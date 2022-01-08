Across the world, January 6 is observed by many Christian traditions as Epiphany. From a Greek word meaning “to reveal” or to “to make known,” it focuses on the New Testament story of the visit of the Magi. That story makes clear that the gift of a Savior is for the whole world.
Tragically, in the United States, the date of January 6 was a day of a different kind of revelation. In an outburst of misguided violence and anger the unrest and opposition to the peaceful and “routine” transfer of power from one President to another was exposed and made known. It also reveals the great need for a rebirth and resurgence of openness, acceptance and hopefulness in our nation.
Historic circumstances at the time of the birth of Jesus and the Magi’s visit were not unlike what has occurred in our time.
Herod, the King was insecure and inclined to protect his position by any means. When the Magi told him of signs of the birth of a new king, he set about to determine the likely age of the child and the location of his birth. He set in place a plan that would lead to the killing of all male Jewish children two years of age and younger. The scripture makes clear that the Magi did not cooperate with Herod’s scheme, but returned to their homeland by a different route.
The larger message of Epiphany and reason for Christians around the world to celebrate and observe it, is that God has provided a message of love and hope that is rooted in inclusiveness and belongs to all people.
The Magi were from another country, another culture and surely of another religion. They were focused on their study of the stars and whatever meaning the stars might offer. They travelled some great distance to satisfy their curiosity and found a child with his humble parents in Bethlehem. For all of their differences, they knelt before the child and offered gifts in his honor.
The story in Matthew’s Gospel, chapter 2:1-12 is a Biblical message of good news, that the gift of salvation, of peace and love is for all people. The boundaries are set aside — political and religious differences are overcome and hope is given to all. A message of hope and love and openness to all could not be more urgent. Our world, our nation, our communities, families and as individuals need this Good News.
