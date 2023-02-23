Good morning, Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. We had a dandelions blooming in our yard last week. There were some birds out back of the house over the weekend — signs of the change of season.
This week, the Lenten Season begins with Wednesday being Ash Wednesday. Lenten luncheons begin in Mannington on Thursdays.
If you are looking for fish dinners that are often held during Lent, there will be one in Monongah and Fairmont. As of now, we will not have one this year in Mannington. Help with events like this dwindles each year. We will miss this event as the meal was always great.
When Lent begins, we know that spring will be here soon. That does not say that we will not have some cold weather, but we have something to look forward to in the new season. Do you have your spring planting planned? It won’t be long until flowers and vegetable plants will be available. I did see that Miller’s Hardware had onion sets for sale with seeds coming soon. Time to make your plans.
Remember those elderly who live near you who may need some help or just a phone call. It might just help them through the day. Take care this week and stay safe.
Lenten luncheon
Speaking of spring, another sign of spring is the Annual Lenten Luncheons sponsored by the Mannington Ministerial Association. The theme for this year is “Above All.” The First Lenten Luncheon will be held Feb. 23 at noon at the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington. A light lunch of soup will be served and a short devotional will be provided. The lunch for the 23rd will be provided by First Baptist Church of Mannington and the devotional will be given by a member of The Mannington Church of the Nazarene. The community is invited to attend. The luncheons are held each Thursday at noon during the Season of Lent. The next luncheon will be held on Thursday, March 2 with the United Methodist Churches serving and First Christian Church will provide the devotional.
Fish dinners
The Holy Name Society of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Monongah will host their Annual Lenten Fish Dinners starting Feb. 24, each Friday until March 31. They will serve from 4-6 p.m. Eat in or carryout.
St. Peter the Fisherman Church on Jackson Street in Fairmont, will host their Fish Dinners beginning Friday, Feb. 24 and each Friday, through March 31. They will serve from 4-6:30 p.m. You may eat in or carry out will be available.
For any further information please check the Calendar in the Times West Virginian.
Both churches will appreciate your support one Friday or each Friday during Lent.
Good luck Huskies
The North Marion girls’ basketball team begins tournament play on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. We want to wish them good luck. They have a great record going into playoffs. Keep up the good work as the playoff season progresses.
Historical Society
The West Augusta Historical Society has been busy making plans for the spring and summer seasons. They are still taking new memberships and also renewing memberships. Memberships are $10 per person per year, or lifetime membership is $100. Membership runs from March to March. You may call Carol Murphy, Pres. at 304-986-7547 or 304-657-6348 or Patty Anderson at 304-986-3039 or 304-612-8020 for information.
Music at the Barn is gearing up for a slate of performances that begin in May and run through October. The list will be available soon.
The Society is currently working with Stephanie Goodnight, West Virginia History studies teacher at Mannington Middle School on an essay contest about the Round Barn. It will take place in April. There will be more information at a later date.
The next monthly meeting will be held March 13 at the Wilson School Museum at 7 p.m. Janet Cunningham will present the program a “History of Mannington Schools.” The members would like to invite all members and anyone interested in hearing this wonderful presentation. We will have programs each month, followed by refreshments.
There are many activities coming up and plans being made for a handicap ramp at the Round Barn, a quilt auction, yard sale and several other events. Dates and times will be announced soon.
The Board and all those who volunteer are responsible for keeping our wonderful museums going financially. We appreciate all those who help us by attending our events! We will begin having tours on Sundays from 1:30-4 p.m. The opening date will be announced very soon.
Pizza, Sandwich and Salad Sale
The Fairview Fire Department will be holding a Pizza, Sandwich, and Salad Sale on Saturday, February 25th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. If you would like to plan to meet with friends and eat in for a time of fellowship you are welcome to do so. If you would rather just order ahead for pick up, carry out is available. To place an order for pick up please call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. The building is handicap accessible. All of the proceeds benefit the volunteer fire department. They always wish to say Thank You to those who support the event so faithfully.
Thank you
The Mannington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary would like to say thank you to all individuals and businesses who ordered and supported their sub sale over the last few weeks. Proceeds will be used to support a fellow first responder fighting cancer. Your support of the local organization is greatly appreciated. Our first responders are very important to our community.
Ham, Bacon and Egg Show
The Marion County FFA members have spent countless hours preparing their exhibits for this show and sale, which takes several months to prepare for. It isn’t just a show and sale. It is also the hours they put in at home raising their animals. The pigs are butchered and then the students prepare and trim the meat before it is cured. They also raise the chickens, collect the eggs and then grade them to try to have the most perfect dozen eggs. It is not a one night, but several months-long endeavor. Students learn how to produce food for themselves and their family and one day you just might be consuming food that they have grown. Help support this local agricultural organization.
So, mark your calendars for the 22nd Annual Francis Marion Ham, Bacon, and Egg Show, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Marion County Technical Center. The Buyer’s reception begins at 6:30 p.m.
You may attend in person to make a bid and invest in furthering the students’ education and their supervised agriculture experience. If you cannot attend and would like a Consent to Bid Sheet, contact FFA Sponsor John Postlethwait at jpostlethwait@k12.wv.us or call 3904-986-3590.
Celebrate Recovery
The group Celebrate Recovery meets each Monday evening at the First Christian Church in Mannington at the corner of High and Locust streets at 6:30 p.m. If you feel that you would just like to have someone to talk to about worries or hang-up of your life, stop by to see if this group might just be what you are looking for. This is a way to help deal with troubles of life. They welcome folks and if you just want to listen to what they have to say, then that is a good way to get started. They will again serve a light meal beginning March 6 from 6-6:30 p.m. and the meeting will follow.
Check on Neighbors
The weather changes and neighbors might still be in need of some help, we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. It is not always weather related that someone needs help. There are falls and illness that can cause them to be in need. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door of just down the road there maybe someone you can help.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.