I Corinthians 3: 16-17: Do you not know that you are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in you? If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy that person, for God’s temple is holy, and you are that temple.
Sunday many will view the 55th Super Bowl, expected to attract over 100 million viewers and as much in bets. This is exemplified in the cost of a 30 second Super Bowl ad. Can you believe that such sponsors as M&M, Frito-Lays, Vroom, Mountain Dew, or Bud Ultra-Light will pay $5.5 million dollars for half a minute?
And I thought what would happened if we spent $5.5 million on one Bible ad; say, on this scripture? You are God’s Temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in you. And what would that mean? How would it change our daily routine of life? Is God’s spirit one that allows storming the Capital in war-like gear while wearing a “Jesus Saves” T-Shirt? Is God’s spirit one that says my skin color, nationality or faith is much more superior to yours? Indeed not, for Paul defines the gifts of the Spirit as fruits in Galatians 5:22-23. “By contrast, the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. There is no law against such things.”
These fruits appear to be lacking in our society today. People are saying, “It’s my way, my right, my individual liberty.” It’s acceptable to disregard the democratic way of life and laws, the need for COVID-19 protection or the good of the community.
So, maybe this Super Bowl Sunday we can turn that around a little.
Let’s make it about others and not us. As I have learned, the word “Joy” means Jesus first; others second; and you third. Let’s spend some of that $5.5 million dollars with this Bible scripture ad and show it in fruitful ways. Let me suggest some.
First, make this a Real Super Bowl. As churches, organizations, or individuals, consider collecting items of food, housing and/or cleaning supplies for distribution to agencies and food pantries. Second, consider supporting the work of the United Way of Marion and Taylor County through their “United Against Hunger” effort.
Go to their website and note the many ways of spending, giving, or volunteering. Third, follow in the footsteps of other efforts that have had to be suspended because of this pandemic, be it Empty Bowls or Gifts of Love Food Drive. Fourth, support lesser known Food Pantries in Marion County. Some of those to consider giving to are (1) Central United Methodist Food Pantry, 301 Fairmont Ave., 304-366-3351 (2) Shepherds Love Food Pantry, corner of 3rd & Jasper St., Rivesville 304-657-7292; (3) More Grace Outreach, 5219 Beverly Pike, Grafton, 681-404-5909 or 304-435-5470; (4) Our Father’s Bread Basket, New Life Ministries, 617 Manley Chapel Rd., Fairmont 304-677-8443.
Fifth, consider special donations of items and funds to Friendship Fairmont or Blessings from the Basement. Both of these unique groups provide assistance to those who are unsheltered and homeless in numerous ways, from shelter, counseling, job assistance and referral. Friendship Fairmont, located at 211 Adams St. Suite 400, Fairmont 304-368-1341 needs Cleaning Supplies for those who have moved into housing such as dish soap and towels, dust brooms and pans, mops and buckets and trash cans. And Blessings from the Basement needs any type of housing items from bed and bath, kitchen and living furnishing and supplies. In 2020, organizer Marcella Yaremchuk, 304-365-0491, provided help for 125 people and 67 households. More information can be obtained on my Facebook page.
So, let’s show God’s Spirit is with us and we are His Temple and His Gift to all People. Make this Sunday a Real Super Bowl for Fairmonters and Marion Countians.
