The work family and I are planning a baby shower for the end of the month! No, no one at the office is expecting, but we have started incubating some chicken eggs and they should be due to hatch on March 28.
It surprising what a process this is and we have been enjoying the anticipated arrival of some little babies. Our Ag student worker is trained in chicken embryology and has been teaching the class in some of the Marion County schools. They have an incubator in the classroom and are learning from the process. Permission slips were sent home and some of the students will be allowed to take a chick home when their little brood hatches. The ones at our office will go to a neighbor who has a chicken coop. A debate about our shower luncheon menu including deviled eggs or not is ongoing.
Congratulations to the Dumont Family
“There are two lasting bequests we can give our children. One is roots. The other is wings.” — Hodding Carter Jr.
Congratulations to Matthew and Julie Dumont of Grafton, who recently welcomed the birth of their second son, Kyler Matthew Dumont. Kyler was welcomed by his family and brother Maverick Paul on March 3 in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. Kyler’s maternal grandparents are Mark and Deanna Mewshaw of Grafton and his paternal grandparents are Diane and the late Paul Dumont of Barrackville.
Paint party fundraiser
Don’t forget if you registered for the paint party fundraiser Saturday, March 19, it starts at 4 p.m. and the project will take approximately 2.5 hours. We will be painting a mason jar with daisies and maybe a ladybug or two. The cost is $25 and you can pay at the door. There will be light refreshments available. This fundraiser supports the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival. We have a wait list so we’re scheduling another Paint Party Fundraiser for April. Please if you are able, due to limited parking at the Community Building, park at one of the churches in town and enjoy the walk up to the building. If you park at the building do not park on the entrance side of the building, the fire department uses that for exiting in case of an emergency.
The Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival boot drive
The Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival Committee will conduct a Boot Drive in front of Town Hall on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please stop and drop a dollar or two in support of the upcoming Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival on June 18.
Town Council election congratulations and thank you
Thank you to all who have “put their hat in the ring” to run for a town council position. Election will be held June 14. The job is unappreciated, trying and frustrating, at times, to say the least and we appreciate all those on council at present. By attending each and every meeting it is apparent that there are many, many details and concerns that are addressed. Items must be handled in a fair and unbiased manner as well as strictly adhering to legal regulations.
Again thanks to all who have held a position in the past, those who hold a position now and those considering this challenge. As an aside: What does it mean “To throw your hat into the ring”? To enter a contest; to become a candidate in an election. This expression comes from boxing, where in the early nineteenth century the practice of throwing one’s hat into the ring indicated a challenge. Well, that sums it up pretty well.
Barrackville Clean Up Day
Barrackville Clean Up Day will be Saturday, May 14 and in case of inclement weather the rain day will be May 21. Dumpsters will be placed at the former No. 7 Mine Property from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until dumpsters are full. Not acceptable items are: hazardous household chemicals, oil based paint, batteries, pesticides, computers, televisions, tires, fertilizers, air conditioners. This is a service for residential residents within city limits. Proof of residency will be required.
WVU Extension Walk With Ease Program
Does the spring weather have you ready to get out and get moving?? Have you wanted to exercise but not sure how to get started? Join us for our upcoming Walk with Ease Program. Walking can help you gain all the benefits of exercise, from weight loss to stress control.
We will implement a 5-Step Walking Program that will benefit those suffering with Arthritis, Fibromyalgia, or those who just want to get motivated to move more. This is a self-directed 6 week walking program with continuous virtual support. Walk at your pace. No competition just the encouragement to get moving and feeling better together — all free of charge.
For more information, email Jamie.Carrier@mail.wvu.edu or go online to access and fill out the link below.
https://wvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4PzF7ImBRDv4CZo
Melt-In-Your-Mouth Cookies
Ingredients: ½ lb butter, 5 ½ T powdered sugar, ¾ cup corn starch, 1 cup all-purpose flour.
Cream butter, powdered sugar and cornstarch together. Add flour and mix well. Roll into balls or drop by teaspoonful onto a greased baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes; when cool spread with glaze. Makes 3 dozen. Glaze: ¾ cup powdered sugar, ½ t. banana flavoring (or chosen flavoring), milk, yellow food coloring. Mix powdered sugar, chosen flavoring and just enough milk to make a glaze. Add chosen coloring to desired shade, spread onto cookies.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.