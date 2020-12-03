Hello Barrackville!
“Reflect and remember” seems to be an ongoing theme for 2020 or “Forget 2020” is another. We are celebrating holidays as no other in our lives. Holding weddings, funerals, school, meetings, work, shopping, etc. and the list can go on. Celebrations are distant but still full of love and hope. The resilience in unnatural circumstances that we have shown is really remarkable. As we rush through the last of the holidays some of us wish that the New Year would arrive quickly so that 2020 will be behind us. But there are so many lessons we have learned from this year, like rationing, making do, sharing, really talking, looking at another point of view, treasuring and appreciating each other, again the list can go on and on. A poem written by Leslie Dwight, brings up great food for thought:
“What if 2020 isn’t cancelled?
What if 2020 is the year we’ve been waiting for?
A year so uncomfortable, so painful, so scary, so raw — that it finally forces us to grow.
A year that screams so loud, finally awakening us from our ignorant slumber.
A year we finally accept the need for change.
Declare change. Work for change. Become the change. A year we finally band together, instead of
pushing each other further apart.
2020 isn’t cancelled, but rather
the most important year of them all.”
Christmas In Our Town
This year’s theme for Barrackville’s Christmas in Our Town is “Light the way to peace, hope, and love.” Help us give back to the families of Barrackville by dropping off new toys or clothing items at the Barrackville United Methodist Church pavilion in the parking lot on Dec. 5th from 8-10 a.m. No need to get out of your vehicles, this will be a drive by event with PTO members present to accept your donations. This has been a difficult year for everyone, let’s help make sure our Barrackville families have a Merry Christmas!
COVID-19 guidelines will be in place with masks and glove wearing by the PTO. At 5 p.m., the Barrackville Town Christmas Tree will be lit. There will be no ceremony or gathering. Winners from the Street Pole Decorating Contest and the House Decorating contest will be notified.
From 5-8 p.m., Bethesda Baptist Church and Barrackville United Methodist Church will be presenting a “Drive Through Nativity” on Saturday, December 5. The scenes from the nativity will be spread out in front of the Bethesda Baptist Church and the Barrackville United Methodist Church. Folks driving by will be able to hear the Christmas story anywhere in Barrackville over 95.1 FM throughout that time.
From 5-9 p.m., the Barrackville Covered Bridge will be displayed in a wonderland of lights. Family photo opportunities are available for the evening with lite trees and a beautiful light display. Please park off of the main road if you would like to enjoy walking through the bridge.
From 6-8 p.m., Santa will be at the Barrackville Dollar General! Santa will hand out a limited supply of stockings to children as they drive through the lot. Everyone is requested to stay in their vehicles. Children may hand their letter to Santa directly as they accept their stocking if they like. Traffic will be directed into the store lot and proceed out the bottom exit. Please take the opportunity to drive around town and enjoy all the beautiful houses and light displays.
At 8:15 p.m. fireworks will take place as usual in town. Please enjoy the display from the security and safety of your home.
On behalf of the Christmas In Our Town Committee, we hope each and every person has a safe day as you enjoy the limited activities of Christmas In Our Town. We hope next year’s celebration will be filled with hearty handshakes and hugs to our neighbors and friends, but until then we will keep each other safe by following Covid restrictions and guidelines. Thank you to everyone who helped organized this 2020 celebration!
Barrackville Council
Barrackville Town Hall will remain closed until Dec. 8. Next council meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Items on the agenda will include: Unfinished business of street paving, purchase of a new truck, Saxman Street drain, attorney, Planning Commission report, holiday hours, and a scheduled executive session. Meetings are open to the public.
Condolences
Mark Allen “Poke” Jones, 57, of Farmington, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29 at the United Hospital Center in Clarksburg. He was born Dec. 18, 1962, a son of Carroll Frank Jones and the late Darlene Margaret Powell Jones.
Mark was a graduate of North Marion High. He was employed by Jones Sanitation in Farmington until August of 2018 at which time he became an employee of Barrackville Garbage Service. In addition to his father, Mark is survived by 2 uncles: John (Pete) D. (Joy) Jones and Jack Eugene (Sandy) Jones and an aunt: Charlotte Powell Morris all of Farmington.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother: David Lee Jones, an aunt: Mabel (Cookie) Jones Tredway, his maternal grandmother: Lela Powell and his paternal grandparents: Charles D. and Helen T. Jones. Mark was known for his dry wit. He was loved and will be truly missed.
Contact me
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
