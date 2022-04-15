Birds are singing sweetly in Farmington, Farmers!
It reminds me of the scene in Mary Poppins when she whistles along with a robin to “A Spoonful of Sugar” outside the nursery window. Can you believe that was back in 1964? A mere year before she gave us the Sound of Music and seven years after she was the original Cinderella for Rodgers & Hammerstein? How many of you tuned in back in 1957 to the television broadcast of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella featuring the incomparable Julie Andrews? I did not know this tidbit of trivia!
Growing up I remember watching Lesley Ann Warren in the leading role as Cinderella, which I probably had a hand in wearing out the copy I rented from the Marion County Public Library so often. I can still sing about how it’s possible for a plain yellow pumpkin to become a golden carriage. Confession, it wasn’t my favorite song on the soundtrack. I absolutely love the stepsisters singing their lament, “Oh why would a fellow want a girl like her, A girl who’s merely lovely? Why can’t a fellow ever once prefer, A girl who’s merely me?!” I thought their dresses were prettier, as well.
Easter egg hunt and petting zoo tomorrow
Our friends at the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department will host an Easter Egg Hunt and Petting Zoo from 1-4 p.m. tomorrow at the Farmington Ballfield. Children of all ages are welcome to this free event which will feature The Easter Bunny! Mountain Memories Photography will be on hand taking pictures of your little ones with the bunny at no cost. Get your special treats from the Baker’s Nook, Cotton Candy made by Matt Smith, owner of Wright Dawgs and popcorn made by Farmington Homecoming.
The petting zoo will include all kinds of barnyard animals, a pony and unicorn pony rides. Other activities include balloon twisting and face painting. Bring your own basket and join the fun. The Fire Department would like to thank the following businesses for their support: Baker’s Nook, Town of Farmington, Wright Dawgs of Fairmont, Hometown Hotdogs of Farmington and Fairview, Farmington Homecoming, North Marion Vision Center, Alasky’s, St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Farmington, Puppy Sudz Pet Salon, Caseys, Manchin Clinic, BC Bank, Dan’s Barber Shop, Little Rascals Childcare and Mountain Memories Photography. It’s a great event organized by some great people.
Around town
Today’s special is the Nook’s Chef Salad with House Italian or Ranch for $9 at the Baker’s Nook. Don’t forget to stop in and get some Easter sweet treats and homemade breads. The Ladies Fellowship group will meet on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Plum Run Baptist Church. Come out and meet with these wonderful ladies. The Volunteer Fire Department had some fun at their meeting Tuesday night playing (and learning) with some extrication tools. If you follow them on social media you know they’ve been hopping across the county helping people out all week.
The Saint Patrick’s and Saint Peter’s Parish Office is looking for someone to work part time on-site for 20 hours a week. Experience using a computer and familiarity with using Microsoft programs are necessary and Quickbooks helps but not required. Call the parish office for more details at 304-986-2321. If you have started your spring cleaning and have stuff you want to get rid of you can drop it off at Katy Church of God of Prophecy. They’re busy planning and preparing for their annual yard sale. Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be at North Marion on Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. while supplies last.
Yesteryear
Yesterday marked 110 years since the maiden voyage of the Titanic ended as she struck an iceberg and plummeted to the bottom of the northern Atlantic ocean. At 11:40 p.m. on April 14 around 1,300 miles northeast of New York (400 miles from Newfoundland, Canada), the ship came to rest on the ocean floor after fully submerging around 2:20 a.m. April 15. At least two passengers who had roots in W.Va. perished. Lucian Smith, of Morgantown, was returning from a honeymoon trip to Egypt with his bride, the former Mary Eloise Hughes of Huntington. He had been living in Morgantown with his sister, having just graduated from WVU. She was the daughter of Congressman James Hughes and had married Mr. Smith in a grand wedding two months before the accident. Their extensive honeymoon, not uncommonly long by that era and social class’ standards, took them around the world. But, by April they were both longing for the hills of W.Va. and decided to change plans and return home early by boarding Titanic in Cherbourg, France.
