Good Morning White Hall!
After all this crazy weather, so far White Hall has been lucky. The leaves are coming out and the dogwood trees are blooming.
I hope everyone has a fantastic Mother’s Day! Happy Mother’s Day to all the lucky mother’s out there.
Things are looking good at the “Mall!” The new entrance, new stores, and all the paving. The only thing I wish we still had is the old entrance. That is how I always went in and out of there. You always had to be careful, but it was worth it.
Kentucky Derby and Night at the Races
The fundraiser will benefit the Dr. William E. Phillips Leadership Marion Scholarship Fund. It will be held at the Brickside on the Green at Fairmont Field Club on May 7. Post time will begin at 5:30 p.m.
More information can be found on the internet.
Women in Wellness
The Women in Wellness Health will be presented by Energy Vibes at 1000 Green Dr., Fairmont, just off Industrial Park Road. It will be held May 7 from 12-4 p.m. You are invited to come out and visit a variety of health and wellness booths to learn new approaches to your current health concerns, enhance your physical fitness, wellness and nutrition routine.
See what wonderful opportunities our community has to offer. Raffle prizes and healthy snacks will be provided. Info at optimumenergyvibes1000@gmail.com
White Hall Elementary
May 2-6: STAFF APPRECIATION WEEK
May 3-5: WVGSA testing at White Hall for 3rd and 4th graders
May 9: Field trip for school to Fairmont State to see the play “Shrek the Musical”
May 16: National Be Brave Day
May 16-May 27: iReady Diagnostic Testing Window
May 21: Remake Learning Day in STEAM and Aerodynamics, grades 3-8
May 25: Fourth grade step up day to WFMS leave at 8:30, arrive at 9, depart at 10
May 25: Our fourth grade “graduation” celebration in the pavilion
June 2:Final PBIS Celebration, sponsored by our PTO
June 2: Final day of school for students
Primary Election
Early voting is tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Primary Election is Tuesday, May 10 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Spring Fling
The Town of White Hall will have their Spring Fling on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Town of White Hall Public Safety Building.
There will be food vendors, crafts, music, and cars. It’s fun, it’s free, so bring your family.
White Hall Town Council
Town Council will meet in the chambers at the Municipal Building on Monday, May 9. Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet that must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Communications & Announcements: a. Clean Up Day, May 7th b. Spring Fling, May 14, c. Farmers’ Market, May 21, d. Office closed, May 30.
Public Hearing, Volunteer Fire Department reports, Committee Reports (Streets & Highways), Police Department, Legal Department, Town Coordinator, Engineer, Unfinished Business (Consider Fence Quote), New Business to Consider.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo. com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
