Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and all the moms had a Happy Mother’s Day. I really dropped the ball last week as I did not wish all the ladies out there a Happy Mother’s Day. I’ll be quite honest I didn’t even realize Sunday was Mother’s Day until after my column went out.
I hope all the FSHS students and the 8th grade students at Rivesville Middle had a good time at their prom/formal. These are memories you want to hold on to.
Don’t forget the cleanup day being held in Rivesville Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m.-until finished. Meet at the town hall at 9 a.m. It would be so nice if a lot of folks would come out and help. Volunteer hours will be signed for kids in school that need them. Come out and make Rivesville shine — brooms, garbage bags, gloves, shovels, garbage pickers and weed eaters will be provided. Coffee will provided by 7-11, donuts by Main Street Rivesville and sack lunches provided by Deeper Waters Church.
The Arnettsville Farmers Market will add Artisan Vendors on the third Monday of each month during the 2022 market season. Local artisans interested in selling handcrafted items at the Arnettsville Farmers Market please call Laura Himes at 304-278-7215 for more information.
I would like to send out a huge congratulations to Rivesville’s own Mike Hayes for being named Marion County Schools West Virginia Service Personnel of the year. Mr. Hayes is the cook at FSHS. Good Job Mike!
The following will be dates of events happening in the future:
May 14: Valley Chapel United Methodist Church is holding its annual flea market from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. There will be furniture, toys, clothes, tools and more.
May 15: Spaghetti dinner at St. Peter Fisherman Catholic Church located at 407 Jackson St., Fairmont Noon-4 p.m., carryout only. Menu will consist of spaghetti & meatballs, salad, bread and homemade dessert, Adults $10, children $5.
May 18: Fairmont Clinic Retiree’s Dinner at SayBoys Restaurant 1 p.m. Call Bonnie Kelley for any needed information, 304-278-5817.
May 20: REMS will hold a Spring Fling from 5-7 p.m. They will have their ever popular raffle baskets, hopefully I’ll have more information in my next column.
May 20-22: Mannington Main Street will sponsor a “Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown.” This event will be held for 3 days and will feature 3 days of food, fun and entertainment. Follow the Mannington Main Street FaceBook page for more information.
May 21: Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry Distribution, for emergency food box call 304-534-2950.
June 4: Rivesville United Methodist Church hot dog sale 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
June 4: Grant Town Community Market, Yard Sales, 1st. annual car show. Contact Sandy Yanego at 304-2801469 for more information.
June 11: Fairview yard sale, more info to come
A couple of things coming up in the near future that I am excited about is the return of the Rivesville Riverfront Festival which will be held on Saturday, July 2 beginning at 4 p.m. Activities will include a hot dog eating contest, cake walk, food trucks, vendors crafts, kids games and live music. I’ll have more info as it comes available.
The Paw Paw Fair will be held July 19-July 23. Once again when I have more info I will pass it along.
Birthday Wishes
Melanie Carpenter, Kayla Runion, Destry Jones. I hope your birthdays were blessed.
Condolences go out to:
The family and friends of April Barnett McDonough, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
If you have news you would like to share give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
We love our kids so please continue to drive safe.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
