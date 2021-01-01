As a new year begins, we are inclined to recall and renew traditions: events, activities, foods and even traditional scripture.
A common passage read as one year ends and another begins is the opening verses of the third chapter of the Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes. This portion of scripture proclaims: “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.” The Preacher, or Koheleth as the author is known, emphasizes that point by listing a number of opposites for which a time or season has been established. For instance, there is: “a time to be born, and a time to die.” I am not sure why this passage is read traditionally at the opening of a new year, unless to imply that there is a time for the old and time for the new.
As I thought of traditions, one that persistently comes to mind is grounded in the fact that I am a United Methodist clergyperson. Those of us who are United Methodist are well aware of the Annual Conference, a gathering of clergy and laypersons once a year to celebrate the accomplishments of the year past and establish goals and objectives for the next.
Annual Conference is not a tradition. It is a requirement built into how the denomination is designed. But there is a tradition at Annual Conference that has been on my mind the past few days. I believe the unusual nature of the past year, 2020, is a major reason. The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly reshaped our lives including public and higher education and our form and practice of worship. We are not advised or even permitted to gather together as we have done across the years. Serious illness and painful and lonely death have affected vast numbers around the world.
Undeniably, the bitter and conflicted political environment has borne heavily on our hearts and minds. Not only heated disagreements over matters of policy, but an election fueled by hatred, dissention and even violence has unsettled us all. Name calling and harsh accusations abound. Even the very nature of the United States of America as a Constitutional Democracy has been threatened.
And so, for me at least, a traditional hymn sung each year at every United Methodist Annual Conference speaks loudly to my spirit:
“And are we yet alive, and see each other’s face?
Glory and thanks to Jesus give for his almighty grace!”
What troubles have we seen, what mighty conflicts past,
Fightings without, and fears within, since we assembled last!”
However configured, we stand or sit together as the old year passes and a new year begins. Fightings and fears have been our lot. But surely, the grace of God which enables persons all over the world to “see each other’s face” is offered abundantly to all. May our prayers, and especially our actions and conversations, be guided by the reality that like it or not, we are all in this world together. Hopefully we may “see each other’s face” in recognition of the common humanity of each and every one, all of whom God loves.
While tragically not the case for hundreds of thousands, many likely avoidable, for the rest of us, we need to pause in respectful wonder, and utter a prayer: “And are we yet alive!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.