Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a good week. Has anyone noticed the lightning bugs this summer? There seems to be more than normal this summer near our house. Then Sunday evening when we were out there seemed to be more as we were coming home. The last few years I did not think there were as many as there once was. All of those things change over time.
I understand that there was a good turn out for the Mannington High School reunion last weekend and that everyone had an enjoyable time. We hope to have some more information about the reunion at a later date.
The weather forecast says the temperature could be pretty warm this week, so please, be careful if you have to work outside. Check on neighbors who might have a problem keeping cool enough, they might need some serious help. They could become very ill. I hope everyone has a great week, watch out for one another and stay safe.
Concert in the Park
The 2nd Winter Garden Park Concert will be held on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. This is a free concert hosted by the City of Mannington, so bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the evening. This week the group is Back in the Day Show Band. They will play your favorite 50’s and 60’s music. The park is located on Water Street near the Post Office.
Farmer’s Market
The Women’s Club Farmer’s Market will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Trader’s Alley behind the Mannington Elks building. Each week you do not know for sure what will be for sale at the Market. Fruits, vegetable, crafts, homemade soaps, eggs, kettle corn and more. It is a surprise each week. Stop by and support the Women’s Club and the vendors who are set-up for business. Set-up begins at 8:00 a.m.
Vacation Bible School
The First Baptist Church of Mannington, on Clarksburg Street will hold Vacation Bible School for all ages July 27-29, from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening. This year’s theme is “Barnyard Adventures.” The evening will consist of fellowship, Bible Lessons, crafts, music and refreshments. For information, please call 304-986-2957.
WAHS Open Mic Night
A singing event is planned by the West Augusta Historical Society for Saturday, July 23. Those who wish to participate, can register ahead of time by calling 304-976-7547 or 304-986-3039. They will also accept some folks who sign in at the door. This event will also take place at the Round Barn and refreshments will be available.
This is a time for area folks to come out to hear some good music, have some fun and visit with friends without having to travel very far. Plan to attend and support the Historical Society.
There will be other events planned for the museums and these events will be announced at a later date. Have you been to the museums recently? Do you have children who might not have ever been there? Well, why not take them on a short trip on a Sunday, afternoon and let them step back in time and see it was “how is was then”.
Historical Society
Do you have some free time, are you retired and would like to have something to do to help others of any age and you would just like to get involved to just be helpful to an organization? Think about helping with the West Augusta Historical Society. This organization has been very active over many years and has gone from just collecting historical items to now having two museums in Mannington to house and preserve our history. There is always work to be done, also setting up display, cleaning, organizing and other ways of helping. They are also very much in need to tour guides.
The members will be glad to train you to be a guide. Do you like to make Christmas items? Well, this just might be the organization for you. Each year they hold a Greenery Bazaar and they is really a lot of work, but a great fundraiser. If you are interested or would like more information concerning volunteering contact a member or Patty would be glad to talk with you at 304-986-3039.
The West Augusta Historical Society is pleased to report that an upgrade at the Round Barn will be under construction starting on July 25. It has been in the plans for sometime and will be the installation of a handicap restroom. This is one of the projects that previous fundraisers have funded at the Round Barn Museum and the Wilson School Museum. These two museums in Mannington help to keep the history of the area preserved. They are accepting memberships at this time and that is only $10 per person.
It’s Fair Parade Time
The Mannington District Fair is Aug. 8-13 and will open in the traditional way with the Kick-Off Parade on Monday evening Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. Think about being part of this annual event, any business, church, organization, individual and others are welcome to take part. If you are interested or if you would like more information please call Kristie, the Parade Marshal at 304-612-0319. If you do not get an answer, please leave your name and number so she can get back with you. Make plans now to take part and let everyone know that we are proud of our town and this traditional event. Remember there are awards for the 3 best floats in the parade.
Notes from the Library
Scuba Diving! (All ages) Friday, July 22 at 1 p.m. Join Dr. Dave of West Virginia Scuba Instruction as he presents us with Project Aware. It is an amazing program that focuses on ocean conservation. Their main focus is on finding a balance between humans and the oceans. They work on protecting endangered species, improving reef health, keeping trash out of out oceans, and much more!
