The Town of White Hall hosts the3rd Annual Community Music Event at Middletown Commons on July 8, from 12 noon to 10 p.m. As the event draws near, we are highlighting one of the performers each week. This week we are presenting the Davisson Brothers Band, which takes the stage at 8 p.m.
The Davisson Brothers Band are a genre-blurring mountain country-rock band formed in Clarksburg by Chris and Donnie Davisson, along with nephew Gerrod Bee on bass and lifelong friend Aaron Register on drums. The band stems from a time-honored family tradition of music and has created a uniquely authentic Appalachian country sound pulling in bits and pieces from country, rock, traditional Appalachian music and American pop.
Since their founding in 2006, the band has recorded three albums. They are a physical and sonic embodiment of their home state, West Virginia, and their third album, “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” echoes with its sound.
You can view the official music video “Home” starring West Virginia, television and stage icon and Three’s Company star Joyce DeWitt, now on their website at www. Davissionbrothersband.com.
Fireworks will start immediately after the Davisson Brothers Band set and can be viewed in the area surrounding the Middletown Commons.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to White Hall Police Lt. Glen Staley
Things to do this weekend
The Groove Coffee Shop and Doc Jon’s Summer Event, 9 Middletown Rd., White Hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local vendors, baked goods, records, herbal tea, crystals, jewelry and health and wellness products.
Trinity Assembly of God Church Sizzling Summer Showcase Car Show, July 1 at 10 a.m., 70 Maranatha Dr., White Hall. Vehicle registration starts at 9 a.m. with a $10 registration fee. Awards will be given out at 3 p.m. for Best in Show, Kids Choice, Fan Favorite and more. All proceeds go towards the Men’s Ministry. Free admission to the public.
New Business in White Hall
MoCo’s Bar and Grill, 3 Moran Circle, held its grand opening on June 29. Formally Magic’s, MoCo’s will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sundays and Mondays.
Upcoming events
White Hall’s 3rd Annual Community Music Event at Middletown Commons is July 8 from 12 noon to 10 p.m. featuring a special performance by Becky Sanders, New Diesel Trio, System Buckers, Top Shelf, Empty, Marshall Lowry, The Davisson Brothers Band, and includes a Cornhole Tournament, food, and activities for the kids.
The Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament will be held July 8 at 1 p.m. in the drive through at the Middletown Commons. Metals and cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. $30 entry fee per team. To register call 304-367-1687 or go to http://scoreholio.com. On site registration start at 12 noon the day of the event.
The Town of White Hall Municipal Offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4 for the Independence Day holiday.
July 22 from 8 to 12 noon at the Middletown Commons, join in for Cars and Coffee.
White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays,or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.