“Wherefore the rather, brethren, give diligence to make your calling and election sure.” 2 Peter 1:10
That God has elected a people unto salvation is not up for debate…the Scriptures declare that truth to be so…Eph. 1:4, “According as He hath chosen us in Him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before Him in love.” 2 Thess. 2:13, “But we are bound to give thanks unto God for you, brethren beloved of the Lord, because God hath from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth.” But what the Holy Spirit has exhorted men to do, through the apostle Peter, is “to give diligence to make your calling and election sure.”
“Giving diligence to make one’s calling and election sure” means with speed, promptness and earnestness, establish the certainty of the matter. But my question would be…How can one do such a thing? If one could look into the Book of Life and find his name written there, that would settle the issue but that’s impossible. So the question remains…How can I make my calling and therefore my election sure? Well, the answer to this marvelous question is known only by the evidence that has been revealed in the Word of God.
The Scripture declares that when the Spirit of God comes to a vessel of God’s mercy, in the power of regenerating grace, that sinner thinks differently about three particular and vital issues. John 16:8 declares “And when He is come, He will reprove (reprimand) the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment.”
When God calls a sinner unto Himself there is, by the impartation of a new nature, the conviction of sin, its guilt and its curse. That regenerate now knows and believes that he, being born in Adam, is a spiritually dead rebel, a sinner against God, deserving nothing but God’s wrath and not able to save himself (John 6:44) and therefore in desperate need of God’s mercy.
He’s convinced secondly that his own righteousness is nothing but filthy rags (Isaiah 64:6) and that the only righteousness that God will accept is the righteousness that God provides…the righteousness of Christ that must be imputed or charged to God’s people, (Rom. 3:22; Rom. 4:11).
And lastly, he’s convinced of judgment. He’s convinced that there is no judgment for the elect. All for whom Christ died (John 10:15), justice and judgment was satisfied at Calvary. They are convinced and trust Him who was made sin for His people (2 Cor. 5:21) and bore the wrath of God in their stead.
Making one’s calling and election sure comes down to this point…Do I believe God? Do I believe that I am a sinner before God and that He must have chosen to show mercy to this spiritually impotent sinner or this sinner would never have chosen Him?…Secondly, am I convinced that my only justification before God is that God has robed me in the obedience and righteousness of Christ?…and lastly, do I believe that there is now no condemnation for me before God because Christ has borne my guilt in His own body, has paid my debt with His own shed blood, and my sins now have been cast as far as the east is from the west?…If I do believe this from a new heart, then by the grace of God, I have made my calling and election sure.
