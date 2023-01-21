I am so thankful that I have a risen Savior what a joy we certainly have. One has to know we are all special and equal. It’s extremely hard to understand that many do not accept this fact.
I had the unique opportunity and privilege to have as a young person to have lived in Switzerland for 2 years and Germany for 7 years. As a result, I attended Army church services and later on, in Washington D.C. with my late Dad we attended German services.
Dad was also a lay speaker and my favorite sermon he had was on this “The solid rock I stand” Matthew 16:18 “And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church.” Possibly this is why I have always enjoyed going to different church services wherever I have lived. And so, I enjoy being the president of the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches so we need to be in worship and fellowship with one another. How many different churches locally have you attended for fellowship and worship?
Galatians3:28 “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female for you are all one,” so again all are equal. Isaiah 40:31 “They who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” How wonderful is it to have this comfort from God.
These precious words help us. When one reads Psalms 119:105 “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” God’s word is so powerful especially if one feels lonely, depressed or out of sorts.
In regards to solace, Deuteronomy 31:8 “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.” To me what an amazing thought it is to have and be a blessing to all. The Bible says come let us take our fill of love until the morning, let us take solace in ourselves with love and one should find comfort in the Lord.
At times one needs encouragement and support from one another. Joshua 1:9 “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous, do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” Another encouraging verse is 1 Thessalonians 5:11 “Therefore encourage one another and build one another up, just as you are doing.”
When one is experiencing loneliness there is Isaiah 41:10 “Fear not, for I am with you, I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will hold you up with my righteous right hand.” So as not to be that discouraged one can be filled with joy. One can be encouraged by a sense of calmness and peace.
How about the hymns “Rock of ages cleft for me let me hide myself in thee” or “I have the joy, joy down in my heart.”
So let the Lord your God fill you with love, joy and a wonderful sense of real being.
