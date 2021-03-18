Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain. High around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.