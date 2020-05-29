Welcome to the Weekend Farmers!
When the kids were babies, I was a stay-at-home mom. I was fortunate enough to spend quite a few years just being at home with my little ones. Long weekends and days off puts into perspective that kids do not stay kids forever. While Kyan keeps going up in shoe sizes and height, Kasey grows out of her summer clothes and packs up her ‘easy reader’ books.
We spent the weekend cleaning up the yard, swimsuit shopping, gardening and preparing the camper for its move to hunting camp. As awful as this pandemic has been, I can see how things have changed in our little corner of the world with people taking pride in their yards, stopping to say “hi” to one another, and taking part in their community. While there’s so much hate and hopelessness, we continue to thrive. We’ve slowed down. We’ve been cautious. We’ve taken care of one another. As we go into summer and things begin to open up and take on a bit more certainty, try not to get caught up in the little things. Be kind to one another. Pray for one another. Keep hope and faith alive. Until next week, stay safe, Farmers.
She’s Here!
The sweetest little baby has come into this world! Little Miss Audrey Lynn Cosco was born last Saturday morning, coming into this world a few precious minutes into her exact due date. She’s the daughter of D.J. and Amy (Sine) Cosco, now residing in Monongah and little sister to her big brother Domenick. The little lady weighed in at 7 pounds, 15 ounces and 19.5 inches. You should see the sweet little cheeks on this gal. I joked with her mommy that maybe she’d have a Memorial Day baby to match the patriotic theme. (Domenick was born on the 4th of July) I don’t think either girl could wait that long! Congratulations to this new little family of four!
Homecoming Update
I’ve had inquiries about the status of Homecoming 2020. I reached out but haven’t heard back on the current plans from FHI, but when I know something I will gladly publish it. As far as this publication, no official cancelation has been posted and we hope that it continues as it is one of the “must attend” events of the summer. Currently scheduled for July 25 at the community building and ballfield, we encourage you to keep the date marked on your calendar.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Alisha Coto, Ali Arcure, and Aaron Johnston.
Good Ol Days
There was a two page spread in the Fairmont West Virginian back in June of ‘22 with ads and articles on the Town of Farmington. You should see the portrait of James F. Campbell, President of Bank of Farmington! He was quite a handsome spectacle in a pair of spectacles. Established in 1901, the bank was said to be foremost among the banks in Northern WV. The starting capital, a cool $25,000 which was increased to $50,000 in 1915. Wowzers! “It is equipped with every modern requirement to facilitate the conduct of a modern and progressive banking business and methods.” Directors of the bank included John Bock, W.E. Mapel, W.H. Veach, E.L. Morgan, H.L. Morris, J.M. Haggerty, George Hatzel and M.V. Millan. These men were also hailed as being instrumental in the development of the Town of Farmington.
The bank was located at that time in the I.O.O.F. building with the windows that currently hold “The Baker’s Nook” as saying “The Bank of Farmington” and “4% interest on Time Deposit.” Speaking of bakeries, Burt Opdyke was interviewed in that same section, on his “Table Pride” Bread which was a specialty right here in Farmington at his bakery. The bread, considered “a treat in every home,” was made of the finest flour. Opened in January 1922, Mr. Opdyke was considered an expert in baking and an authority in the field. He was praised as a young and progressive man as well as a strong backer of the Town of Farmington which he believed had a wonderful future before it. “He is always ready and willing to give of his time and means to any cause that has as its object the advancement of the town. His only hobby is to make better bread.” Sounds like we’ve always had good people in this town.
Sign of the Times
If you’re heading up Husky Highway, check out the new digital sign at the entrance to North Marion High. Installed on Wednesday, it’s a handsome addition to the school as well as a great way for messages to be displayed to those coming and going. We hope that the sign will be put to good use in the 2020-2021 year although many say that plans for the school year are still uncertain.
Flower Fund
It’s nice to see each time there’s a contribution to the Plum Run Flower Fund. I’ve mentioned it before but this community has, for decades now, taken up a collection donated by neighbors to send flowers in memory of those who have passed away. It’s a thoughtful and wonderful testament to the people around here and our love for one another.
