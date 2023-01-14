As an economic developer, I always have a perpetual list of short term & long-term goals, and a never-ending wish list.
I remember many years ago when people would say, “what is going on at the airport and what is happening next?” I would always think to myself, “we have an amazing aerospace cluster with world renown and other amazing aerospace companies, but maybe someday we can add BIG Boeing to the list.”
Well, five years ago, in November of 2017, Aurora Flight Sciences was acquired by Boeing and officially became Aurora Flight Sciences, A Boeing Company, and with keeping their name, were able to keep their operational independence. Why would a big company like Boeing, want to purchase a smaller company like Aurora? For one, Aurora is a leader in advancing the future of flight and is second to none with their end-to-end capability, in essence their ability to invent, design, test, and build the final product. This involves a lot of brilliant people who can dream big.
Aurora is headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, but started in Fairmont in September of 1994. Employee No. 19, Debbie Short, one of the original Aurora employees still working in Bridgeport today, said Aurora began by manufacturing an uncrewed aircraft for NASA called Theseus. A few years later they started making the v-tails of the Global Hawk for Northrop Grumman, and it’s worth noting that Aurora continues to make the v-tails, and the program has grown to include other production components.
On Feb. 1, 2000, Aurora WV purchased the Northrop Grumman facility, Building 1, and moved their operations to Bridgeport. This purchase enabled the Grumman work to continue and ensured that the existing employees would not be laid off. The Mid Atlantic Aerospace Complex, known locally as MAAC, strengthened its partnership with Aurora, as we worked together on new investments in the community. The dream has grown so big that Aurora WV now occupies 6 buildings in Bridgeport and these facilities house some of the most advanced technology in robotics manufacturing in the world!
Some of the new work coming into WV includes Virgin Galactic, which has announced it is partnering with Aurora to design and manufacture its next generation motherships.
The mothership is the air launch carrier aircraft in Virgin Galactic’s space flight system that carries the spaceship to its release altitude of approximately 50,000 feet. Engineers across Aurora will work on the detailed design of these next generation motherships. Tooling work is taking place primarily at Aurora’s manufacturing facilities in Mississippi and Bridgeport.
The fuselage skins will be manufactured at Aurora’s Mississippi facility and will then be shipped to the Bridgeport facility for further assembly. Final assembly will be completed at the Virgin Galactic facility in Mojave, California. If you are interested in space travel, you too can sign up to fly on this mothership for a mere $450,000!
The groundbreaking this past week at Aurora is an opportunity to celebrate the investment that Aurora continues to make in our community to ensure that the children of today as well as the next generation, have a chance to be part of the future of flight and can have a life changing career right here in North Central WV. Please read more about Aurora Flight Sciences, A Boeing Company here: https://www.aurora.aero/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.