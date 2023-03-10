It’s a hot, humid day.
You’ve been outside working or playing. You are sweaty. Your mouth feels kind of sticky, maybe a little itch in the back of your throat. You feel the urge to stop what you are doing and seek out some water. You are thirsty.
In John chapter 4, Jesus comes to the well at Sychar in the heat of the day and is thirsty. He encounters a woman there and asks her for a drink. She pushes against his response surprised that Jesus would ask for a drink from a Samaritan. You see, the first century Samaritans saw themselves as the true keepers of faith in God and considered the Jews to be heretical imposters. And of course, the Jews of Jesus' day returned the favor. Jesus turns the table, offering the Samaritan woman a drink of living water. She accepts Jesus' offer so that she will never be thirsty again or have to keep coming to the well to draw water. She mistook Jesus' offer of living water for indoor plumbing.
I think too often the church would rather have a physical solution than a spiritual revival. We would prefer more people and resources rather than a spiritual renewal in the church. We desire God’s Kingdom to come and bring peace, salvation and justice but our solution relies upon recruiting more people to our particular brand of Christianity rather than changing hearts and attitudes of the faith community.
The woman at the well challenged Jesus with the fundamental difference between the Jewish people and the Samaritan people which is the location of their worship, Mount Gerizim or Jerusalem. She implicitly asks which is right?
Jesus answers that both are wrong! Soon the location of worship will not be important but the hearts and attitudes of the worshipers will be. What God cares about is worshipers who worship God in spirit and truth. And the woman at the well is invited to be one of them. Despite her moral and social standing as an outcast, Jesus invites her to worship in spirit as one who connects deeply with God and worship in truth with honesty and integrity with herself about who she is.
The living water that Jesus offers transcends the bounds of religious barriers between Jews and Samaritans. The living water quenches a thirst that transcends our physical need for water and meets our deepest desires for love, acceptance, belonging, purpose and significance.
I asked the internet how many churches were in Fairmont, WV and discovered between 66 and 78 churches. We have a lot of faith communities where people can come and receive living water. But we also have a lot of religious barriers between these faith communities that can be a hindrance to those who are thirsty for God.
The woman at the well faced barriers of her gender, her present living conditions, her relationships, her reputation, her long held religious beliefs, her nationality and her social condition. And yet Jesus overcame every barrier to share with her how valuable and important she was to God.
I think that’s our challenge as Christians in Fairmont to overcome every barrier and offer living water.
We live in a culture where church attendance has declined in America from 70% in the 60’s to 20% today. Of those who were regular church attenders pre-COVID, 28.2% have not attended an in-person or online worship service. (Pew Research and Barna Research).
COVID is only one of the barriers that keep people from Jesus’ living water. According to our church count, we have a lot of wells for people to receive living water. However, the labyrinth of invitation and approach to each of these faith communities are barriers to access to living water.
Those who are thirsty must figure out how to get access to the living water. They have to figure out who to ask and who not to offend. They must successfully navigate our cultural rules of acceptance.
Jesus was able to remove every barrier that stood between him and the woman at the well. He invites us to do the same with the thirsty in our neighborhoods. Who can you invite to give you a drink of water? How can you offer access to the living water for those who are thirsty? Let’s allow Jesus to overcome every barrier in our faith communities to the living water of Christ.
