Good morning Mannington.
I hope everyone had a joyful Christmas and a safe and Happy New Year. January has started with some comfortable weather, but they say winter is coming. Please be careful if the weather does turns bad. The hurry and stress of the season is about over and now it is time to relax, and remember all of the joy filled times that you took part in and that you could be together with family and friends.
These are memories to treasure and bring up again and again when the dullness of winter sets in. Is it time to begin planning that flower garden or just the potted plants that you want to plan when spring comes? Do you have plans for the vegetable garden for summer? We may just be starting winter but it will only be a few months until we will be planting the early vegetables.
Thank you to all of the folks who came down town Friday night for the Pepperoni Roll Drop. Your support for this event is very much appreciated. When a member of our community plans an event, it is good to show that you are glad that someone tried to have an activity. Thank you, Ben Kolb, family, friends and committee members who were able to plan and put on this event.
The weather can be very changeable, so please think of neighbors that may need some help. If you have to be out on snow or ice, please be careful, we don’t want to hear of folks falling. Just remember others, take care of yourself and others. Stay safe.
City council openings
The City of Mannington has two vacancies on city council for the at-large position and for Precinct No. 69. Applicants must be residents of Mannington and can live anywhere in town for the at-large seat. For Precinct No. 69, applicants must live in that precinct which includes Homewood, Jericho and the area from the right side of Baltimore Street to the end of lower East Main Street. The application is available on the City’s website at cityofmannington.com or you can pick one up at the city clerk’s office at city hall. The deadline for submitting the application is 4 p.m. Jan. 10. Become involved and make a positive difference in Mannington!
Thinking of others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of who may be ill. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care.
Library events
The line-up of events was taken from the monthly newsletter. Snowman Saturday Story Time: Parents if you have to miss story time during the week, this is the perfect time to bring the little ones in to enjoy stories, music and crafting during the winter chill in the warmth of the library. Snowman Story time will be held Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. The event is open to children of all ages.
Crafty Kid’s Club: Get ready for Valentine’s Day with these one-of-a-kind coasters that you make and decorate yourself on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. You can paint any design, and personalize them in anyway! Geared towards age 8 and up.
My Hero bibliotheca! Anime Club (Teen): Come relax after school and watch anime movies and shows on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. We’ll hang out, talk about what we’re watching, and what to watch next. Bring your friends, socialize, and maybe find a new favorite series.
Novel Ideas: Teen Group — This month, as painting is quite popular with the teens, we will learn how to paint this beautiful Birds on a Branch twilight scene on Thursday, Jan 27 at 3 p.m. This would make a perfect gift to give a friend or parent for Valentine’s Day.
Carol’s Crafty Creations: Beautiful Snowman for Adults. Learn to paint a beautiful snowman, which is sure to be a crowd pleaser when added to your winter décor, on Monday, Jan. 24 at 4:30 p.m.
To register for any of the above events please sign up at mcpls.org/events. The phone number for the Mannington Public Library is 304-986-2803.
Cover2Cover Book Club: “Carrying Albert Home” (Adult) Elsie Lavender and Homer Hickam (the father of the author) were high school classmates in the West Virginia coalfields, graduating just as the Great Depression began. When Homer asked for her hand, Elsie instead headed to Orlando where she sparked with a dancing actor named Buddy Ebsen (yes, that Buddy Ebsen). But when Buddy headed for New York, Elsie’s dreams of a life with him were crushed and eventually she found herself back in the coalfields, married to Homer.
Pick up a copy of “Carrying Albert Home: The Somewhat True Story of a Man, His Wife, and Her Alligator” by Homer Hickam and register to join us to discuss the book on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 1:30 p.m.
All materials will be provided by the Mannington Public Library. Please register early for each class as spots are limited.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