Sympathy
I’ve had a few people who wanted me to express their deepest sympathy to the family of Linda Smith who passed this week. Due to restrictions with COVID-19 regarding funerals at this time, paying respects and expressing our condolences on the loss to families has been difficult. We just want them to know they have many folks thinking of them during such a difficult time.
Drive-In
This weekend you can catch two family films rated PG at the Sunset Drive-In just outside of Shinnston. The first feature, “Onward” starts around 9 p.m. and will be followed by “Call of the Wild” starring Harrison Ford. The box office opens at 6 p.m. and a reminder that all tickets and concessions are cash only during this time. Social distancing will be implemented.
Quiltin’ Bee, Anyone?
Jessica Starkey at the Potter’s House in Fairview invites you to come on over and quilt with her. She’ll be sewing up a storm on Mondays from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. They’re now carrying fabric and quilt kits for those interested.
Baker’s Nook
The re-open date for Baker’s Nook has been pushed to June 16. However, Marsha and her staff will be taking special orders for cakes, cookies, pies and other tasty treats. She says, “Can’t wait to see you all! Stay Sweet!” To place an order, contact her at 304-825-9808.
Good Luck
After serving 13 years as head coach of North Marion boys basketball, Chris Freeman, will be passing the torch. He leaves after a season boasting a 19-5 record which is the second best in school history. It was also their 4th consecutive regional co-final. Coach Freeman will be taking the time off to spend it with his family and we wish him the best of luck.
Recycling
The Marion County Solid Waste Authority’s main Recycling Center in Farmington has remained open to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic despite other services being halted. While many of us have used this time to purge and cleanse of things we don’t need, consider dropping off recyclable items to the MCSWA located on Rt. 218 at the top of Idamay Hill. Items to be recycled include cardboard, newspaper/magazines/office paper, aluminum and steel cans and #1 & #2 plastics which can be dropped off round the clock. Glass, tires and electronics are not being accepted at this time.
Around Town..and beyond!
Planters are full around town thanks to clerk Cathy and the Mayor’s Wife who did a bit of gardening this week. Lawns and flowerbeds all over town are starting to burst with color as we get our first lengthy draw of warm weather. My rhododendrons are drooping with such big blooms while my peonies are still reluctant to open. I think they’re a bit gun shy with the weather games Mother Nature has been playing. My friend Rosemary Glaspell in the Pleasant Valley area has some lovely peony blooms, it’s made me a bit anxious for my own! Kristin (Yoho) Hamilton has been inducted into the “Boy Mom” club wholeheartedly. I’ve been loving the videos shared of her and her eldest toddler, Deian, while they explore the great outdoors. From independently putting on his own sunglasses, blowing bubbles, and collecting sticks, it looks like he and little brother Connor will be giving her lots of laughs for years to come. I’m excited to see their “Bird Day Thursday” pictures. The little bird’s nest they’ve been watching currently has four little eggs. We will keep you posted!
I’ve had a record number of people from outside our community tell me they are reading my column regularly. (For those who gave me Veasey compliments, I do appreciate that and am flattered.) So for those who may be a little farther out, let’s include some extra tidbits, shall we? Stone House Lavender has been sharing everything from sprouts on their lavender farm to their ever expanding product line and farm. If you’re looking for a place to soak up some of that heavenly calming herb, take a drive and stop by. They’re also booking weddings and other events starting in October with their new barn on the lavender farm. You can check them out starting June 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Miles, Jessie, Boone and Captain Dinosaur Holbert shared an interesting link to “Blooming Mountain Farm” this week. Looks like they’re making the most of their quarantine time. Can’t wait to see what adventures come! You can check them out on instagram @bloomingmountainfarm and for information on their latest projects at their shop @mountaincreative.
Contact Me
We’re waltzing into June in a matter of days! While there’s not a whole lot of things going on, there seems to be a lot to talk about. Please let me know what’s happening in your neck of the woods. I’m available in the office on Quincy Street most days from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or you can send me a letter to our mail box at P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26555 or via e-mail scummons@timeswv.com.
