Please, if you will, indulge me for a moment. I want to thank all the neighbors and friends who expressed sympathy and offered prayers at the recent passing of my husband, Will. He loved this little town, he said driving through as a young man he always liked the feel of it and when his young family was looking for their first home this is the only area he looked.
He loved decorating our special covered bridge last December, even though I complained about the cold every 10 minutes, he quipped that after 30 some years in the coal mine you don’t even notice a little cold anymore. There is an ebb and flow to mourning, I have found, that days of sweet memories also hold unbelief and pain. Things that strike you, unannounced, and you must catch your breath for a moment before you can move on. I know it will get easier and the pain will eventually mellow, and I also know without a doubt that he was welcomed Home with a hug and, “Well done my good and faithful servant.” And, to me, that is what brings the most comfort.
Christmas In Our Town Meeting
Christmas In Our Town meeting, Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lions Community Center. Please, if you are interested in supporting this annual tradition, attend the meeting and contribute to the event.
Covered Bridge Meeting
Our next Covered Bridge Preservation meeting and festival planning meeting will be on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building. Please join our meeting if you are interested in participating in the festival in any way. If your business or family is interested in being a vendor, or would just like to help this first festival be a success. Contact Diana for more information 304-376-1759.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
Barrackville town council will meet at the town hall on Pike Street at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The meeting is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.
Belated Birthday
Let’s wish a belated birthday to Hunter Wright whose special day was on Aug. 29. Hunter turned 25! No jokes about being a quarter century old!
Class of 1970 Reunion
The Barrackville School Class of 1970 celebrated a recent reunion and a great time was had by all attending. The classmates donated money to community projects and to a few Barrackville School projects.
Happy Birthday
Our neighbor Carol Sivak will celebrate her 81st birthday Sept. 7. Congratulations on eight decades of life! You’ve seen the world change tremendously, been through many personal hardships and triumphs, and are an asset to our community. Happy Birthday, Carol.
And Bob Pirner turns 65 on Sept. 12! On your birthday, may your ears be filled with years of laughter. May your tongue speak wise lessons to us all. And may the road ahead be walked with this in mind: there is no substitute for a life well-lived. Happy Birthday, Bob.
Barrackville PTO
The Barrackville PTO sent the kids back to school with a movie night! The evening was very successful with many students and families attended the showing of “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” Special prizes were given and the evening was a great start to the school year. The PTO will have special fundraisers during the year to help support programs for the students. A pie sale is always a favorite fundraiser, because, well, you get pie! Anyone interested in joining the PTO. check out their Facebook page, Barrackville PTO, to contact someone about joining and see upcoming events. The first meeting will be in early September and the date and time will be announced shortly.
Water Testing
Registration is open for our Drinking Water Testing Program on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Marion County Police Reserve building, above Wave-Tek, 35 City View Terrace, Fairmont. Registration is required: bit.ly/3k2KLW9.
Join us to learn about inspecting and maintaining private drinking water supplies, water supply problems, and mitigation, and how to test their own water. Participants will also receive a free drinking water sample kit (normally $165). This program is by the Equitrans Midstream Foundation.
For more information please call Ric Rodriguez at the WVU Extension Office Marion County at 304-367-2772.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
