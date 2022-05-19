Good morning Mannington!
Isn’t it turning very beautiful outside? Summer has not arrived just yet, but the temperature has been very nice. Folks are planting flowers and there are flowers hanging on so many porches. I feel that Mannington always tries to look so nice during the summer. Many area residents are getting their gardens planted. Many folks found they could raise vegetables and that they enjoyed them. Many have even decided that they like to can or freeze what they have raised.
The water was too high on the 7th for the Canoe Race, and last week the water was a little low, but everyone had a safe run and had fun also. So, a good weekend. This week, is again busy, remember the Farmer’s Market opens for the first time and the Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown will be held in Hough Park and the Fairgrounds. This is a weekend of Fun, Food, with Family.
Even though the weather is nicer, please remember to check on elderly folks that may live near you. Hot weather will be coming and that can cause other problems. We have to look out for each other, we do not know when we might need some help. Take care this week, we might have some storms, stay safe.
Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown
The Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown is here: May 20-22. The Mannington Fair Grounds and Hough Park will be filled with BBQ Cook Off competition and people’s choice, entertainment, car cruise, bike night, kids activities, food and craft vendors, wrestling and a band. The family-oriented weekend will have something for everyone. Friday gates open at 4 p.m. with the Queen’s Pageant at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday the gates open at 10 a.m. On Saturday, the Little Miss Pageant begins at 11 a.m. The RSW Wrestling will be held on the main stage at 4 p.m. and the Marshall Lowry Band will perform at 7. The Car Cruise In will be held in the pool parking lot at 11 a.m. and Bike Night will begin at 4 p.m. There will be a $1 admission fee for those 13 years and up. A complete schedule of events is available on the Facebook page: Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown.
Farmers Market
The Mannington Woman’s Club Farmers Market will open for the summer this Saturday. Set up begins at 8 a.m. and the Market will open for business at 9 a.m. until noon. The market is set up in Trader’s Alley, behind the Elks Lodge building. This is the spring surprise event. You do not know what folks will have for sale. I have heard that the Kettle Corn folks will return. There might be a good selection of fruit, spring vegetables, baked goods, eggs, crafts, homemade soaps and lotions, handmade wooden items, garden or flower plants and more. If you have questions, please contact Lora at 304-634-0942. Folks, put this date on your calendar, support these vendors and also the Women’s Club as they plan the event each year. They try to keep events happening for our town. Thank you to these ladies for doing all of the planning and work.
Celebration of Life
Herbert J. Wetzel (“Jerry”) of Mannington died Nov. 18, 2021. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held on Sunday, May 29 from Noon-4 p.m. at the North Marion Senior Citizen Center Pavilion. A brief remembrance service will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Library Notes
Novel Ideas: Teen Group: Come celebrate the end of the school year! We will enjoy ice cream sundaes, music and more along with creating a tie-dye T-shirt to wear all summer. Please bring an old white T-shirt that we will make into a colorful new shirt! This is our last Novel Ideas gathering until the next school year.
Cover2Cover Book Club: No Certain Rest (Adult): On a ridge overlooking Burnside Bridge — the focus of the Battle of Antietam — souvenir hunters find the unmarked grave an unknown Union officer. Don Spaniel, an archeologist in the National Park Service, is called into examine the remains. He soon discovers that the office was murdered and that his identification disk could not possibly belong to him, since its rightful owner is buried elsewhere. So, who was this officer? Where did he come from? And why was he killed? Pick up a copy of No Certain Rest by Jim Lehrer and register to join us to discuss the book on Thursday, May 19 at 1 p.m. Participants must register to attend.
This information from the newsletter from the Marion County Public Library. If there are sessions that you are interested in attending, please check to see if registration is required. They need to know many will be attending to provide materials and seating may be limited.
Mannington Fire Department Celebration
Come to Hough Park and help the Mannington Fire Department celebrate 130 years of operation. The date is set for June 25, so mark you calendar. It will be a day of fun and entertainment. Plans for the day start with a parade of fire trucks, and then the events at Hough Park. This could be a day for youngsters to see many fire trucks and see how they work. There will be food trucks, and many vendors to check out during the day. The firemen will also be doing demonstrations and battles. There will be more information at a later date. Just remember the date and plan to attend.
Giant Yard Sale
The McCurdysville Community Building Giant Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 8 am. to 2 p.m. It will be indoor and out -door, rain or shine. Tables will be rented for $5 each. Food and snacks will be on sale during the day. Proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building for up-keep. For further details call 304-278-7770 or 304-278-5905.
Fairview Yard Sale
The date has been set! You still have time to clear closets, drawers and garages, Yes it is time to mark your calendar for the 2022 Fairview City Wide Yard Sale. The date will be June 11, so start thinking about the things that are good but you no longer need or want them.
Thinking of Others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of who may be ill. COVID numbers are dropping but there are so many other illnesses. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and should be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones who are hurting. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
