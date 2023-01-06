Monday, Jan. 9 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which was was created to celebrate police officers. It’s a day to thank them for the public service they provide and to show support. It is also a time to commemorate the officers that have died in the line of duty.
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is the perfect time to show officers we understand how difficult their job is and appreciate their sacrifice and risk.
Happy Birthday to White Hall Municipal Court Clerk Mary Seese. And White Hall City Council Member Jason DeFrance.
Beverly CEOS meeting
The next Beverly CEOS meeting for — Community Educational Outreach Service — will be held Monday, Jan. 9. It will be held at the Middletown Commons beside Munchies at 1:30 p.m. Lesson Leader will be Claudia Hulbert – Lesson is Clutter Clean-Up. Visitors are welcome to attend our regular meetings, and new members are always welcome.
Happy Birthday to Beverly CEO member, Nana Jo Winter.
White Hall Elementary
Jan. 9: FSU Men’s Basketball team visits
Jan. 10: Cardiac Project for Kindergarten and 2nd grade
Jan.13: End of semester
Jan. 13: PBIS Celebration
Jan. 16: Holiday
Free Fairmont State basketball games for White Hall students and staff will be Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. vs West Liberty University.
Things to do this weekend
Magics Bar and Grill, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. Yukon John & The Sulfur Creek Band will perform.
New Business in White Hall
Grand opening event for Fairmont’s newest woman-owned small business. Self-Love Skin Spa, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 201 Tygart Valley Mall. You won’t find a better aesthetician than Amy Rowan. Come out to see the beautiful salon and explore the services she has to offer.
Upcoming events in the Town of White Hall
Town of White Hall Community Progress Workshop is Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 118 Tygart Mall Loop.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop, White Hall. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Things to Consider
Some of the new items the White Hall Town Council will be looking at the Jan. 9 Town Council meeting will consider: Ordinance 23-001 Non-Resident Police Service and Public Works Fee and Donating old Camera System to Trinity Church.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org. All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.