Greetings from the road, Farmers.
As you enjoy your morning coffee, we have journeyed over 350 miles via a very comfy chartered bus to Williamsburg, Va. Its been 22 years since my last band trip and first as a chaperone and not a student. I hope I’m as good of a band parent as the Booster we had in the late 90s-2000. My best friends, and fellow band nerds are loving the updates on our travels. Though I’m not sure if we are living vicariously through this next generation or wondering if they hold a candle to the shenanigans we pulled, this trip looks to be just as much fun as the ones we took with the Husky Band.
Around town
Early voting has begun and we are fortunate that the Farmington Community Building is one of the locations in Marion County to do so. You can also pop into the J. Harper Meredith Building and the White Hall Public Safety Building thru May 7 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. Grab your lasagna with side salad and roll at the Baker’s Nook today for $12. Marsha and the girls kicked off the wedding season at an event at Almost Heaven Barn this week and let’s just say the barn isn’t the only thing that’s almost heaven. Word has it she’s already booking weddings into 2023-24. Not only does she offer the sweets but she’s also a full service caterer with buffet style meals along with her cakes, cupcakes, pies, cookies and pastries.
Ins and outs
Fairview Senior Center is hosting a Community Breakfast on Saturday, April 30 from 9-11 a.m. at 404 Main St. Menu items will be biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and potatoes. Attendees are admitted free but please consider making a donation to help out. They’ve also announced a semi schedule for the annual 4th of July festivities over in Fairview. A full day of fun has been planned for Monday, July 4 with the Grand Parade at 10 a.m.; the speaking program with guest speaker Dr. Donna Hage at 1 p.m.; games, cake walks, activities and crafts throughout the afternoon; music throughout the evening; and fireworks at 10 p.m. Sounds like a plan. Fairview residents are busy cleaning out those closets, attics, basements, and garages. The annual Fairview Yard Sale date has been set for Saturday, June 11. Mark your calendars to pop on over and see what treasures you might find.
Yesteryear
May 5th, 1919: “Tractor farming has not caught on very well in W.Va. so far but efforts are being made this year to get the farmers of this state to realize the benefits of it.” A representative of Preston Auto Company of Kingwood was slated to demonstrate the Cleveland tractor and what it could do for farmers in Marion County. It’s one of the best known and reliable farm tractors at that time and had a caterpillar tread just like a tank. Later reports say that they took it up Coal Run ravine and it climbed the sides with no issue.
School days
North Marion’s Theater Troupe will host auditions for A Midsummer Night’s Dream on May 20 from 3-5 p.m. in the school auditorium. A picnic and meet & greet will follow. You can contact coliveto@k12.wv.us for more details. Theater student Sunni Bartlett represented NMHS as the recipient of the Arts and Humanities Council outstanding high school student award for theater. Way to go! Morgan Myers is competing this weekend for the title of Miss America Teen Volunteer in Jackson, Tennessee. This pageant is a nationwide scholarship program where Morgan will not only represent Husky Country but the entire state of WV. Her platform is R.E.A.D. (reading enhances all disciplines). Wish her all the luck in the world! Marion County FFA Greenhouse has set their opening date as May 6th. I highly recommend their plants. Best peppers and blooms I’ve had in a long while. Students in grades 3-8 will begin the West Virginia Summative Assessments next week. Students will test on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The 5th and 8th graders will also take the science portion of the West Virginia Summative Assessment on Wednesday, May 11. Please avoid appointments, late arrivals and absences during this time.
Also, there will be no school on Tuesday, May 10, and Monday, May 30. The last instructional day for students is Thursday, June 2. Tutoring at Fairview Elementary will resume on May 3. Also if you wish to purchase a FES Yearbook they are on sale for $18. Please contact the office to order.
Lil Husky Football sign ups
Are you ready for some football?! Ages 5-12 can sign up May 7 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Main Street Trader Parking lot in Mannington. Bring birth certificate, proof of insurance, copy of parent/guardian license, and the child’s latest physical to register. They will also have a baked goods sale to help fundraise for the upcoming season.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes to Cindy Brooks, Dave Ice, Polly Mijcynoiz, Frankie Witt, Dexter Carpenter, John Morrison, Jeffrey Taylor, Sally Hill, Miranda Hayes, Shawna Moore, Diane Johnston Bailey and Taylor Cook.
Final thoughts
What weather we have had this April. My nose doesn’t know which way it should go. It’s been an opportune time for jokes on the internet. This week I’ve laughed at two in particular. My favorite allergy song is, “Blowin’ in the Wind” by Peter, Pollen, Mary. You could say it really gets in your head! The second is quite true and says: “Meanwhile in WV, the first warm day you open the window and in comes one possum, fifty flies, ten cicadas, six raccoons, three wasps, five bees, seven hillbillies, two jehovah witnesses, and the Mothman.” I’d like to add at least four kamikaze lady bugs. Anyone else been dive bombed by one lately? I will be back in the office on Tuesday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and you can email me at scummons@timeswv.com. Have a safe week and enjoy the sunshine, Farmers!
