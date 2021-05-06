Hello Barrackville!
Tomato plants aren’t even in the garden but we are talking and dreaming about what wonderful gifts they will bring later this summer. One of my favorite memories are with grandma and the “Squeezo” in the kitchen, with plenty of towels on the floor to catch splatters, as my sister and I took turns twisting the handle to squeeze the juice from the tomatoes. Grandma had this huge pot that she used to cook down the juice for most of the day and made thick rich sauce. She added tomato paste to give it a little tart taste, which I still love today. I haven’t made sauce for years, but I am going to try my hand at some this summer. Although I don’t have that huge pot, a small batch just for the memories would be just perfect.
Barrackville Town Council
Town council met May 3. Three sets of minutes were approved, treasurer’s report was approved. One resident asked if there was anywhere that brush could be disposed of because the brush burn pile by the block building can accept only vegetation for burning. Revisited Pastor Mike Little’s request for assistance with a derelict building beside church property. The property is up for taxes and under the jurisdiction of the State Auditor, a person may bid on the property if it does not sale at auction.
Revisited the previous discussion on closing paper alley, the council voted to retain alley as is and not to close it. Resident needs help with road slope toward his property on Ice Street. Drain was placed above roadway originally in anticipation of road paving and is not catching any runoff. Maintenance Department will look to see how issue can be addressed.
Sealed bids were opened on 2004 GMC truck, high bid was $3,599.01. Fire Chief reports that maintenance is up to date on all company equipment. One new member has joined and another is interested. Information was again presented to council about purchase of a new fire truck, budget presented and other companies were approached for bids. Council tabled discussion to resume in Executive Session.
Sewage department received report of storm drain backup after flash flood during the day. Council voted to send dump truck to Mount Morris for the frame to be sandblasted to address and halt rusting issue. Council voted to accept Andy Tennant as a new Planning Commission member. May 14, Senator Manchin will be at the Technology Park to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act, some council will attend. Barrackville Scholarship will be awarded to Taylor Kerere.
Some abandoned and derelict houses were brought to council’s attention and with discussion on how make owners responsible for maintenance. Council will review proposed ordinances and hopefully devise a plan of action soon. Grass cutting ordinance will also be revised to address negligent homeowners. Council retired to executive session at 8:30 pm. These are notes on the meeting and are in no way official minutes. Next meeting will be Tuesday, June 8 at 7 pm.
Happy birthday
Make sure you send a birthday wish and blessing to Aubrey Crescenzi who turns 7 on May 28! Happy Birthday, Aubrey, may your day and filled with exciting surprises and wonderful gifts!
Memorial service
Barrackville High School classmates want to honor four of their friends: Robert (Binky) King, Tommy Merrifield, Ronnie Nindle, and Jim Beau Paugh. They hope you will join them to salute these gentlemen on Sunday, June 20 at Morris Park (Pavilion 2) for a Memorial-Tribute Picnic. For more information: Dr. Beverly (Fulayter) Baird Boothe at 407-321-3576. After June 17 at 304-367-9150 or Mrs. Linda (Dunham) Brown at 304-825-6111.
Covered Bridge Preservation Meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society will be on Tuesday, May 18 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building. Any interested parties are welcome to join.
