Good Morning White Hall!
Enjoy today’s weather while you can. It sounds like the weekend is back to being winter with possibly 3 to 5 inches of snow on Saturday.
Spring is only a little over a week away. I hope the flowers that are ready to bloom and are blooming now, can last through the weekend.
I can’t wait until the entrance to the Commons at the Walmart is completed. They’re working on it now.
The new Gwynn Tire is looking fantastic, it’s really huge. Apple Annie’s is taking applications, and Aldi is opening on April 6. So many changes, it’s hard to keep up.
White Hall Elementary
Summer Sole Program registration is now open. See the link at marionboe.com to register.
Kindergarten registration 2022-23 packets are due back at the school ASAP.
Mar. 11: Way to Go Wildcats Announced
Mar. 14: Pi Day! Eat hot lunch today and have a piece of pie
Mar. 18: Way to Go Wildcats Announced
Mar. 21: Professional Learning Day and Faculty Senate, no school for students
Mar. 22: Buster the Bus visits grades K-1 Multi-purpose room
Mar. 23: 10 FSU Play for grades 3-4 in Multi-purpose room
Mar. 25: PBIS CELEBRATION BOOK BINGO
Mar. 25: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Mar. 26: Regional Math Field Day. Good Luck to Will Fullen
Mar. 30: Report Cards go home
Mar. 31: Terrific Kids for March announced
Apr. 1: Way to Go Wildcats announced
Apr. 5: Group Picture Day by Lifetouch
Apr. 6: PTO meeting and LSIC meeting
Apr. 11: Curriculum Team Meeting
Apr. 14: Professional Learning Day and Faculty Senate, no school for students
Apr. 15-19: Spring Break, no school in session
Weather Days: April 20-21-22, which will become school in session days if we use more snow days
Town of White Hall
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will meet in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building on Monday, March 14, at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet that must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports.
Communications and Announcements, Volunteer Fire Department Reports, Committee Reports, Police, Legal, Town Coordinator, Engineer reports, and Unfinished Business.
New Business to Consider: Community Music Event, Harold Fortner- CPA for our 21-22 Audit, Family Fun Dog Days Event October 8; Review, discuss, consider declaring privately owned portions of Lavender and/or Garnet a public nuisance, Executive Discussion: Employee Contract Review, Annual Employee Contract, Review, discuss, and consider Town Compensation Committee for purpose of analysis and estimate of projected salaries in next 3-5 year range for Town employees.
Final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
White Hall Blessing Box
Thank you to everyone who has been donating to the Blessing Box!
Please remember the Blessing Box is beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. People can leave non-perishables or other necessities.
Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
