Saturday is the first day of spring! According to The Farmer’s Almanac, “In 2021, the March equinox happens on Saturday, March 20, at 5:37 A.M. EDT. In the Northern Hemisphere, this date marks the start of the spring season.” You can read all the scientific details on their site or by purchasing an almanac at your local dry goods or convenience store.
As I get older I love observing the signs of the seasons, maybe I just have more time to do so. We notice the small things; buds on trees, tulips and crocus poking their little heads out, and nests getting ready for those sweet chirping baby birds. Happy Spring! Try to get outside and enjoy the warmth of the sun, it just makes you feel wonderful!
Barrackville Cemetery cleanup
Please clean off any flowers, wreaths or other items on cemetery plots at the Barrackville Cemetery (aka Baptist Cemetery) as soon as possible. Spring is around the corner and grass cutting will begin shortly. Thanks to everyone for their cooperation. If you have any questions contact Tom Hall at 304-366-3795.
Easter Bunny sightings
Word has it that the Easter Bunny will be handing out candy to Barrackville kids, in a drive by fashion, on Saturday, April 3 beginning at 10 a.m. The bunny will be found at the pavilion at the Barrackville United Methodist Church. Bring the kids by and say “Hi!”
Girl Scout Cookie time
Barrackville Girl Scout Troop 35851 will be having a drive-thru cookie booth, at the old First Exchange Bank, Saturday, March 20, from noon to 3 p.m. or until inventory is gone. If you’re on a diet or can’t eat cookies for whatever reason giving a financial donation is just as helpful to the troop. Drive by and make a donation!
Planning Commission seeks youth input
As you may have heard, Barrackville has created a Planning Commission to develop a 10-year plan for the town. Bob Pirner is president of the commission and he’d like the input of our young people. The link below is intended for the youth of Barrackville to share their thoughts with the Town Planning Commission about what youth would like to see in the future. The input of young people is very important to us as we develop this plan and we hope to receive lots of responses. You can access the link from the “You’re Probably from Barrackville…” Facebook page.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BarrackvilleYouth?fbclid=IwAR1RPM0k-DORZJfJWgN0Zv4NQM0kQrPhnIMTVrThhSl3fgoNc5HVzpJiFCU
Good luck Fairmont State swim teams
Congratulations to Barrackville’s own, Sabrina Buhagiar, interim men’s and women’s swimming coach and Alex Petry, assistant swimming coach, along with assistant coach Ashley Yelinek for taking the men’s and women’s swim team to the GMAC/MEC Swimming and Diving Championships! The tournament begins March 30 and we wish your teams’ great success! Congratulations!
Heavenly Hoagies Pop-Up Saturday
Heavenly Hoagies will set up Saturday, March 20 at the old bank building on Pike Street. Available Smoked dinners: Babyback ribs and brisket dinners come with two sides and a drink and cookie $14 or smoked meatloaf and pulled pork dinners come with two sides and the same for $11 we will serve 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. unless sold out before. Thanks to everyone for the support.
Town Cleanup Day
Don’t forget clean-up day Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call the town hall at 304-366-9372 for location and more information.
PTO Sarris Candy Sale
Still time to purchase Easter candy from one of the kids at the Barrackville School. It’s almost Spring Bison herd! We are happy to announce a Sarris Chocolate’s fundraiser just in time for Easter! We are having students sell to their families and friends completely online. All they need is the link and the schools group ID #
sarriscandiesfundraising.com and use Group ID: 10-1088
- Once on the Sarris page, just click “online ordering” and pick your product and a box will automatically pop up prompting you to enter your group ID # and seller’s name. We are asking the students to have their friends and family put in the child’s school grade and teachers name under “seller’s name”. The class with most sales will win a prize! Order dates begin NOW and close March 29th 2021. YOU pick the ship date and all proceeds go to the Barrackville PTO. This is a contact free event. No orders are to be shipped to the school and students are encouraged to not deliver orders but to have buyers ship directly to their homes
