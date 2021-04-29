Hello Barrackville!
We admire the colorful tulip beds in Barrackville. Tulips are in the ‘fussy’ category of plants, in my opinion, and are seldom on the short list when I think of new flower beds. Tulips come in a wonderful array of colors and sizes. Brief research shows they were not designed to be perennial and come back each year, rather they were bred for the cut flower industry and so one magnificent bloom is all that is needed. We see so many nice displays around town and enjoy the effort to have these beauties come back year after year.
Condolences to family
Jesse Edward Costello was born in Fairmont, WV on May 16, 1955 and passed away in Arlington, Texas on April 20 from complications of COVID-19. Jesse was preceded in death by his beloved parents Edward and Flossie Costello. He is survived by his wife, Becky Seale Costello, children Michael Costello, Rebecca Costello Hyche, Andrew Costello, Allen Costello, Angela Swindell, sister Betty Ann Costello Narog and 10 beautiful grandchildren. Jesse was an avid fan of every sport at West Virginia University, WVU Mountaineers, and would cheer them on with WVU pride at every opportunity. He was also a big genealogy and history buff and he ran the Groups, The Costello Clan in America and Marion County Treasures and Sports in West Virginia History. As a former Driver’s Education Teacher and Instructor, he influenced and mentored countless young adults throughout his career. A Celebration of Life will be held on a date yet to be determined in West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in his name to the American Diabetes Association or the American Kidney Fund would be appreciated.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Society Meeting
April 24, 2021 marked the first meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Association. Pat Whitescarver volunteered to act as treasurer as she acts in that capacity for the Lions Club. Lions Club will act as a fiscal agent for the organization at this time. Diana Marple volunteered as secretary. Motion by Bobbi Mohrman 2nd Patsy Ice Motion carried.
Festival and fundraiser thoughts
Reenactors, close part of Buffalo Road and set up vendors along that stretch of road, a letter writing campaign to solicit funds, follow up with town council on the electricity to the covered bridge, create a Facebook group to distribute information, children’s activities during the festival, spaghetti dinners, boot drive with permission from town council.
After group discussion it was decided due to the lack of time, the festival would be planned for June 2022 to coincide with the town wide yard sale usually held at the beginning of the month. Focus, now, will be on the preservation committee and obtaining grants. We need, also, to find the weight limit allowable on the bridge for festival planning. WV Department of Arts, Culture and History were contacted but it was too late to get on the bill for 2021 for grant. W.Va. Delegates Joey Garcia and Guy Ward were contacted to see about a one-time grant for festival funds. We will pursue getting placed on the bill for 2022 grants.
Preservation of the Barrackville Covered Bridge
• A State Development Grant 50/50 matching funds/ deadline is March 31, 2022. We should contact them in December 2021 to start paperwork if interested.
• Federal Highway Administration – they may have grants available for projects such as the bridge preservation.
• WVDOH shared the last inspection report from 2020 which marked the bridge in poor condition.
• National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges – Bill Caswell and members have been helpful in assisting in steps that would need to be taken to begin our process. Members were given application forms if interested in joining this organization.
Action needed:
1. Election or volunteer of President and Vice President of the society.
2. Volunteer with grant writing experience
3. Next Meeting, Tuesday May 18, 2021 @ 6 pm/ Lions Community Center. These are notes of the meeting and not official minutes.
Memorial service
Barrackville High School classmates want to honor four of their friends: Robert (Binky) King, Tommy Merrifield, Ronnie Nindle and Jim Beau Paugh. They hope you will join them to salute these gentlemen on Sunday, June 20 at Morris Park (Pavilion 2) for a Memorial-Tribute Picnic. Although the picnic location is open from Sunrise to Sunset, the classmates plan to gather around 1 p.m. with the actual tribute beginning at 3-4 p.m. Family, friends, and loved ones are invited. The following reminders will help in your planning. Attendees should acknowledge social distancing (masks); provide one’s own seating (lawn, beach chair), individual food (bag lunch, pizza) and non-alcoholic beverages (water, ice, Dr. Pepper, Cokes, etc.). The classmates welcome your thoughts and list phone numbers should you seek more information: Dr. Beverly (Fulayter) Baird Boothe (407-321-3576) (After June 17th: 304-367-9150) or Mrs. Linda (Dunham) Brown (304-825-6111).
Happy Anniversary!
Raymond and Diana Casuccio will celebrate their 42nd anniversary May 5. If you happen to see them out and about take a moment to give them warmest wishes on their special day.
Food Truck Pop Up
Heavenly Hoagies will be in the Dollar General parking lot each Monday. Hours are from 3-6 p.m. unless sold out before. Menu usually includes salads as well as hoagies.
Grass clipping danger
Grass and grass clippings are about 85 percent water. Wet or dry, when they’re in the street, they can be a danger to anyone traveling on the road, especially motorcyclists. You may have never thought about it, but grass clippings can act as a sheet of ice in the middle of the summer. Since grass clippings are majority water, so when tires from a car or motorcycle have clippings between them and the roadway, the surface becomes slick.
It is grass cutting season, so please be aware and mow responsibly. According to The New York Times, leaving grass clippings on the lawn is a “beneficial practice.” This allows the clippings to decompose naturally. Please, be a responsible citizen and a good neighbor and make certain that you don’t leave clippings in the street. Mow responsibly!
Lions Club dues due
Membership dues are payable to Barrackville Lions Club. New members are being accepted. Join the Barrackville Lions Club whose mission is to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding through Lions clubs. The Vision is to be the global leader in community and humanitarian service. Become a part of this 100 year tradition. Contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558 to join or for more information.
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
