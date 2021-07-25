Fingers crossed, we are all moving into the post COVID area and getting ready to jump start our business communities again.
It’s been a long year for the Marion County business community, but the good news is that we have forged ahead, and the residents of Marion County continued to support small business even through the pandemic. There are still guidelines and recommendations to follow from our federal and state health care officials in order to put this virus behind us, but I know Marion County can do it!
One particularly important thing to remember is that several small businesses are still struggling to find a competent workforce as reported by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Many workers, who left their jobs due to the virus, are not returning to their positions. Some have taken other jobs, but other choose not to return. Therefore, it is so important to have patience with our local small businesses and realize they are doing the best they can. Supporting them now is just as important as during the pandemic, but we must understand they are still struggling as well because we are not completely back to normal.
As for the Marion County Chamber, we are so excited to start our community and member programs again. Having to cancel so many events in 2020 was not fun and extremely disappointing, however, with most of them now rescheduled, they will be bigger and better than ever.
August 11th will be the MCCC Annual Dinner where approximately 400 business members gather so we can thank them for all their support throughout the year. This year’s keynote speaker will be U.S. Senator Joe Manchin III, and I know he will have some important remarks to share with the audience.
But, the most important part of the evening, is the annual awards presentations. This is where the MCCC honors and presents specials awards to members who have gone above and beyond in the community and have made a difference in not only their business, but in their communities as well.
With no time to rest, the MCCC will kick off Leadership Marion 39. Twenty-two emerging leaders will meet for a retreat at Tygart Lake State Park in late August which will start the 9-month leadership program. We thank the new class for giving their time and making a commitment to better themselves and Marion County.
Women’s Network events, the chamber’s Annual Golf Outing, NCWV Business Summit, and Lunch & Learns will follow with the grand finale of events taking place on October 23 when Season 8 of Dancing with the Stars is held. Sponsorships and tickets are going faster than any other year and we do expect this event to be a sellout. You can find more info on this event at www.marioncountydwts.com. We congratulate our dancers and choreographers who are doing a fabulous job of dancing and raising money and we feel this will be one of the best seasons ever.
