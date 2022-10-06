Chief Chuck Wilson thanks the community.
Chief Chuck Wilson wants to extend his heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the town for the support while fundraising for a replacement K-9 officer. Reudiger was officially retired Sept. 29 after seven years of faithful service to the community. New officer Ozzy is fully trained, certified, and now in service to the community. Chief Wilson personally thanks everyone that donated toward fundraising that was needed for the training. Your funds are well spent as Ozzy has been an excellent student and excels at tasks presented during training and impressed his trainers with his quick grasp and skills mastered. He will be a great asset to the community and Chief Wilson appreciates the support of so many in the town. If you want to view Reudiger’s final 10-7, check out the Barrackville Police Department Facebook page. PS Keep a tissue handy!
Yard Sale/Hot Dog sale
Christmas In Our Town volunteers are sponsoring an indoor Yard Sale Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hot dogs will be available for take-out only. Hot dogs are $2 each or $20 a dozen made with Helen Grubb’s hot dog sauce recipe. If anyone has any left-over yard sale items or items to give away, please donate to the sale. No electronics will be accepted. Donation drop off days and times are Oct. 3-7 from noon to 4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. Contact Pat Whitescarver for any other questions at 304-366-5558. All proceeds benefit Christmas In Our Town. The Next Christmas In Our Town meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building.
Vacancy on Barrackville Planning Commission
The Planning Commission serves Town Council in an advisory role in planning and development approval processes, providing recommendations that influence approvals processes for developments, land use plans, and infrastructure investments, among other duties.
The Commission is currently writing a 10-year master plan for Barrackville that will help guide city government in its decisions. Our goal is to create a comprehensive plan for the improvement of our Town. If you would like to serve as a commissioner, you can pick up an application at Town Hall
Halloween dance party
Barrackville PTO is sponsoring a Halloween Dance Party for Barrackville school children Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be concessions, music, photo ops and a costume contest. $5 entry fee. Times for students: Pre-K to 4th grade: 5-6:30 p.m., 5th to 8th grade: 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Dance will be held inside the school gym. Contact a PTO parent for more information.
Barrackville Town Council
Barrackville Town Council met Oct. 4. Brian Stewart. retired Fairmont Police officer. answered questions about the code Enforcement officer position the town is looking to fill. He will submit his bid of work and certification to the council. Planning Commission recommends hiring a Code Enforcement Officer. Unfinished Business: Fire department presented the third bid requested for the potential fire truck purchase. Discussion on previous bids and specs provided. Council inquired of the clean out of the storage bay for the sewage department use. The fire company uses it for storage and the council requests full use of the bay to store equipment. Contentious discussion ensued about the situation. Councilman Andy Tennant called meeting back to order and requested discussions be centered around a unified front as all agencies serve Barrackville as one.
Public Comments: A resident requested council have a meeting with Pro Contractors who are doing poor repair work on the streets after the Monumental Water Project. Chestnut Street residents attended the meeting requesting that a trailer that blocks a turn be addressed with a no parking sign; Chief Wilson will check out the situation. The ladies again requested a timeline when a curb will be placed on street to prevent water runoff. Council again stated that the runoff is from natural causes and there are not funds or plans to place a curb.
Technically if a curb is placed, the “No on street parking” would be enforced so that no damage would happen. Another request to see what can be done about a vacant house at the end of the Chestnut Street. The passage of the IPMC recommended by the Planning Commission will handle all vacant houses as discussed. This process takes time and is a legal procedure that begins with the placement of the Code Enforcement Officer that the town is in the process of hiring. Patience is encouraged.
Ball Field: Little League is not cutting and maintaining the grass and the area around the field under their agreement with town council. Steps to remedy the situation so that the Little League will sublease the property from the town or directly from Manchin was discussed. Planning Commission: A new resident expressed interest in the open seat on the commission her application will be reviewed. Recommendations for a new member will be made at the next council meeting.
The Noise ordinance doesn’t need a device to gauge but there is an app that can be downloaded for use. Commission is proceeding on the legal approval of the 10-year plan and will be submitted to council and available for public viewing. Noise Ordinance was read for the second time. Council advises residents that traffic may increase through town due to gas and oil well activity to begin around Fairview. Requests were made to direct traffic around town but there is to be an expected increase in traffic. Police: Brakes and rotors on the cruisers. Ozzy and Chief Wilson training has been completed. Reudiger has been retired as of Sept. 29. Trick or Treat will be Oct. 31 from 6-7 pm. Police and fire company will be patrolling town during the event. Fire Company: two engines were pump tested, responded to an accident on US 250 which required an extraction, a leak was discovered on the cutter, and it will be serviced, company will patrol during trick or treat, Pre-k and Kindergarten students will visit the firehouse, Oct. 11, during fire safety week.
Maintenance: two trucks serviced, cinder box put in the back of the truck and is working well, a new cinder box is ordered with a plow, the old box may be offered to other town for sale but keep wiring and control, Seneca Drive, road is worsening, investigate putting a no parking sign on turn. Sewer: Forced Main busted again, Thrasher is contracted to be working on replacement of 2000’, if the process would have been speedier the continued repairs would be unnecessary. Council discussed review of their contract to check the legalities of terminating the contract. Ordinance 93 had the second reading and a motion by council to accept the reading passed. These are notes of the council meeting and in no way official minutes. Contact the Town Hall if you have any questions at 304-366-9372.
Town of Barrackvile Sanitary Sewer Department Billing Clerk
From $12 an hour – Part-time. Qualifications: Bookkeeping: 1 year (Preferred), Microsoft Word: 1 year (Preferred) Customer service: 1 year (Preferred), QuickBooks: 1 year (Preferred), Accounting: 1 year (Preferred) Benefits : Flexible schedule, Paid time off, Paid training. Experience: Customer service: 2 year (Preferred), Billing: 2 year (Preferred), Work Location: 716 Pike Street Barrackville WV, 26559. Call 304-366-9372 for more information.
Neighbors news
Katy Church of God of Prophecy on Route 250 is sponsoring a creamed chicken and biscuit dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1-6 p.m. Dinners are $10 for adult and $8 for children under ten. Take out dinners only.
A pizza, sandwich, and salad sale will be held at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 3-6 p.m. offering a new sandwich, a pork barbecue. Phone 304-449-1904/1905 to place orders or dine in eating is available. Handicap accessible.
Barrackville contact info
Barrackville Town Hall PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
