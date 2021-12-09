What a beautiful 19th Annual Christmas In Our Town event!
The weather was fantastic, the lights in town were marvelous, Santa was jolly, the bands and choirs were a symphonic masterpieces, the fireworks were awesome, the activities were unique and varied! There are not enough adjectives to describe all that was happening! This wasn’t a typical parade, vendor, chilly evening, but folks were walking the streets humming along with the bands and waving to neighbors and friends! All in all, though different, it was immensely enjoyable! The Christmas In Our Town evening is brought to the town strictly through efforts of the Lions Club and the Christmas In Our Town committee. Some are mislead in thinking the the town hall or town council are responsible for the effort, although we greatly appreciate the yearly donation towards activities, the town hall isn’t involved in the planning of the celebration. This is a community lead work of the heart, we take pleasure in bringing Barrackville memories that will last a lifetime! Please think about joining the effort next year!
Covered Bridge Festival Planning
There will be a planning meeting for the June 4, 2022 Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival. Anyone interested in helping with the festival is welcome to attend the meeting. All ideas are welcome, this is your opportunity to help. This festival is sponsored by the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society and will bring attention to the state of the Barrackville Covered Bridge and the repairs needed. The meeting will be Jan. 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building. Thank you to the Barrackville Town Council for the generous donation of $1,000 for application fees toward submission of a 501©3 nonprofit status.
Lions Club Meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Lions Club will be Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building. Membership fees are due in January for current members and new members are welcome to join. Dues are $60 per year. The Lions Club is the sponsor for the “Christmas In Our Town” event each December.
Pole Decorating Contest Winners
Winners of the street sign decorating competition are 1st place: Pike/Maple “Primitive Snowman” by Brandi Opas; 2nd place: Rice/Mohawk “Disney” by Jennifer Hedrick Moore; 3rd place: Rice/Franklin “Candyland” by Samantha Hepner.
A big thank you to all who participated. All of the street signs were beautiful! We have so much fun doing this every year and it really adds more Christmas fun to our little town!
Registration extended
We are asking residents all over town to register for our house decorating contest. There is no fee to participate, and the contest is open to all residents of Barrackville. Contest registration deadline is Dec. 10 and the judging will take place on Dec. 12.
Categories this year:
Santa’s Workshop Award recognizes the best use of physical movement or the illusion of physical movement. It’s a Wonderful Life Award recognizes the most creative and imaginative presentation. Gingerbread Award recognizes the best use of homemade decorations. Magical Masterpiece Award recognizes the most whimsical or humorous presentation. Toyland Award recognizes the best use of toys.
There are no monetary prizes for any of the awards, just a snazzy yard sign to display with pride!
Email Barrackville2019@gmail.com to register your house for the contest.
Interview with a Veteran
Vietnam Veteran, Bob Kisner, participated in the 2021 Christmas In Our Town event by laying the wreath during the memorial service. Bob was drafted and served in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969; he was the “old man” of his outfit at 21 years old. He served in the 9th Infantry Division and saw combat the whole time, mostly in the Mekong Delta. He doesn’t hold ill will toward the Vietnamese or the Viet Cong, he said, “They probably didn’t want to be there any more than we did. They were just doing what their government told them to do, just like we were.” He recalls seeing the huts with dirt floors that the Vietnamese lived in. If they had a straw mat, a little bit of rice and a pot to cook in, they were better off than most of the people there, but they were happy with what they had. Bob said his unit ate C Rations from WWII while there and they foraged old Pineapple Plantations for fruit, and that was the first time he had ever eaten a pineapple. He also recalls some fruit similar to an apple, but much crisper, that they found to eat. They were out 30 to 40 days at a time before they got back to base camp so these items supplemented their rations. His unit got in touch with him about 6 years ago and he has been attending reunions each year in different parts of the country depending on who organizes the event. This coming year’s event will be in Knoxville, Tennessee, and he is looking forward to attending as he was unable last year due to some health issues. When talking about his experience he said, “I was glad I went, glad I served in the military. People that serve in any military branch in a different country, see how other people live, then see how good we have it here in the states.” After his service Bob continued to serve in the Reserves for 24 years traveling to other countries including Korea. Bob was also an MP and at his discharge he was a 1st Sergeant. He went on to a career in construction then in law enforcement, as a Corrections officer and as deputy sheriff. Bob has been a resident of Barrackville for 16 years and enjoys living here a great deal. We thank Bob for his service and his assistance in our town program.
