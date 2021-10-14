Hello Barrackville!
During this ongoing pandemic many of us have come to realize just how much home means to us. Although being trapped as we were might have been unpleasant for some, others finally “settled in” and made their house their home, painting, renovating, or adding outdoor living spaces.
According to David Sloan Wilson, an evolutionary biologist at Binghamton University in New York, the density of Christmas decorations in a city or town can demonstrate the strength of its community. “It turns out that this urge to decorate your house is an expression of neighborliness,” Wilson said. “Some of the best neighborhoods literally glow more brightly.”
The presence of Christmas spirit in our town adds cheer and brings an uplifting atmosphere that can have a positive effect on our community. Please consider an extra special touch this holiday season when planning your outdoor decorations.
Congratulations Don Prickett
Fairmont State University welcomed the Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020 back to campus during the university’s homecoming Oct. 7-9.
“We extend our congratulations to our 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees,” Fairmont State University Director of Athletics Greg Bamberger said. “We are pleased to welcome these outstanding Falcons back to campus to honor their exceptional contributions to the advancement of Fairmont State athletics. I am so glad we could find a way to recognize these former Falcons for their tremendous achievements and that we are able to do so in person, on our beautiful campus.”
The Athletics Hall of Fame Emeritus Inductees include Ron Everhart Sr., men’s basketball and track & field and Don Prickett, men’s basketball, 1965-68.
Don Prickett, of Barrackville, was a three-year standout and letter winner for head coach Joe Retton from 1965 through 1968. During his career, the Falcons compiled a record of 71-14 with a WVIAC regular season and tournament championship in 1967-68. The 1967-68 men’s basketball team also advanced to the national title game and ended the season ranked No. 2 in the country. The Falcons lost in the NAIA National Championship game against Central State (48-51).
Such a sad loss
Phoebe “Tete” Robinson LeDonne, 71, of Bradenton, Fla. and formerly of Barrackville, turned her eyes upon Jesus on Sept. 29. Born on May 11, 1950 in Fairmont, a daughter of the late Boyd and Wanda Robinson. She was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church, attended Fairmont State University and was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. Phoebe will be remembered as a beautiful, dedicated, devoted-loving wife, sister and Aunt Tete to her family. Phoebe’s greatest pleasure was her family. Her passion was her home decorated in white, but her true love was her husband, Jerry.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry LeDonne of Bradenton, Florida. Her three sisters, Linda Robinson of Barrackville, Vivian and her husband Ronnie Tennant of Barrackville, Brenda and her husband Doug Sams of Ontario, Canada. Four special nieces, Christina and her husband Trevor Gooby of Seattle, Wash., Monica Tennant and her fiancé Charles Koukoulis of Bridgeport, Tiffany Tennant Attaallah of Tampa, Fla. and Tisha Martino of Morgantown. Also survived by who gave “Tete Dearest” such love and joy were her great nephews and nieces, Spencer Tarley, Devin Gooby, Zyad Attaallah, Hannah Tarley, Nadya Martino, London Reed, Amira Attaallah, Safia Attaallah, Ava Gooby, Lauren Yett Looper, and Angela French Weisnger. Family, friends and neighbors will remember Tete for her love of life, iced tea and red lipstick. At her request, there will be no funeral or service. Family and close friends will gather for a celebration of life in the coming weeks. Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories!
Barrackville PTO news
We want to inform our Bison family of some things to be on the lookout for in the next couple of months. We will be changing our social media look from a “friend” to a “page.” On this page, we will highlight a “PTO Pal” from the school (with parent permission) to get to know the Herd better. This will be where we will be posting all of our information, eventually. We will be doing a Pie Shoppe sale for Thanksgiving. Order forms will be sent home soon. We are excited to host several Christmas in our Town festivities again, including Breakfast with Santa, a toy drive, and Snowflake King & Queen. We are planning a costume contest for Halloween (Oct. 30)...details coming soon.
Meetings: We will be hosting in-person meetings in the bottom floor of Barrackville Town Hall. Our next meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m. We hope to see some new faces and get some new input for fresh ideas!
Katy Church of God of Prophecy
Perfect weather for some warm comfort food, please, stop by and support this fundraiser. Katy Church of God of prophecy, Route 250, will have a creamed chicken and biscuit dinner Oct. 16 from 2-6 p.m. Carry out only $10 adults $8 children under 10.
Barrackville Trick or Treat
Barrackville residents may participate in Trick or Treat on Saturday, Oct 30 from 6-7 p.m. Please turn on your porch light if you would like to participate in this annual event, when you run out of goodies, just turn off your light.
Note from Town of Barrackville: Those who choose to participate will do so at their own risk. The Town of Barrackville is not responsible for any accidents or illness.
Congratulations Rick Stuckey
Congratulations to Barrackville’s new councilmember Rick Stuckey. The next town council meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Christmas In Our Town meeting
Join the next meeting for Christmas In Our Town on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. We are finalizing plans and would like as many new ideas and volunteers as we can get. Sadly, no craft vendors or chili hut this year, but our celebration isn’t just about one thing, it is a warm feeling that folks take away in their hearts not in their shopping bag!
Please, extend warmth and grace to our visitors and neighbors this year by supporting our activities, and decorate your home no matter where you live. We are planning a reverse parade, which will take place on Pike Street with businesses and homeowners presenting special attractions or displays for folks in their cars just touring town or waiting in line to see Santa. So, “Yule” do the driving in this parade! Information will be forthcoming after our meeting. We hope to firm up the schedule soon. Any homeowner or business on Pike Street that could use a brainstorming session, let us know and we can help with a plan!
Covered Bridge/Festival Meeting
The next meeting of the Covered Bridge Preservation and Festival committee will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
