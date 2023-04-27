Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. It seems that we are really back to springtime with the cooler temperatures. If you look from a distance at the hills, the trees are really turning green. If you are closer to some, they do not have leaves showing so much.
The first of May will be here very soon and the first weekend is planning to be very busy. The yard sales, canoe race, hot dog sale, folks going to greenhouses looking for plants and getting ready for Mother’s Day which will be coming soon. There is also the Spring Cleanup Day to have the dumpsters to discard items that cannot be put in regular garbage. Everyone is looking forward to even warmer weather and summer. Do you have your plans made for flowers you will plant and your garden? It will not be long until the FFA Greenhouse will be open and other places will have plants, so make your list. Even if the temperature stays cooler, have a good week. Take care and stay safe.
Clean-Up Day
The City of Mannington will hold a Spring Clean-Up Day on Saturday, May 13. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St. close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents who must show a water bill stub as proof of residence. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be city employees with the dumpster all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
Fair Book Cover Contest
Yes, it is time to begin thinking about the Mannington District Fair. The contest is open for just a short time again for the Middle School students ages 10-14 who wish to send in a drawing for the cover of the 2023 Mannington District Fair, Fair Book Cover. There is a $50 cash award for the winner and their drawing will be on the cover of the fair book. For more information check the Mannington District Fair Facebook. The deadline to be postmarked is May 6.
Annual Joel McCann Canoe Race
Plan now to join and enjoy the fun of the Annual Joel McCann Canoe Race down the “Mighty Buffalo.” Registration begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 6 and the first launch will begin at 9 a.m. Remember that all participants must have a life jacket and there must be a whistle on the water craft. There will be categories for single, (youth and adult), two person, (adult and youth) or two person (adult and adult). Start getting in shape for this event. The highwater date is Saturday, May 13 at the same time.
Citywide Yard Sale
Hurry and get things sorted so you will be ready for the Citywide Yard Sale. The Annual Sale will be held Saturday, May 6. This will be a rain or shine event. Mannington Main Street will add your sale to the list on their website if you contact them with the information.
Grand opening
Plan now and mark your calendar, for Saturday, May 13. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the “Senator’s Mansion,” wedding and event venue. You are invited to get a first look at West Virginia’s newest Wedding venue. The event is open from 2-3 p.m. at 315 High St., Mannington. See online at www.SenatorsMansionWV.com.
West Augusta Historical Society
The West Augusta Historical Society was privileged to have the 8th grade West Virginia History Class of Mannington Middle School come for a tour of the Hamilton Round Barn and the Wilson School Museums. Miss Stephanie Goodnight and several other teachers and bus drivers escorted them. They were a very well-behaved group and we were pleased to have them attend. They will now go back and write an essay about the Round Barn. The winner of the contest will receive a prize at an Awards Assembly.
The next Historical Society meeting will be held on May 11 at 7 p.m. at the Hamilton Round Barn. Guest speaker Randy Elliott will present “History of the Oil and Gas Business” in our area. His Grandfather, Doc Elliott, was instrumental in introducing it to the area. Refreshments will be served and we would like to invite members and the community who would be interested in learning about this subject to attend.
We will be participating in the Citywide Yard Sale on May 6. We will be at the Wilson Museum Basement and we will have 10 spaces available for others who would like to set up a table. The cost is $10 and you may call 304-986-7547.
Music at the Barn will begin on May 13 at 6 p.m. at the Hamilton Round Barn. The first guests will be Rick Tichner and Jessica Anderson. We will also have an event on May 20. The guests then will be the Sapp’s Hollow Band. Both play a variety of bluegrass, country, gospel and oldies. Save the dates and come out for some fun and fellowship and good food! The admission fee of $5 and this is one of the best fundraisers for the organization.
Hot Dog Sale
The Mannington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will sell hot dogs Saturday, May 6 at the Homewood Fire Station. They will be there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. so stop by while you are visiting Mannington during the yard sale. The station is located just off of East Main Street, turn to Flaggy Meadow Road near the North Marion Senior Center, it is just a short drive from there. This is also the day of the Citywide Yard Sale and the Canoe Race.
Fair Queen Pageant Information
Applications are now being taken for Little Miss, Pre-Teen, Teen and Fair Queen pageants for the 2023 Mannington District Fair Queen competitions. The applications and all information can be found at www.manningtondistrictfair.org; All applications, the pageant fees and deadlines, and requirements can all be found at this website.
Stage entertainment for 2023 fair
Spring may only be starting, but many of us are already thinking August and have been since August 2022. Yes, planning is underway for the 2023 Mannington District Fair. The stage entertainment is already planned. Chris Higbee will perform on stage Wednesday, August 9 at 8 p.m. Then on Thursday, August 10 the well known Davisson Brothers Band will be on stage at 8 p.m. Dillon Carmichael will be on stage on Thursday, August 11 at 8 p.m. Please notice that the performance time is set for 8 p.m. only for each of these shows. This will be a longer show but there will only be one show. This is a light change in time but still a great show each evening.
The fair will be held August 8-13. The admission price is $7 per person, children 11 years if age and under are admitted free. Parking is free and the stage entertainment is also free. There will not be rides running on Monday, August 8.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.