Happy Birthday
Happy birthday wishes go out to Lois Ann Hall, Jack Hawkins and Owen Starkey. Andrew and Matthew Sloan wish their mom Gina a happy 41st birthday.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting Notes
A full agenda may be found on the Town of Barrackville – Town Hall Facebook page. Minutes from previous meeting and work session approves. Six months left on the budget; things are in good standing. Treasurer’s report approved. Employee leave was moved to executive session at the end of the meeting. Insurance for maintenance building and fencing was discussed, one bid was given and awaiting two others to come in. Council received one certified officer application, discussion around the need to hire another officer decision was to postpone hiring and continue to accept applications. Police report: 9 citations were issued, and 2 arrests were made, due to heavier police presence traffic has slowed down. Chief Wilson has spent less than allotted for academy supplies and sent request that both vehicles be cleaned for a total of $300. Council discussed what account the money would come out of and approved the expense. Fire Company reported ordering lockers from a grant award. Noted that 2 fire hydrants were placed on Gilboa Road and 2 on Davey’s Run Road. Fire department requests a meeting with the full town council at their convenience. Fire Chief Rodney Snyder presented council with release form from Santa for the ride during Christmas In Our Town event and that things went well. Company is clearing out bays at the station so the maintenance truck may use it if necessary, to thaw trucks and place chains on tires, request to alert fire chief when using. Some changes are being made with bank accounts by adding and removing members. Maintenance received three bids for car trailer, council accepted lowest bid for $3,941. This will be used to haul the mowing tractors. Sewage report: Still blockage on Buffalo road after homeowner had issues, completely replaced pipes in home a sewer camera revealed a Frontier pole placed through the terra cotta pipes 65 feet away. Sewer department replaced pipes for the homeowner to receive service, Frontier representative wasn’t optimistic about their being reimbursed for the cost of repairs. Planning Commission: met last week reviewing future land use survey. Next meeting will be January or February. They will review property maintenance code; they are working on grant writing for the suggested bike/ walking trail and a grant to further sidewalks in town. New business: Council voted to donate $1000 to Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society for application and filing fees to set up a 501©3 account. Town Hall Business: Wifi reception in town hall is slow and difficult council member Josh Southern expressed interest in investigating new options to improve situation. He expressed a need for the town to create their own website where residents may go for clear information on town and an official email address. Josh requested reviewing Disaster Action Plan which began last year but was not completed. Maintenance reviewed snow removal policies that they were not to go out unless called by the mayor and they are not able to go out to plow unless there is more than 2 inches of snow. The reasoning is that the plow sits up off the road at least an inch and it is ineffective to plow. They are unable to plow gravel roads as that would just remove the gravel. Excessive plowing may physically change the road’s crown, shoulders and compromise the load bearing capacity. Thus, creating an unstable road surface. Second reading of ordinance 88 and the 87th will be postpone so amendments may be made. Council convened executive session. These are notes on the meeting and are in no way official minutes of the meeting.
Congratulations, Gabe Mileto
Gabe Mileto, an 8th grader at Barrackville Middle School, recently attended HealthNet’s Annual Team Member Service Awards Dinner at Stonewall Resort. For the past year, he has shown his commitment to becoming a HealthNet pilot. Gabe has built many friendships with HealthNet team members and was introduced as an honored guest at the dinner. Gabe presented President and CEO Clinton Burley with his own creation, a Lego replica of the newest HealthNet helicopter. At the end of the evening, Gabe was presented with a HealthNet challenge coin.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
