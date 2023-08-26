Jeremiah 31:4-5: “I have loved you with an everlasting love; therefore I have continued my faithfulness to you. Again I will build you! Again you shall take your tambourines, and go forth in the dance of the merrymakers. Again you shall plant vineyards on Samaria mountains; the planters shall plant, and shall enjoy the fruit.” Psalms 78:41: “They tested God again and again, and provoked the Holy One of Israel.”
Again appears over 700 times in the Bible. It occurs in many ways as in the above texts. Again appears to people such as Jacob in Gen 35:9 and Ahaz in Isaiah 7:10. It is used as denial in Jeremiah 31:45 or in John 18:27. It’s used as joy in Philippians 14:4 “Rejoice, again, I say rejoice.”
Again and again God cares, even when we don’t.
We make the same mistakes and ask the same stupid questions each time. It is best shared by children of lessons they have learned: When your dad is mad and asks you, “Do I look stupid?” Don’t answer him; Never tell your mom her diet’s not working; When you get a bad grade in school, show it to your mom when she’s on the phone); Never hold a dust buster and a cat at the same time; Never try to hide a piece of broccoli in a glass of milk.
My three favorites are (1) athletes always give glory to Jesus when they win but never when they lose (2) the closer you live to a church you attend, you will be late but the farther you live, the earlier you will arrive; and (3) When going to the ER, the first question you are asked is, “How Are You Today?”
Rose loved red roses. Every year her husband sent them, tied with pretty bows.
The year he died, the roses were delivered as usual. The card said, “Be my Valentine,” like all the years before with a note attached. “I love you even more this year than last year. My love for you will always grow, with each passing year.” She knew this was the last time they would come. But the next year, at the very day and hour the doorbell rang, and there were roses. She looked at them in shock. Then she called the florist to seek an explanation. The owner said, “I knew you’d call, and would want to know. The flowers were paid for in advance as a standing order. He wrote a special card for you...for each year he was gone.
She thanked him and hung up crying. She opened the card and read the note. “Hello my love, I know it’s been a year. I hope it hasn’t been too hard for you to overcome. I know the pain is very real. For if it was the other way I would feel the same. The love we had made everything so lovely and blessed. I loved you more than words can say, you, my perfect wife. I want you to be happy, even in your tears. That is why the roses will be sent to you each year and will only stop when your door’s not answered. The florist will come five times that day, in case you have gone out. But after his last visit, he will know without a doubt to take the roses to the place where I’ve instructed him and place them where we are, together once more.
Again and Again and Again God does not leave, forsake us, forget, or give up on us.
The Israelite peoples these words. Even though they chased foreign gods, God did not forget them; Even though they trusted in their own powers and weapons, God did not forget them. He sent prophets to warm them. Finally, when defeated and taken into captivity in 587 B.C., God did not forget them. He brought them out and they lived in the land they once lived in.
And God will not forget us.
So don’t you forget God.
