Luke 15:1-3 “...now all the tax collectors and sinners were coming near to listen to him. And the Pharisees and the scribes were grumbling and saying, ‘This fellow welcomes sinners and eats with them.’”
Sunday recognizes the 21st anniversary of 9/11. We remember the events as if it were yesterday. What have been the results of these past 21 years? I think there has been an increase of racism, nationalism and violence. I also think there has been an increased awareness of caring.
Jesus was always sharing his life with people from all walks of life. And that upset the religious people called Pharisees and scribes, who felt themselves superior in life and faith. They called people unlike them “sinners.” They grumbled over his choice of disciples; they were tax collectors, fishermen, even a Zealot. They were outside the “religious” circle. Yet, Jesus chose them. And ultimately, they, along with the rulers of the synagogues, felt Jesus was a threat and sought to have him killed. He just didn’t fit in as one of them.
The events of 9/11 led many people to assume all Middle Eastern people were terrorists and “sinners.” They weren’t “one of us,” just because of what a group of fanatics did.
While the devastation was horrific and an attack on America was very evident, our response to the people who were Americans by birth or naturalization was also horrific. Arab-Americans were killed, stores were bombed, children were stoned. The Islamic faith was portrayed as “violent and murderous.”
Because of what some did, all Middle Eastern people were assumed to be terrorists and sinners. It reminded people of how we treated Asian-Americans, particularly Japanese, during the Second World War in internment camps through the northwest US. Many have forgotten the violence here: Timothy McVeigh bombing of Oklahoma City bombing; Dylan Roof killing of African Americans at a church in Charleston, South Carolina; the death of numerous victims at the Aurora Colorado Theatre in 2018; and the deaths of children in Uvalde, Texas by Salvador Ramos. We don’t say that because of these actions, that all Americans are “terrorists or sinners.”
In the New Testament these “sinners” were those outside society’s main stream. Yet, they cared for others; they shared all they had in common; Zacchaeus pledged four times the amount of money if he had willingly defrauded anyone (Luke 19:8); and the widow gave all she had in the temple while the rich only gave out of their abundance (Mark 12:41-44).
This image of what is and what isn’t “proper or American” has led us, even today, into realms of nationalism and violence. God is pictured as pro-American and Jesus as waving an American flag. And anyone who isn’t of a certain race is being portrayed as one who belongs to the “replacement theory.” And some believe on the far right that the only way to cleanse America is to destroy or replace those “sinners” through laws or violence.
Jesus changed that perception. All was included; those he truly spoke against were the religious people who felt themselves better, calling them hypocrites almost two dozen times. Jesus sought to be inclusive and caring
On the opposite side are those who have developed ways of caring above and beyond normal ways. All these past few weeks saw those who came to Uvalde to help in any ways; the volunteers from WV who went to Kentucky; the caring for the Ukraine war victims and immigrants at the border. And there are many more.
The American Spirit could be seen, felt, and heard — perhaps our faith can be evidenced in this same way. That we can make our beliefs count, our cross significant as we follow our Lord through war’s alarms and deadly pestilence.
Today, on the eve of 9/11, we need to remember those who died, those who gave their life in saving others. We also need to find the spirit of Jesus caring for others and being inclusive, avoiding attitudes that would destroy or provoke violence, so that we could experience the kingdom of heaven, in some degree, here on earth.