Small Fry: Relaxing at the Beach (Ages 3-5) Wednesday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m. Do you like relaxing at the beach? What activities do you enjoy? You will have great time with Ms. Julie digging in the sand for ocean creatures, doing some beach yoga, and making ocean slime! Join us for a fun-filled morning at the beach.
Small Fry: Pirate Adventures! (Ages 3-5) Wednesday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. Ahoy Mate! Get your sea legs ready as you set sail with Mr. Cox for fun-filled pirate adventure! We’ll have a shipload of fun with crafts, stories, games and more! Swashbuckling adventures on the ocean waves await with a Yo Ho Ho and bottle of fun!
Starfish: Pirate Adventures (Ages 6-11) Tuesday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m. Ahoy Matey! Get your sea legs ready as you set sail with Mr. Cox for a fun-filled pirate adventure! We’ll have a shipload of un with crafts, stories, games and more. Swashbuckling adventures on the ocean waves await with a YO, HO, HO and a bottle of fun!
Starfish: Saving Ocean Life (Ages 6-11) Calling all Starfish. Join Ms. Megan as we continue our journey to save ocean life! You will create your own shell-pasta sea turtle and bottle cap crabs. We will brainstorm about ways that everyone can help protect our oceans! The possibilities are endless.. we can all play a part.
Sea Turtles: Aquarium in a Jar (Age 12 – 18) Monday, July 25 at 4 p.m. Join Ms. Liz to create a tropical aquarium in a jar to remind you of the Ocean of Possibilities that await you. This will be the final “sea Turtle’ craft of the season, so don’t miss out! This program is designed for 6th to 12th graders. Registration is required
Carol’s Crafty Creations (Adult) Monday, July 18 at 5 p.m. You can give the birds a home by creating a unique gnome-inspired birdhouse by recycling a two-liter pop bottle. If possible, please bring an empty tow-liter pop bottle with cap. These look very cute in the picture. Go online to Marion County Public Library, Mannington Branch to see the picture.
That iconic American melodrama that inspired the 1943 cult classic film starring Bette Davis. Olive Higgins Prouty’s 1941 novel provides a rich, complex portrait of the inner life of its protagonist and the society she inhabits. Over half a century later, it still offers fresh and quietly radical takes on psychiatric treatment, traditional family life, female desire, and women’s agency.
This information taken from the monthly Newsletter of the Marion County Public Library. If you are interested in any of these programs please call or stop by the Mannington Public Library as you will need to register for the class. Space can be limited and they need to know how to plan for supplies.
Gospel music at the Fair
The stage entertainment for the 2022 Mannington District Fair on Aug. 13 will be “Make a Joyful Noise,” gospel music at 7 p.m. and much of it will be local folks that many know and enjoy listening to them perform. This is new to the fair this year and it should be a great evening of well known gospel music. This is not a talent show, just folks who like to hear good gospel music. If you are interested in performing, contact Tammy at 304-986-1733.
Other evening stage entertainment will be Little Miss Pageant at 8 p.m. on Monday evening, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. following the opening of the fair. Then on Tuesday, Aug. 9 will be the Pre-teen, Teen and Miss Mannington District Fair Queen pageants all starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 will be the Cody Clayton Eagle Band at 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 the ever-popular Davisson Brothers Band will be on stage at 7 and 9 p.m. Confederate Railroad will take the stage on Friday, Aug. 12 at 7 and 9 p.m.
The admission price is to the fair is $7 per person, children 11 and under are free, parking is free and the stage shows are also free. The rides will not be running on Monday evening.
Coggins Test
Anyone planning to enter horses in the Mannington District Fair or Annual Parade on Monday, Aug. 8 will need to have a Coggins Test for each horse before stepping onto fairgrounds or parade. This is a requirement from the State Agriculture Department. So, plan to get it done soon. If you have questions or to see if a clinic can or will be planned contact 304-376-0525. If no answer please leave a message with your phone number so your call may be returned.
Thinking of others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. COVID numbers are dropping but there are so many other illnesses. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care. Also, remember those folks who are having to leave their homes because of war. It is dividing families as well.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
