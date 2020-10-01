Hello Barrackville!
Farkle!
Farkle! Have you played this game? Where did it come from and how long has it been around? A friend brought it to play while on vacation and it was a great hit! I found a Pocket Farkle version while shopping at the Dollar Tree and my husband and I have been playing each evening. The game consists of six dice and simple instructions that can be found by doing a search on the internet, if you don’t want to spring for the dollar version. The game takes 15 to 25 minutes, depending on how you roll and how much of a ‘gambling spirit’ you may have. The evenings are beginning to start earlier and we are encouraged to remain indoors, and board games are a great way to pass the time with the family. Monopoly, Life, Battleship and Sorry were some of the games we played as children. As older adults we enjoyed card games like Canasta and Runs and Sets with our grandmother and aunts and uncles, along with much fun there were life lessons of: “We don’t let you win, just because.” and “Mind your own business, because no one will point out if you miss a great play!” Email me at Barrackville2019@gmail.com if you would like a copy of the Farkle instructions.
Christmas In Our Town meeting date change
The next meeting of the Barrackville Christmas In Our Town Meeting will be Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lion’s Community Building on Pike Street. Plans for children’s stocking from Santa are proceeding, rules for street pole and house decorating contests will be discussed, and plans and preparations for the “Reverse Parade” will be formulated. All residents along the ‘parade’ route are encouraged to go overboard on decorations this year! But, every resident in town is highly encouraged to decorate in an extravagant or unique way this year. Visitors viewing the parade will, of course, glimpse or make an intentional detour around town to see other light displays. The theme of “Light the Way with Peace, Hope and Love” is a broad format for interpretation. Choose one aspect or all three when planning your outdoor light display. Any Barrackville resident interested in attending the meeting will be welcome.
Barrackville Town Council meeting
The October Town Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 pm. This is an open meeting and all interested residents should plan on attending.
Condolences to local family
Vina Jane “VJ” Ice-Kalisz, 86, passed away Sept. 23 at her Barrackville residence. She was born in Barrackville on Jan. 3, 1934 and was the daughter of the late William Bales Ice and Thelma Jean Wells. Vina was a 1952 graduate of Barrackville High School.
Vina is survived by her daughters and their spouses Debra O’Connor and Jim Doty of Fairmont, Jeanine and Bob Gorbey of Grant Town, Ranea and Chad Seremetis of Mt. Pocono PA, Vanessa Ice and Charles Jones of Barrackville, step-daughter and son-in-law Pamela and Tom Brookover of Metz, step-daughter -in-law Caroline Kalisz of California, daughter- in-law Sherrie and Master Gunnery Sgt. William Wharton of South Carolina; grandchildren and their spouses Eric and Mary Martin of Barrackville, Kenny Nicely and Mikee Hall of Grant Town, Jahnel Whitten and Ares Alexander of Fairmont, Andrew Scritchfield and Linda Shreves of Barrackville, Scott Scritchfield of Fairmont, Lexie and Rezin Spears of Bridgeport, and Kayla Kalisz of California; great grandchildren Ethan and Aiden Martin, Preston Feliciano, Myleigh Scritchfield, Olivia and baby brother Spears who is on the way; nieces and nephews Martha Furbee of Morgantown, Beverly Slaughter-Thomas of Fairmont, Carolyn Ledsome of Fairmont, Rhonda and Edward Hullender of Florida, Robert and Gwyn Ice of Florida, Billy “Pete” Ice of Fairmont, David and Brenda Ice of Elkins, and Gary and Melinda Ice of Barrackville.
Barrackville Cemetery Association
Dear Friends of the Barrackville Cemetery, we are asking for assistance in the mowing, maintenance and care of the cemetery. We are asking for help with the financial needs of the cemetery as donations are the only means of support for this historical landmark. We thank you for your contributions in the past. We appreciate your financial help as we strive to keep the cemetery neat, clean and maintained. Please send your contributions for the maintenance of the cemetery to Tom Hall, Treasurer, P.O. Box 295 Barrackville, WV 26559
Church services
Barrackville United Methodist Church will have Parking Lot Church Sundays at 11 a.m. They encourage all to, “Come as you are, stay in your car.” Sermons may be transmitted by radio and streamed on Youtube as circumstances allow. Barrackville Church of Christ offers 10 a.m. Bible Study and Worship Services will follow at 11 a.m. find them on YouTube or at barrackvillechurch.com. Bethesda Baptist Church offers radio sermons on 95.1 FM each Sunday at 10 a.m. Good Hope Baptist Church is located on 433 School Street. Please send updated service information to Barrackville2019@gmail.com
History Note from Mabel L. Wilson via the King Brothers
“A frog pond was once in the area where the home of Neil and Sally Tennant is at present and that of Mrs. E.P. Smith. Most of the area in the section of Ice and Rice Streets was a big corn field. A long lane to bring cows to and from pasture was the now Maple Avenue. Barns and hog pens dotted the countryside of many of the families. The mode of transportation was horse and buggy spring wagon in summer; sleds and sleighs in winter. Fairmont seemed a long way off but Barrackville had a railroad station and train service to most every city in the U.S.A.”
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
