat and drinks will be provided and all families are asked to bring a covered dish or dessert.
Class of ‘62
The Farmington High Class of 1962 will have their 60th Class Reunion on Sept. 10 at Muriale’s Italian Restaurant at 4 p.m. If you haven’t received your card please contact classmates Carolyn Kelly Boyce at 304-290-2456 or Sherry Ramsey Chefren at 304-287-2236 and these ladies will give you all the info regarding the reunion.
Yesteryear
Scandal was all about in 1907 Farmington! In a “ripped from the front page” story that kept on going, we found a love triangle between two men and the wife of the Methodist Minister. Oh heavens! In August 1907 the front page contained a story about the Rev. C.A. Snyder and his wife, who had been sent to Grafton to live with her brother because of a scandalous separation.
It seems for some time the Reverend had been dodging gossip, defending his wife, and condemning those spreaders of foul untruths who alluded to the fact that she was being “untrue.” While returning from a family trip with their children on the No. 71 train it is said that a man boarded near Farmington and while passing through the car, pinched Mrs. Snyder on the arm as he passed.
The trip had intended to be a getaway so that the gossip would die down as it had been quoted as “principal brain food for those living on Gossip Street.” He then sent her a note via a child from the rear of the car, to which the Reverend demanded to see upon arriving home. It detailed quite clearly the infidelity and several references to the abusive nature of both marital parties. The man, Mr. L.V. Reamer, would later be jailed for attaching and beating local Dr. J. M. Traugh, of Farmington, as he had a grudge against him for actively circulating the gossip about the relationship between Reamer and Mrs. Snyder.
Dr. Traugh was struck in his stable while unhitching his horse and buggy. Reamer, upon knocking him cold for two hours and leaving him severely concussed with broken glasses and teeth, turned himself into the mayor.
Days later it made the paper again with the tagline, “The finale of the last chapter of the Reamer-Snyder scandal episode of Farmington, which has been the chit-chat of the gossipers of that town for several months was partially aired in Justice Amos’ court.” Mr. Reamer was tried for assaulting the Dr. and around the same time the Rev and his wife made a division of their personal effects and “played quits,” taking diverging paths and left for parts unknown. Rev. Snyder would continue to pop up in the Harrison County area years later as he ministered and officiated services throughout. Mr. Reamer was tried in a “clean” courtroom where scores of attendees were disappointed to not hear the details of the torrid affair from whence this came and he was fined $35 for assault and battery as well as costs.
Library programs
The Marion County Public Library system announced their Fall programing and I’m happy to say that the local libraries surround our town. Both of my kids and nephew have taken part in these programs and they are absolutely wonderful! Baby Time, Toddler Time, and Story Time start back up the week of Sept. 13. You can register at www.mcpls.org/events or pop in and get your name on the list in person. Programs are available at the main branch in Fairmont, Mannington and Fairview.
Final thoughts
My baby boy got his class schedule and it’s a doozy. I’m hoping for a year of diligence to his studies but also that he remembers to balance that with his music and friends. A quote I would like all students, teachers and parents to remember as we tumble closer to the school year is this: “Relationships before rigor. Grace before grades. Patiences before programs. Love before lessons.” – Brad Johnson. Have a great week Farmers!
