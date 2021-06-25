Have you ever just felt stuck?
Feeling the need to move, not knowing what way to go or what to do next. I think it’s a place that most of us will feel at one time or another.
So what’s the right plan when we get to this place? We go to our family or friends for advice, sometimes this helps but what if it doesn’t. Where do we go...what do we turn to for help?
There is hope, we read Isaiah 30:21(NLT) “Your own ears will hear Him. Right behind you a voice will say, ‘This is the way you should go,’” whether to the right or to the left.
I recently read the break down of the word “guidance” in a way that has helped so much when I am stuck.
It is: God, you(u) and (I) dance.
A few years back I decided to take a stab at ballroom dancing.
At the beginning we learned basic steps with other students. It was pretty hilarious as we fumbled through the steps, stumbling over each others’ feet. We made it through the basics ... step one, two step, one two. Stomped toes and all, we clumsily found a sort of rhythm.
Towards the end of the session of classes, the instructor brought in students that had been in dance class for a while. They had the moves down pat and as they were paired with newer students we learned that we were not in control and we gladly surrendered to their capable tutelage.
I find myself in the same situation when I try to explain “my” plans to God. You see, it’s the most grand dance of all time.
When God and I dance, and I try to take lead there is always a few stomped toes. But when I surrender to His leading ....well there is little more beautiful than His lead. That gentle push in the right direction, the calmness that I feel when He pulls me into step with Him.
So go ahead and ask yourself when you feel stuck, “do I want to take lead or do I humble myself to God’s lead.” I can tell you from experience, His leading works best every time.
May today there be peace of the Lord within you. May you TRUST that you are exactly where you are meant to be. May you not forget the infinite possibilities that are born of faith in yourself and others. May you use the gifts that you have received and pass on the love that has been given to you. Let this knowledge settle into your bones, and allow your soul the freedom to sing, dance, praise and love.