Reports say he woke Eloise to tell her of the sinking, claiming it would only delay their arrival time and it was merely precaution for the Captain to issue the command for women and children to be brought up to the top deck. He placed her in lifeboat 6, kissed her goodbye and told her to keep her hands in her pockets as it was cold. His last words to her were, “I never expected to ask you to obey, but this is one time you must. It is only a matter of form to have women and children first. The ship is thoroughly equipped and everyone on here will be saved” after she attempted to plead with the captain for her husband to join her in the lifeboat.
Unfortunately, in the chaos and inaccurate reporting aboard the Carpathia, which rescued the survivors, it was reported the couple had survived. However, only Eloise would make it to New York. Lucian was never recovered. Seven months later, she would give birth to their son, Lucian Philip Smith II in Cincinnati, Ohio. Imagine being a bride, widow, expecting and a new mother all in less than a year! She would marry three more times before her death in 1940 and was buried under the name Smith. Her son became a realtor with a prominent business just up the road in Uniontown, Pennsylvania and was a veteran of WWII before passing away in 1971. The house in Morgantown at which he lived still stands at 76 High St. The other victim was a man named Clarence Moore, who had resided in Clarksburg but “had been in Washington D.C. of late,” according to newspaper reports. How interesting that we live smack dab in the middle of these two gentlemen’s former residences.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Zac Gump, Tyler Menas, Matt Raines, Norma Myers, Emma Richardson, Ryan Greathouse, Michael Moore, Ethan Hager, Sheryl Southern, Clara Powell, Jessica Mathew Boone, Josh Fincham, Corie Whittington, Brock Wilson, Tammy Knight Weaver and Gina Muscufo Rogers.
News from the North
Congrats all around to students from North. First off, congrats to Sunni Bartlett, winner of the WLU Monologue Slam Outstanding Classical Selection. MCTC Auto Tech Student Gabe Hatfield has received a $8,000 scholarship to UNOH. North Marion Noteable Sound Station choir placed Second at the Grafton Choral Classic in Concert Division.
Ins and outs
Free Kids Fishing Day is back on track for tomorrow in Monongah. Meet up at the old playground between Landon and Shaver Street. Fishing is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with prizes and trophies. Open to ages 5-14. Bring your own pole, bait, chair and bucket. Refreshments will be served. Sponsored by the Monongah Community Improvement Association. The Giver’s Hand Community Food Pantry and the Fairmont Walmart Academy, and Academy Manager PJ, were able to fill 73 Easter basket requests for the children of Marion County. Helping with donations in collaboration with the Walmart Academy were Cross of Christ Community Church as well as citizens of our county. Their youth ministry will host an open gym night on the 22nd for ages 12 and up from 6-9 p.m. Basketball, volleyball, friends and fun. Fairview resident Boyd Starkey will turn 100 years young on April 24. His daughters-in-law would like to see him receive 100 cards on his birthday. Pop a card in the mail for him at P.O. Box 95, Fairview, WV 26570
Final thoughts
Walt Disney held the role for Julie Andrews so that she could become a mother. Originally she turned him down since she’d just found out she was pregnant with her daughter Emma. Walt told her he would wait. As an infant, Julie brought her daughter to the set while she made this beloved movie. In their memoir, Emma tells the story about seeing her mother’s life size image promoting the movie in a poster at the department store. “I remember ... saying, ‘Look, there’s mommy!’ And then suddenly becoming aware of two women who were shopping in the department next to us, saying to one another, ‘Isn’t that sweet? That little girl thinks her mother is Mary Poppins,’” Hamilton says. “That was the first time I understood that my mom’s job was perhaps a little different.” I hope your Easter is very sweet, Farmers. I’ll be in office next week from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. where you can call me at 304-367-2527 or email scummons@timeswv.com
