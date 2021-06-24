Good morning Mannington!
After all of the rain, I hope everyone has had a good week. This is such a busy time of year. This year at least folks feel as if they can go on vacation or do some traveling if only for a weekend. Many are traveling and just getting out to enjoy seeing friends and family.
I understand that some places are more crowded and if you try to get something to eat, there may not be the best service. Wait staff in some places, is limited and this makes for a longer wait. Just think of this if you are planning an outing. If you are traveling, please be careful. The 4th of July will be here soon and that is always a big travel time and a time for a lot of fun.
Take care this week, watch out for those folks who might need some help. Think of those who may have a problem keeping cool if the weather turns hot again. Watch out for each other and stay safe.
Mannington District Fair Entertainment
The annual Mannington District Fair will kick-off Monday, Aug. 2 with the Grand Parade at 6 p.m. and the fair will officially open on stage at 7:30 pm. The introduction and presenting of trophies for the Baby Photogenic Contest will be announced following introductions of visiting Queens and Queen Contestants. The Little Miss Mannington District Fair Queen Competition and crowing will begin at 8 p.m. to then complete the evening events on stage.
Aug. 3, the competition and crowning of the Mannington District Fair Queen and Junior Miss titles will begin at 8 p.m.
Rick K Road Trip will be featured on stage for two shows at 7 and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4. There is no charge for seating during these shows.
The well know group The Davisson Brothers, will be on stage on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 7 and 9 p.m. There is no admission fee to bleachers for these shows.
Jason Michael Carroll will perform on stage on Friday, Aug. 6 at 7 and 9 p.m. and there is no admission charged for these shows.
T. J. Hill Magician/Comedian will perform on stage at 7 and 9 p.m. He can also be seen strolling the grounds from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday evenings.
There is always entertainment during the week of the Mannington District Fair.
Farmer’s Market
The Farmer’s Market will open again this Saturday with set-up beginning at 8 a.m. The Market will open for business at 9 a.m. Thank you to those folks who attended the market last week. Come grab some freshly-made kettle corn, or one of the many “sweet” items, such as fresh homemade bread.
Think about coming down to the market for items for breakfast. Some early fresh garden vegetables are also available. This changes some each week, depending on what is available. Homemade lotions and soaps may also be available. Crafters are also displaying wooden decorative items. Farm fresh brown eggs are available also. Do you have a dog that likes treats? Check out the ones that are available at the Women’s Club booth.
Check out the ones that are available at the Women’s Club booth. Women’s Club also has a raffle each week. Each week there could be something different. If you are interested in setting up a booth contact Lora at 304-534-0942. Area residents plan to come out to support the different vendors and also the Women’s Club for sponsoring the event.
Whetstone Cemetery
Summer time not only means keeping our lawns looking nice but also the many small cemeteries of the area. The Whetstone Cemetery is one that always looks so nice during the summer. This is a very expensive undertaking and donations are always needed. If you have loved ones buried in this cemetery any donation that you could make would be greatly appreciated. If you wish make a donation, please send it to Mike Hays, 204 Marshall Street, Mannington, WV 26582. Thank you
Fair Parade 2021
Yes, another event to let us know that we are getting back to more normal. The dates for the 2021 Mannington District Fair will be Aug. 2-7. Due to coronavirus in 2020, the fair was cancelled, but it will be held this year, and hope for the enjoyment that we all have missed. It is time to begin thinking about participating in the Annual Parade which will be held on Monday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. Individual, groups, churches, businesses, organizations and other start to plan your entry in this annual event. For information or to register for the parade please contact Kristy Moore at 304-612-0319 or MDFPARADE@GMAIL.COM. Plan to be part of this event and celebrate being able to return to at time with family and friends.
Queen Pageant Applications
For those young ladies who would like to participate in the Queen Pageant and Junior Miss Pageants at the Mannington District Fair applications and information is now available at www.manningtondistrictfair.org. Information and phone numbers to contact are all available at this sire.
Little Miss Pageant
The sign up date for the Little Miss Pageant at the Mannington District Fair will be July 25 from 1-3 p.m. at the fairgrounds’ stage. This is for girls 6 to 10 years of age by Aug. 1.
Baby Photogenic
Photogenic applications and guidelines are also on the www.manningtondistirict fair.org site. This is for children to 4 years of age. This is digital submissions only, no paper submissions will be accepted. The deadline is July 11. All information may be found at www.manningtondistrictfair.org. For questions mdfbabyphotogenic@gmail.com.
Fair Motor Events
New this year to the Mannington District Fair is the Enduro Race 4 & 6 Cylinder. This is a Tribute to the Beaty 500. Registration for this event begins at 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 and the Race begins at 8:30 p.m.
Thomas Motor Sports will be in charge of the Demolition Derby for Full Size Cars on Tuesday, Aug. 3 with the Derby beginning at 8 p.m. Then on Aug. 4 there will be a derby for Compact and 4 &6 Cylinder cars.
Truck pulls will be held on Aug 6 begin at 7 p.m. For information contact J. D. Dobbins at 304-694-7330.
To close the fair on Aug. 7 the KOI Drag Racing will begin at 7 p.m. Registration will begin at 5:00 p.m. Classes include ATV based, including Dirt Bikes and Side by Sides. For information contact 859-576-7380.
More information concerning these events may be found at www.manningtondistrictfair.org
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.