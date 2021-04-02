It’s Officially Good Friday, Farmers!
On this Holy Day may light guide your path, love grace your heart, and your soul be filled with peace. I write my column today sporting my gold sweater. It’s brighter than a daffodil but just as festive for today it is in honor of the Opening Day of Major League Baseball. Supporting my Pittsburgh Pirates, I nearly fell out of my chair when they hit a two-run homer during the first few minutes of the game. (This is quite perilous as I’m still flamingoing around on my one good foot).
I miss the thrill of a live baseball game, sitting in the stands, listening to the heckling, and enjoying the sounds of bats cracking in the air. They’re not predicting a win, but do true fans ever listen to predictions for our beloved Buccos? At deadline, I’m not so optimistic, but I love the heartbreak. If you missed out on this holiest of baseball days, fear not! The husband’s Red Sox play today against the Baltimore Orioles at 2:10 p.m. Grab ya some clam chowda and have a wicked time.
Word on the street
Sources tell me that inventory is being taken of Willie Toothman’s building on the corner of Haggerty and Main Street. Vehicles stored inside will be auctioned off which may or may not include a 1960s VW hippy van and some beetles. Baker’s Nook is opening soon. Looks like they’re revamping the menu and adding some new treats. I really like how the window trim has been painted. Things are looking really snazzy on the storefront. It’s nice to have someone who is proud to do business in Farmington! Word is she may be open in May, fingers crossed. New owners have been cleaning out the ol’ pool room to get it up to par. Sams, as most of us know it, should be back in operation once everything is repaired and ready to go. Reminder that it’s also Ramp season. Ramps: the au natural way to keep people 6 feet socially distant from you.
Yesteryear reflection
When I first came to the TWV, I had the pleasure of speaking with a rather frequent caller named Marie Frankman. She would regularly call me to renew, ask questions about articles, and sometimes just chit chat. When her name came up on our caller ID, I would pounce on the phone, she was such a joy. Every time we talked she would tell me I had a beautiful name, one that she loved because she had a favorite aunt named Stephanie, but she called her Fanny. Miss Frankman passed away last week, and while I was looking for things for my Yesteryear feature I came upon a digital copy of the Maple Leaves yearbook from FSHS 1944. Imagine my surprise when I saw a picture of my friend, Marie. Her photo caption said she was involved in choral club, thespians ‘43, and featured this line. “The tiny dark haired gal is awfully fond of dancing, eating and helping people. She is sharp as a tack but can get awfully mad if she has a chance.” I can’t vouch for that quote immortalized in the print but I will say she was a spirited lady that I am happy to have had the pleasure to befriend. So in place of my regular Yesteryear section, I want to give a moment of reflection to her and hope you’ll all say a prayer of remembrance in her honor this Easter weekend with my thanks.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday this week to my pal, Melissa Ruckle, Meline Serdich, Peter Alasky V, Rudy Stull, Shirley Tennant, Denise Morris, Geraldine Sanders, Elsie Lake, Angie Napalo, Amanda Reilly, Van Pitman, Debbie Spears, Eric Bendig, Daniel O’Dell, Chris Straight, Iris Dunigan, April Fittro, and Shaun Saurborn.
Family Fishing Day
Today is Family Fishing Day at Curtisville lake. A MCPARC sponsored event, registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the event scheduled 10:00 a.m-2 p.m. Please continue to follow guidelines for COVID-19 safety. Curtisville is a property managed by the MCPARC program and is located outside of Mannington.
Thinking of you
Here’s some people in the area that need a little pick me up. I think it’s nice to let others know we’re thinking about them. Everybody needs a little cheering up from time to time. Brenda Martin, Patsy Straight, and Mary Moorehead. It’s also been announced recently that NMHS Principal Rusty DeVito has been diagnosed with cancer. She’s an intrical part of the success of each and every student, organization, and contribution to our community by North Marion. Please join the Husky family as they support her during this time. Her Fight is Our Fight.
Blessings Boxes
It’s handy to live around the corner from our Blessings Box and to continue to see it prosper with new donations. Many of the other town Blessings Boxes have been getting quite the use with many of them needing restocking often. I enjoy seeing the ideas from others as to what to put into these boxes. Sharon Kerns had a great idea in the Monongah box. She’s now donating “birthday kits” which consist of an aluminum cake pan, a cake mix, candles, and a can of frosting wrapped up in plastic wrap. She plans to stock them at the beginning of the month in the Monongah box. Talk about a good person!
Eggs
If you’re looking for some farm fresh eggs, little Kelly Lynn Cole over in Fairview has quite the deal for you. She’s got a dozen eggs available for sale for $2.50/dozen. Altogether, miss Kelly Lynn has 19 hens and a rooster in her coop and that’s quite the flock for a six year old. Her mama, Amantha Cole said, “The hens must know it’s almost Easter because they have really increased production over the past couple of weeks!” If you’re interested you can let her know by messaging her on Facebook.
