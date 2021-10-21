Hello Barrackville!
What a treasure I was recently gifted! A 2014-2015 edition of America’s Best Pies! A lady in one of our organization’s has taken a decline recently and her daughter is cleaning out some items from her home. This book is filled with the best recipes from around the country and our friend has two winning entries in this edition. One is “Peanut Butter Fudge Pie” and I am thinking this is a great time to turn on the oven and test this one out. I am sharing here.
Peanut Butter Fudge Pie by Carolyn Blakemore
Chocolate Crust
1 1/3 C flour sifted ¼ t. salt
2 T. sugar 1 T. cocoa powder
4 t. butter 3 T. butter flavored Crisco
3-4 T cold water
Filling
3 T peanut butter, spread on crust bottom
2 T peanut butter chips, spread on inside edge of crust
10 oz package of peanut butter chips, melted
16 oz can vanilla creamy frosting
Topping
1 c confectioner’s sugar 3 oz cream cheese, softened
½ c peanut butter 8 oz container Cool Whip
For the crust: Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a bowl sift together flour, salt, sugar and cocoa. With pasty blender cut in butter and Crisco until crumbly. Add water by tablespoons until crust forms a ball. Cover with wax paper. Chill until ready to use. Roll out on wax paper with floured rolling pin to fit a 9” pie pan, pricking bottom and side with a fork. Cover crust rim with foil strips to bake. Bake in oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.
For the filling: Spread 3 Tablespoons peanut butter on the bottom of prepared pie crust. Spread 2 tablespoons peanut butter chips on inside edge of prepared pie crust. In a saucepan on low heat, melt package of peanut butter chips. Remove from heat, stir in frosting, mixing until smooth. Pour into crust to cover about ¼ inch and chill. Pour the remaining mix into a greased pan for some extra peanut butter fudge. Chill.
For the topping: In large mixer bowl, cream sugar and cheese. Blend in peanut butter and add Cool Whip until thoroughly combined. Pour into peanut butter filled pie crust. Chill until firm. Slice
Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Meeting
The committee met and discussed agenda items. Del. Guy Ward attended and said he is still in pursuit of funding from government agencies. Graham Curry, Barrackville resident, attended the meeting and is interested in helping fundraise for the bridge restoration and upkeep. Graham is an illustrator who is working on a rendering of the covered bridge that may be used for merchandise purchase. He is willing to donate proceeds from each purchase to the bridge effort. Further details will be forthcoming. Anita Rose is in contact with a local electric company about installing a locked power box near the bridge for use during bridge festivals and events. We are excited and hope the installation can be completed before the Christmas In Our Town event. Next meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. Contact through our Facebook page, “Save the Barrackville Bridge, Again” or saveourbridge@aol.com.
Fairview Fire Dept. Fundraiser
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 3-6 p.m. Full menu available either as carry out or you can dine in. Phone 304-449-1904 or 1905 to place an order. Handicap accessible. Proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department.
Barrackville PTO Fundraiser
The Pie Shoppe Pie Sale is back. Order forms have gone out and will be sent home shortly. All pie sales need to be returned by Nov. 3, with a delivery date of Nov. 17. Cost is $10 each. If you have any questions, please contact a PTO member through our Facebook page or by email at BisonPTO@gmail.com. The top selling Elementary and Middle School classroom will be rewarded with a pizza party. Flavors: Chocolate Meringue, Coconut Meringue, Lemon Meringue, Apple, Dutch Apple, Blackberry, Wild Blueberry (seedless), Razzleberry (blackberries, blueberries & red raspberries), Cherry, Peach, Raisin, Harvest (blackberry, blueberry, cherry, cranberry & strawberry), Pumpkin, and Pumpkin Roll.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
The next town council meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., at the Community Building on Pike Street. The meeting is open to the public and all interested parties should attend.
October is Pastor Appreciation Month
We are blessed to have four great churches in our town with wonderful leaders. The Barrackville United Methodist Church led by Pastor Stephanie Bennett, Bethesda Baptist Church with Pastor David Cyphers, the Church of Christ with Pastor Clinton Rowand and Good Hope Baptist Church pastored by Mike Little. Thank you to all the pastors who lead their flocks and assist in so many ways. They are one of the first calls during crisis and celebrations and in these unsettling times they have had to find strength and provide help in completely new ways. Show and tell your pastor “Thank you” for all the leadership they provide during this month with a thoughtful gift, phone call, card or peanut butter pie!
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
