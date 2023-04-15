In 2019, I was approached by a new up and coming local aviation business with a simple but impactful request. George Barber, one of the principals from NorthStar Technologies, an aviation company that started in 2018 stated, “we have four large world renown aviation companies in North Central West Virginia, and there are numerous untapped opportunities for smaller companies to find ways to partner with or support or become suppliers to the larger companies. So how about if we get together after work have a dinner and drinks and let’s just get to know each other and see what can come of it?”
That spark of a conversation has now turned in to four years of North Central West Virginia Aviation and Aerospace After Hours events that has led to job growth, expansion opportunities, and new business connections. We hosted our first event in March of 2019 in a restaurant. The positive is we got the ball rolling. But we soon realized that being seated around a large table was too formal and limiting to network and make connections.
Learning from that experience, all of the events from 2019 until the present have been organized as a Business After Hours and hosted at our esteemed North Central W. Va. Airport Terminal. We were getting together on a regular basis and making meaningful connections and then COVID hit.
In 2022 we started back again, and the Aerospace After Hours were even more valuable to our partners due to the impacts of isolation, supply chain and workforce issues.
At these events our invitees include a variety of local and state resource agency representatives, architect and engineering firms, banks, law firms, regional K-12 education partners, regional higher education partners, our CKB airport reps, Federal Aviation Administration contacts, and every single aviation and aerospace company. The common thread is that the aviation industry is integral and important to all of us.
Our host sponsors always have the opportunity to do a quick elevator pitch before the event to let everyone know what they do and what value their company could add to our niche aviation industry sector.
James Swiger, president of WYK Associates Inc. and host of two of our after hours said, “The CKB airport is a global player in the aerospace industry because the people in this region have a history of working together. We want to help each other and see each other succeed because this is our home. Thanks to these after hours, we have reconnected with industry contacts and secured business at the airport.”
At the request of industry officials, we have also hosted seminars prior to the business after hours so that the industry partners could work together on safety and security that have unique compliance issues in this sector.
We are so very thankful for our sponsors and to date they have included our airport CKB, Harrison Economic Development Corporation, the Mid Atlantic Aerospace Complex, Clear Mountain Bank, GAL, Steptoe & Johnson, The Thrasher Group, and WYK.
“The Aviation After Hours events give a platform to the smaller businesses and educational organizations and gives us a chance to tell our story and be in front of aviation contacts we may never have had the chance to meet. These connections provide an opportunity to build our business so that the work stays and grows here in North Central West Virginia and doesn’t go overseas or elsewhere” said George Barber.
These get togethers in an informal setting give all of us a chance to meet and greet, exchange ideas, and make important long-lasting relationships in a fun atmosphere with door prizes, hors d’oeuvres, cold beverages, and a lot of chatter about aviation — a flying high power hour.
