Not a fan of New Year’s resolutions? “Resolutions are made to be broken,” said someone on Jan. 10 of every, single year. But, resolutions don’t have to be personal goals or agendas, although that is how we traditionally have thought of them.
These can be made for the betterment of our neighbors, family or just strangers in general, through “Random Acts of Kindness.” When the moment presents itself, it need not be planned or scripted, giving can be so freeing and meaningful. Give a stranger that extra umbrella that has been rolling around in the back seat, fill someone’s parking meter that has just expired, push that cart back for the stressed mom at the store. These sorts of moments present themselves each and every day, if we open ourselves to outward attentiveness and away from the quest for inner fulfillment. I pray for our town. I pray for peace, health and a year that fills the needs of our hearts and souls not just our pocketbooks in 2021. Happy New Year form the Marple’s!
Barrackville Planning Commission
Why was the Planning Commission established?
To create a comprehensive plan for the improvement of our Town. We want our grandchildren to have the same quality of life, if not better, that we enjoy.
WV State Code says:
(1) The goal of a governing body should be to have a plan and a vision for the future, and an agency to oversee it;
(2) A governing body should have a planning commission, to serve in an advisory capacity to the governing body, and promote the orderly development of its community;
(3) A comprehensive plan should be the basis for land development and use, and be reviewed and updated on a regular basis.
Based on that direction in the Code, the Barrackville Town Council established the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission has a duty to create a draft comprehensive plan utilizing public input and then submit that plan to Town Council for approval.
Who is on the Planning Commission?
Town Council solicited applications for the Planning Commission. Everyone that applied was accepted onto the Commission and approved by Council. The five members of the Commission are Bob Pirner, president; David Schoolcraft, vice president; Alex Neville, secretary; Josh Southern, commissioner; Donna Hall, commissioner.
The work of the commission is supported and advised through the WVU College of Law Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic. At every step, the commission is advised by an experienced land use planner to make sure we are working in accordance with the best practices.
How does the commission ensure public input?
Public input is very important. The commission has formally adopted a plan to ensure that the Citizens of Barrackville have clear input into the plan. The State Code also sets forth requirements to ensure public input. All commission meetings are open to the public and meeting times/locations are posted. During the time of COVID-19, the commission will be meeting via Zoom and those meetings are also open to citizens.
We will be looking at public health, safety, quality of life, and general welfare by providing efficiency and economy in the process of growth. These issues require that we listen to the citizens in creating the plan.
As the commission does its work, there will be additional opportunities for citizen input.
What will the comprehensive plan be used for?
There is a saying that if you do not plan then you are automatically planning to fail.
A comprehensive plan is the foundation for future development, redevelopment, and natural resource conservation within a community. Without a plan in place, communities struggle to make informed land use decisions. Communities without plans can experience increases in crime and other social problems and declining property values.
Simply put, a comprehensive plan is a vision for the future of a community. While a big part of comprehensive planning is identifying existing and future land uses, the plan also looks at several other elements. A comprehensive plan looks at transportation, community services, economic development, housing, public safety, parks and recreation, and natural and historic resources. All of these elements are inter-related; therefore, a change in one element can have an impact on the others.
Without a shared vision for the future that is written down and approved by Town Council, our town will have our future dictated to us by outside forces. We’re not willing to take that chance. We cannot wander around and hope for the best.
As part of its early meetings, the commission has set priorities of zoning, updating city codes, development of recreational facilities, and annexation of properties outside city limits which utilize Barrackville services.
How much is it going to cost?
All of the commissioners are volunteer community members. Their only pay is the safety and health of our town.
The WVU Land Use Clinic’s services are free. Barrackville is the 15th town in West Virginia to be the beneficiary of these services. Normally, a planning consultant can cost thousands of dollars, but thanks to WVU, we will not pay for this guidance and advice. This is an opportunity we can’t let pass us by. Having a professional land-use planner guide our town will help us avoid mistakes.
We are trying to ensure a good solid future for the next generations. The larger question is how much will it cost if we don’t plan for the future and just let things happen to our town.
History of Barrackville by Mabel L. Wilson 1979 via the King Brothers
“In 1960, J.F. Ice had a small store building put up on the site next to street car track. He was the town barber and did shoe repairing like putting on new soles besides the grocery items he carried. The small building was later moved to the back of the lot and the new two-story was erected. The K of P lodge used the 2nd floor for their headquarters at that time. A hardware store was built in 1921 or 1922 facing Saxman, by Dock Wilson. A grocery store called “Piggly Wiggly” was opened at the corner of Pike and College Streets. Charles Conaway & Charles Clayton operated a feed store on the Fairview pike in the Conaway barn. In 1890, they built north of Barrackville. The Conaway brothers purchased that business in 1921 and have operated it in the same location.”
Brent King mentioned the “Piggly Wiggly” store and I checked out their website for a little more information. Surely with an original name like that it had to be from this franchise?
“Piggly Wiggly, America’s first true self-service grocery store, was founded in Memphis, Tennessee in 1916 by Clarence Saunders. In grocery stores of that time, shoppers presented their orders to clerks who then gathered the goods from the store shelves. Saunders, a dynamic and innovative man, noticed that this method resulted in wasted time and expense, so he came up with an unheard-of solution that would revolutionize the entire grocery industry: he developed a way for shoppers to serve themselves.
Despite predictions that his novel idea would fail, Saunders’ first store opened on Sept. 6, 1916 at 79 Jefferson Street in Memphis. Operating under the unusual name ‘Piggly Wiggly’, it was unlike any other contemporary grocery store. There were shopping baskets, open shelves, and no clerks to shop for the customer — all of which were previously unheard of!”
What a turn around! In a little over 100 years the shopping experience has reverted to sending off our list of needs and having “clerks who then gathered the goods from the store shelves.” At that time, they thought it was a waste of time and expense. Today, we appreciate the convenience and safety of “Click and Pull” in our COVID-restricted world.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
