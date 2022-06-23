Hello Barrackville!
Wow! What can I say about the first Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival?
The weather was beautiful, the vendors were plentiful and folks were visiting and enjoying the day immensely. The event surpassed the committee’s humble expectations! Preliminary plans for the festival centered on the festivities being at the covered bridge but last minute changes diverted the action to the middle of town. Our town rallied around and made it work!
Barrackville Middle School Principal Vicki Bombard allowed the committee to use the front area of the school to set up vendors. Pastor Stephanie Bennett and Barrackville United Methodist Church members set the musical groups up at the pavilion at the church and food vendors in the parking area. All three churches allowed parking, the United Methodist, Bethesda Baptist and The Church of Christ. It was a great day in Barrackville.
Some folks have asked if enough funds were raised to fix the bridge. Unfortunately, festivals cost money, and this event was intended to bring attention to the bridge and how much we love it and how much it is in need of repair, not to raise the estimated $300,000 needed. After our July meeting we will see where we stand financially. But, until then the committee is furiously making notes on how things went. And if the group votes to do it again next year we would love to have your help! Thank You all again!
Congratulations Girls Softball Champs!
Congratulations to Barrackville Girls Little League Softball Champions who had a delayed victory lap around Barrackville after their championship game. Small town sports is a great experience that any kid can play if they want to and put in the time and work and be a part of a team and create lifelong friendships and memories.
Family Fun Night
Barrackville United Methodist Church is sponsoring a Family Fun Night on Friday, June 24 beginning at 6 p.m. All ages are invited to join in an evening of fun like we’ve had at Vacation Bible School. We will have stories and games and songs and crafts. Families are invited to be together while doing all of the activities or together you can visit with your neighbors and enjoy the evening. Hot dogs will be served at 6. Games, crafts and fun will begin at 6:30 with campfire songs and evening vespers at 7:30. This event is for all ages and we hope that you can join us.
Barrackville Playground Program
MCPARC is proud to host the Playground Program at Barrackville playground pavilion. This six-week program provides an opportunity for children to gather for group activities, field trips, games, guest speakers, weekly themes, free lunch and many other activities. No pre-registration is required. Participants can sign up the morning they arrive to the site. This program is open to children ages 6 to 13. We also encourage teens to volunteer as junior counselors. Program runs June 13-21 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No program June 20 or July 4.
Festival Committee Thank Yous
Many people donated their time and resources to the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival. We want to mention classmates of Barrackville Class 0f 1960 who made a $280 donation to the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society. Thank you very much! We will meet after a brief respite and bring up to date all the donations and results of our festival. Thank you to the Casuccio Garbage Services for collecting the trash and donating cans to use during the festival. Every small act of service is what made the festival successful. Thank you all so much!
Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society
Thank you from the President Cari Casuccio: Thank you to everyone who volunteered their time to help make this event a success. Thank you to everyone who came out to support the cause while enjoying your time at the festival. It was great to see the community come together. See you next year!
We will meet July 12 at 6 p.m. in the Lion’s Community Building. This will be a festival review, and the committee will welcome anyone interested in learning more.
Vacation Bible School
Bethesda Baptist Church is hosting Vacation Bible School on July 10-13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for students entering kindergarten through 12th grade. Bring the family to enjoy a picnic to kickoff VBS on July 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the church pavilion. The program has a construction theme: VBS, Concrete & Cranes: Building a Foundation on the Love of Jesus, consisting of crafts, recreation, Bible study, and worship will make for a fun-filled, faith experience.
Town Open House Workshop
The Town of Barrackville has been developing a comprehensive plan for the past year that will direct future development and detail high priority projects. The comprehensive plan recommendations and future growth plan will be available for the public to view at an Open House Workshop on Thursday, June 30 at the Barrackville Lions Hall, 716 Pike St. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting and can drop in anytime from 6-7:30 p.m. for a few minutes or stay the full 90 minutes.
The priority projects recommended in the plan have been developed to address a variety of issues and concerns raised by residents and municipal officials throughout the planning process. The plan will allow for community leaders to focus on the implementation of these priority projects that will enhance the quality of life for Barrackville residents. Meeting attendees will be asked to help prioritize projects that they feel are the most important in the future success of Barrackville.
For more information, please contact Christy DeMuth, WVU Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic, 304-293-4614 or christy.demuth@mail.wvu.edu.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column send to Diana Marple email at Barrackville2019@gmail.com before noon each Wednesday.