Theatre news
NMHS’s Tell Tale Lilac Bush has been awarded one of the top five plays in W.Va. and the “Honoring Heritage Award’’ at the 2021 virtual thespian competition! According to the announcement on the theater social media page, “students wrote their own scenes and monologues based on the tales collected by Ruth Ann Musick and compiled them into a devised theatre piece. A very special thanks to Pat Musick and The University of Kentucky Press for giving special permission for our students to create this play based on these iconic tales collected by Ruth Anne Musick, and Dr. Judy Byers, and The Fairmont State University Theatre Department’s production of Ghostly and Ghastly directed by Dr. Francene Kirk for providing inspiration.” Congratulations to the NMHS theatre troupe No. 4145 on their performance as well as students Sunni Bartlett and Alyssa Batson on having been selected to the “All Festival Cast”. These students continue to bring accolades to our school. We should be so proud of this talented bunch and all the hard work they put into their craft.
Easter facts
Did you know that 76% of Americans eat the ears first when eating their chocolate bunnies? I guess it’s a different type of heads or tails conundrum. Chocolate eggs were first made in Germany in the 1800s, the world’s largest Easter egg was over 25 feet tall and weighed nearly 9,000 pounds. I hope it wasn’t a cream egg like a Cadbury. That could be quite messy. Imagine swimming in a river of that goo. When it comes to other Easter candy delicacies, kids prefer red jelly beans to any other color. (My daughter, Miss Kasey, likes the black licorice flavor. Yuck!) Finally, every year Americans buy 700 million marshmallow Peeps. Francie Johnson, as the Fairview Goodwill Ambassador with the infamous Peep Cart, I assume you think that number is a bit low? We’ll see if we can get a recount.
Jelly beans
Speaking of Jelly beans. Here’s a little activity you can do with your friends called “Life is Colorful with Jesus.” Get a bag of jelly beans and divide them into colors. Next, pass one color bean to each person in your group (you could also put them into individual baggies and give them to your friends or use as a church group activity. Sunday schoolers would love it!) Each color represents a part of Jesus’ gifts to us. Red is for the blood He gave. Green is for the grass He made. Yellow is for the sun so bright. Orange is for the edge of night. Black is for the sins we made. White is for the grace He gave. Purple is for His hour of sorrow. Pink is for our new tomorrow.
Pi Day Challenge
Congratulations to NMHS freshman Taylor Hess, who won the Math department’s Pi Day Challenge. Taylor recited all 123 digits of Pi in observance of this mathematical holiday which is celebrated March 14. Miss Hess was awarded a cookie cake decorated in frosting with the Pi symbol.
Bunny
The Easter Bunny is planning to be out at the Fairview Town Park on Saturday afternoon with an egg hunt at 2 p.m. Families need to pre-register by calling 304-449-1642 as they’re only accepting 15 per age group. If more are interested, a second time will be added.
Mail mix up
Apparently there’s quite the mix up with the mail situation on Plum Run. If you’re missing mail, have delayed or delivered but did not receive mail, please contact the Mannington Post Office 304-986-1280 and report it.
Condolences
Please keep Linda Vandergrift Gamble, her son and family in your hearts this week. Her husband, Mike Gamble, passed away over the weekend. Services will be held this afternoon at Hutson Funeral in Farmington from 2-7 p.m. Our love has been conveyed to her as she’s gone through such heartache this week, but we all need to send our hearts to them as they grieve.
St Jude In Memory Fundraiser
A reminder that this coming Wednesday, April 7 is the last day to donate to the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital Fundraiser organized by St. Peter the Apostle Church in memory of members who passed away in 2020. It’s with love and honor that they donate funds in the names of Filippo Buonamici, Sharon Jones Shaffer, Pete Alasky, Jr., Walter Sherry, Mary Meneas, and Betty Priester. Envelopes to donate can be found in the vestibule of both St. Peters and St. Patricks churches. Checks may be made payable to the hospital and be left in the donation baskets in the vestibule or mailed to Franchesca Aloi, 3405 Husky Highway, Farmington, WV 26571.
Fluharty Cemetery Meeting
The good caretakers of the Fluharty Cemetery are organizing a meeting on April 23 at 7 p.m. The group meets in the Plum Run Fellowship Hall and invites anyone who would like to volunteer their time or would like to help out the group to please come and find out more information on what you can do.
Contact Me
Let me again extend the invitation to send things to me for publication in the column. As we come into spring there’s going to be so much going on and with so many still waiting on vaccinations, shut in, social distancing and staying safe, it would be nice to relay what’s going on to them. No matter where you’re from, get in touch with me. You can call my desk at 304-367-2527, scummons@timeswv.com, or mail it to me at P.O. Box 2530, Farmington, WV 26571. Happy Easter!
