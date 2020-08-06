Hello Barrackville!
Gary has been enjoying the harvest on Bryan Avenue! I know most folks battle Gary or Glenda or Gertrude every year. But this is the first year that our inner sanctuary has been violated in a long time! To be honest, my husband and neighbor are colluding to bring an end to Gary the Groundhog!
It does feel like a violation or an offense to all the hard work and effort he has put into a productive crop. First, the hard frosts annihilated the blueberry harvest and we didn’t even bother netting the slim pickins and allowed the birds free rein, then the horned worms appeared as they chewed their way through a few tomato plants and it is always a battle with the bean beetles. Why can’t they just pick a couple and eat their fill, but no, they sample as many as they want and leave a sad, sad remnant hanging on the vine like an overloaded tray at an all you can eat buffet bar. But as my husband says if you want five plant 10! His hard work and patience has paid off in a wonderful crop of onions, zucchini, cucumbers, sweet beets and many more fresh vegetables still to come. He enjoys sharing with friends and family but draws the line at Gary helping himself!
Gratitude from the Class of 2020
The Senior Class of 2020 would like to thank all the residents in Barrackville who allowed them to display our senior banners in your yards. We would also like to thank everyone who came out and supported us at the parade. Thanks to the parents who organized it, the police department, the fire department and Dollar General for allowing us to use their parking lot. Each and every one of you helped make our senior year special during an uncertain time. It was greatly appreciated by each and every one of us.
Yard Sales
Saturday, Aug. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon at 401 Pike St. Horse tack and saddles, snow blower, elliptical, household items, romance and quilting books, quilting magazines, toys, puzzles and more.
Aug. 14 & 15 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 146 Seneca Dr. Scrubs, women and men’s clothing, baby girl clothing and toys, homecoming/prom dresses, shoes, some home decor, miscellaneous items.
Please practice social distancing and as with any activity if you do not feel comfortable in visiting these events, please stay home and stay safe.
Barrackville Cemetery Association
Dear Friends of the Barrackville Cemetery! Summer is still marching on and the grass at the cemetery is still growing. We ask that you assist in the mowing, maintenance and care of the cemetery so that the appearance will continue to be satisfactory. Once more we are asking you to make a special effort to help with the financial needs of the cemetery, you are our only source, since you own lots in the cemetery or have loved ones who are buried there. We thank you for your contributions in the past. We appreciate your financial help as we strive to keep the cemetery neat, clean and maintained. Please send your contributions for the maintenance of the cemetery to Tom Hall, Treasurer, P.O. Box 295 Barrackville, WV 26559
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
Aug. 4 meeting of the council began with the swearing in of the newly elected council members: Josh Southern and Thomas Straight III. At the last work session, the council decided that town recorder, Steven Hall, would serve as mayor until one was selected.
Planning Commission positions have been selected with citizens Bob Pirner, Alex Nevil Sr., David Schoolcraft and Donna Hall and Josh Southern as member to represent town council. This committee will work with WVU College of Law to proceed with a Comprehensive Plan for the town. Three applicants were received for maintenance position. Street paving: outgoing mayor Dave Tonkin offered to assist with projects previously discussed with residents.
Seven streets are planned for repair or repaving, some are in more dire need than others and two will need storm drain replacements. Some suggestions were to investigate more investment in roads with severe damage; council will review financial details at next meeting or schedule a work session to address the issue. Police responded to 41 calls, 13 traffic stops, six citations and nine K9 assists to other agencies. Cruiser needs serviced and discussion around officer re-certification.
Fire Department will receive a grant from the state and operating funds have been received from County Commission. The company was rated flawless in their last state inspection. One Sewer Board member still needs replacing. New Business: Bill Greathouse was nominated for mayor and approved by council. Treasurer selected was Josh Southern. Council discussed; authorized signers for checks, K9 insurance coverage, insurance coverage for the town and fire department, and the unfinished office space for staff. Council then went into executive session. These are notes from the council meeting and not official approved minutes. All town council meetings are open to the public so please attend these meeting if you have any interest in town matters. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at 7 pm.
Contact information:
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 pm each Tuesday
