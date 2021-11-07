At some point during this year I am almost certain that many of the 7,426 students in Marion County Schools will think or say to their teacher or guardian precisely what my 11 year-old daughter said to me earlier this week, “why are you lecturing me!”
Later that night — and after I cleared my mind of an impulsive response to her adolescent angst — I started wondering why that term “lecture,” for her and many, has become negative over the years.
As I reflected over her comment later that evening, I was reminded of “The Last Lecture,” by Randy Pausch when he recounted lessons he learned in his short life. He delivers these lessons in a book and final lecture prior to his swift death at age 46 to terminal pancreatic cancer.
Now, for those who, like myself, have been accused by some of being a perpetually positive person who is always smiling, I often take heed of the advice from the Carnegie Mellon computer science professor, who reflected upon how we can apply the lessons of his lecture to our situations as we live.
Recently, Marion County Schools hosted over 20 members of Leadership Marion, a group that was established in 1991 by the Chamber of Commerce because there was a recognized need to address a lack of new leadership in Marion County. Annually, organizations and businesses in Marion County participate in Leadership Marion by sponsoring over 400 individuals over the years, who have high potential for addressing “the current challenges and future possibilities” in the community. As Marion County Schools prepared for the visit, I thought about what makes us unique?
Pausch, who sat in the waiting room of a doctor’s office one day, thought precisely that. Being a husband, son, father, brother, teacher did not make him unique. There are 55 school systems in W.Va. What did we have to tell Leadership Marion that makes us unique? During the day-long visit, the 39th Leadership Marion team visited our Middle School STEAM Center, the Marion County Technical Center, new construction at East Dale, the legacy of East-West Stadium, a testament of the commitment of our voters to improve athletic complexes like the track and field at North Marion, and more. They interacted with our experts, our student and teacher leaders, our principals, our support programs. This is what makes Marion County Schools unique. It is our “how and why” we do what we do – not in Simon Sinek’s words what we do.
Pausch entitled his final lecture “Really Achieving Your Childhood Dreams.” In similar, borrowed mindset, Marion County Schools attacked the 2021-22 school year as “Getting Back Into the Game.” Pausch, who desperately wanted to become an astronaut in grade school, was promptly made aware that individuals who wore glasses were not accepted into NASA’s program. When presented with an obstacle, such as the one school systems face with the pandemic, Pausch did not give up, he found a way around it.
Despite criticisms, tireless attempts, closed doors, and constant negative feedback, he stated, “if you can find an opening, you can probably find a way to float through it.” Pausch and a team of students and colleagues achieved one of his goals four decades after it was one of his goals.
Faced with staffing shortages, bubbles of negative feedback, an eight week climb in COVID cases, quarantines, deaths of family members, closed classrooms, and reflections on how we need to improve, our staff and students, on day 53 of the school year have pulled together, tirelessly and without ceasing to address our dream. From our LPNs and RNs, to our counselors, to our principals, to our teachers, to our aides, to our custodians, to our bus operators, to our psychologists, and so many more who are plugging countless “holes” to keep our ship afloat these past few months, we all are working determinedly. We believe that the five days of face-to-face instruction are vital to our students. It’s our how and why that makes Marion County Schools unique.
It should be noted with praise every day that Marion County Schools is intent to sway the focus from the pandemic toward what schools were intended to do, recovery of instruction, raise student achievement, and address the whole child’s needs. Do we have limitations like Pausch? Absolutely. Are we all reflecting upon ways to find “an opening”?
Beginning in October, our principals began making presentations to the board of education. These presentations are focused on the principal’s goals, identification of baseline student achievement levels for our beginning of the year benchmarks, attendance, mental health needs, discipline, and the ways they are most proud of their school. The addition of curriculum teams at each school this year provide time for our experts — our teachers, counselors, and school administration — to focus on what can be done at the school level and what supports need to be provided by the county office to find “the opening.” It will not take us four decades to achieve this, but in Pausch fashion we are seizing every single moment to create a vision. This is the same mentality with which the board of education established the superintendent’s goals for 2021-22:
Goal 1, Achievement and Student Growth: Increase the number of students proficient in English Language Arts and Mathematics at each grade level by June 2022 as measured by the beginning of the year, middle of the year, and end of the year assessments.
Goal 2, Community Engagement: Increase collaborations with business and industry and higher education institutions and pursue at least two additional Career Technical Education completer programs and a Summer CTE student camp by June 2022.
Goal 3 Family Engagement: Increase positive engagement opportunities with families and the community at-large as measured through Marion County Schools app and social media, county-wide events for families throughout the school year (one of which includes career and post-secondary awareness opportunities), and attendance at events during the 2021-22 school year.
Goal 4 District Operators & Planning: Decrease the number of personnel over the state aid formula through recommendation to the board of education for restructuring and reduction of positions at the county office and school level by June 2022.
Goal 5 Learning Environment: Maintain the highest standard possible for the safety and security of school environments during 2021-22 school year with an implementation and evaluation of needs, including distribution of PPE, cleanliness schedules, acquisition of equipment and materials, recommended HVAC projects throughout the district, and a clear, concise and transparent communication tool about contact tracing to staff and families.
From astronaut to a dream of becoming an NFL player, Pausch reminds us sometimes the most valuable lessons are still achievements when you reflect upon what you can learn in dedication and hard work in the pursuit of one of those unrealized dreams. He speaks of his coach and mentor, Coach Jim Graham, who was a linebacker at Penn State, and showed up at the first day of practice without a football at all.
Pausch remembers, as a child, being puzzled at how you have practice without a football. How do you “play school” when our focus is often shifted away from the intent of school? Graham asked the tiny and self-proclaimed “wimpy” student-athlete, how many on the football field possess a football? “We’re going to work on what those other twenty-one guys are doing,” Coach Graham replied as he shifted the 9 year-old’s focus to the value of fundamentals.
In October, after school tutoring, school day interventionists in reading and math, graduation/CTE awareness coaches, behavior interventionists, and community outreach/Healthy Grandfamilies facilitators at each of our schools and by school feeder areas (provided through Round 3 federal funds through 2024) are reminding us about the value of that concentration on the fundamentals. In true Coach Graham fashion, we employ the practice: “Give them something they can’t do, make them work hard until they can do it, and then keep repeating the process.”
Pausch reminds us that we are not going to get everything right, the best laid plans need constant reflection and tweaking. He calls this a “feedback loop for life.” As we celebrated the playing of the 101st East-West Game, the oldest football rivalry in the State of W.Va. this past Friday, I am reminded of Pausch’s words on fundamental character traits learned from Coach Graham — “teamwork, perseverance, sportsmanship, the value of hard work, an ability to deal with adversity.” These are the same characteristics that transcend from the field, mat, pool, or court and into our school system. We must work together as one. Schools, alone, cannot battle COVID, bullying, recovery of instruction, misuse of social media, and any of the other dynamics thrust upon a school system. It’s vital to continue to operate with an open dialogue.
As Pausch reminds us, “When you’re screwing up and nobody says anything to you anymore, that means they’ve given up on you.” It is these fundamental character traits, instilled in so many of our students daily by our schools, that we need to remember as adults. Constructive conversations and potential solutions posed by parents to the school system through teamwork and hard work will help us all overcome adversity. Someone wise once told me that anyone can tear down a house, but it takes skilled carpenters to build one up. We challenge all in Marion County to become part of the team of skilled carpenters who do not cast blame and subscribe to the ineffective and isolated mantra, “it’s his/her job!”
Pausch proposed just this in his admiration of and childhood dream to become Star Trek’s Captain Kirk. Pausch reflects that Kirk was never “the smartest guy on the ship” but his fictional character delegated, motivated, empowered the unique skill sets of others, exhibited decisive decision-making, and always maintained professionalism. Pausch employed Kirk’s traits in his own teaching as he worked with students to create a virtual reality world. While undergoing painfully unimaginable chemotherapy, Pausch focused on Kirk’s quote, “I don’t believe in the no-win scenario.” Let us all, together, tackle our obstacles in life like that of a teacher and focus on what we can learn from Pausch’s last and enduring lecture.
